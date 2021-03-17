Photo by sanjeri/E+ via Getty Images

I was bearish on the prospects of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in 2019, but I was quick to turn bullish last March as I firmly believed the leading biotechnology companies in the world that are part of IBB will eventually develop a vaccine to fight Covid-19. My thesis for IBB played out well in the course of the last year or so, and the fund has appreciated 45% since my article went out. I believe finding stocks and/or funds to invest in is an easier task when compared with deciding on the best time to sell a stock or any other investment to book the profits. After carefully evaluating the prospects for the pharmaceutical sector, I have found many reasons to believe that there is more upside to be captured in many biotech stocks. I have, however, decided to divest my position in IBB to make way for some new holdings as part of my active investment strategy.

The outlook is promising

For now, health care investors are getting behind pharmaceutical companies that are part of the Covid-19 vaccine development process. I have seen a few small biotech names rallying in the market just because they announce they have the intention of developing a vaccine to fight the pandemic. Although it might seem very hard to digest right now, developing a vaccine against Covid-19 is not going to be the largest source of earnings growth for the leading biotech companies in the world, even though it could be true for small pharmaceutical companies who are yet to receive the FDA approval for any of their drugs or products. The key to successfully investing in the health care sector is to identify companies with strong pipelines, and my personal choice would always be to invest in companies with a proven track record.

The top 10 holdings of IBB all have strong pipelines, which makes a strong case to remain invested in the fund. The majority of companies held by IBB have many products that are already in the market as well, which makes IBB a top contender for investors who want to gain exposure to the health care sector by investing in less speculative names.

Exhibit 1: Top 10 holdings of IBB as of December 31, 2020

Even on the back of a strong run in the last 12 months, the fund still seems to be cheap. As illustrated below, IBB continues to trade at a notable discount to its peers and the benchmark (Nasdaq Biotechnology Index). A comparison of the fund's valuation multiples with that of the S&P 500 reveals IBB is very attractively priced.

Exhibit 2: Valuation metrics

One other thing that I like about IBB is the potential diversification benefits it offers investors. Historically, health care stocks have performed well during market downturns in comparison to growth stocks, and it makes sense to hedge against a possible correction because of the seemingly overvalued nature of the market.

Despite all these positive developments and characteristics, I have decided to liquidate my long position in IBB for reasons that are discussed in the following segment.

The rationale for booking the profits

To generate alpha returns in the long run, I believe an investor needs to be a step ahead of macroeconomic developments consistently. When I invested in IBB last March, I may have already been late to join the party but things turned out to be okay. My investment thesis was centered on the expectation that a large biotechnology company will find a cure for Covid-19. Although we are far from eradicating the threat of the pandemic, the likes of Moderna Inc. (MRNA), AstraZeneca PLC (AZN), and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) have made steady progress in developing successful vaccine candidates to fight the virus. Stock markets are supposed to be forward-looking, and I believe the expected bump in earnings resulting from the distribution of Covid-19 vaccines is already priced in, especially when we take the health care industry as a whole. As a growth-oriented investor, I feel it necessary to look for stocks and funds that would benefit from the next major macroeconomic shift, and this is one of the reasons behind my decision to sell IBB.

The non-availability of a major broad-level catalyst for the health care sector is another reason for my decision. When I invested in IBB, I thought successfully developing a vaccine to fight Covid-19 and the increased attention received by health care stocks will turn out to be catalysts in helping these stocks move higher. Health care stocks, arguably, had remained significantly undervalued for many years due to the lack of a catalyst until the first quarter of last year. Looking at the recent performance of IBB, it would be reasonable to conclude that the market price has moved in the right direction so far, helping health care stocks partially converge with their intrinsic value. As I look into the future, I find no reason to believe that a full convergence will occur in the short to medium term, and the opportunity cost is rising as I continue to identify companies representing other business industries that are benefiting from identifiable catalysts. For this reason, it makes sense to book the profits with IBB and move on.

Takeaway

IBB has been a successful investment although it failed to beat the market ever since I purchased it. Even though the outlook remains positive, I have decided to move on to find more lucrative opportunities that align well with my investment objectives and risk tolerance. I am confident IBB will deliver positive returns in the foreseeable future, but achieving positive returns is not my objective, beating the market is.