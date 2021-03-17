Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) reported the latest results for fiscal Q2 2021 and it showed another quarter of massive dilution for existing shareholders. Our long-held view is confirmed that Aurora is structurally impossible to be cash-flow positive based on its existing business. We think the company will continue to burn tons of cash and investors will fund it by new equity issuances. It is going to be an endless dilution nightmare. Therefore, we are turning bearish on the stock due to its worsening outlook.

(Company Logo)

No Improvement

We think there are three things that investors need to care about when it comes to Aurora: revenue, cash burn, and dilution. These three things dictate whether existing shareholders are going to be diluted constantly as the company has done since 2018 which led to a >90% loss of its share price.

Revenue is important because this is the only way Aurora could become a viable independent entity in its current form. Cost reductions are important but the company has cut to the bone and there is likely limited room left for further cost cuttings. Therefore, to reduce cash burn and eventually become cash positive Aurora absolutely needs to grow its revenue. However, the company once again failed to achieve revenue growth in its last quarter. The weakness was due to lower Canadian recreational sales which were made up by higher international medical sales. However, the trend is concerning because the overall Canadian recreational market grew during Q4, which means that Aurora lost market share. Canopy (CGC) reported a 9% QoQ sales increase and Aphria (APHA) cannabis sales grew 11% last quarter. So, the execution on sales has been disappointing which has the biggest impact on our negative near-term outlook for Aurora. Without top-line growth, Aurora will continue to struggle and burn through shareholders' capital.

(Source: Author)

The second item to look at is Aurora's cash burn which starts with revenue but also includes expenses and working capital items. The company reduced cash burn from operations last quarter to $53M which is a big improvement but still a massive burn rate. We fully expect Aurora to continue burning at least $30M per quarter from operations because it currently only generates ~$25M in gross profits (average during the last 12 months) while SG&A is around $50M which means that it will lose $25M each quarter from operations alone. The company has also been losing $30M from working capital consistently, primarily driven by inventory issues and AP repayments. Adding in the ~$10M in interest expenses, the company is burning through around $50M a quarter and $200M a year from operation; adding in another $50M of capital expenditures Aurora is looking to burn ~$250M in 2021 without accounting for one-time items. This is a substantial amount and means that shareholders will lose $250M of value from their Aurora shares.

(Source: Press Release)

The last item is dilution which has been the biggest factor behind Aurora's debacle and declining share price. Given the company burns hundreds of millions in cash each year and it doesn't have a corporate backer like Canopy Growth and Cronos (CRON), it has relied on its popularity among retail investors and large trading volumes to issue equity under various avenues. The company has raised equity through bought deals including its most recent issuance in January 2021 when it sold 13 million shares at US$10.45 per share. More importantly, the company has been issuing shares under its At-The-Market program for years. It issued 27 million shares last quarter alone which increased its share count by 17% alone! For reference, Aurora had 115 million shares on June 30, 2020, which has increased to 200 million shares in just six months. It's clear that equity issuances remain the primary way for Aurora to access funding which is expensive and dilutive for shareholders.

(Source: Financials)

Outlook

Aurora is the worst performer among large Canadian LPs which should not come as a surprise to anyone. We have previously pinpointed its cash flow woes and concluded that only revenue growth could plug the cash flow hole. However, the company has failed to make meaningful progress on that front which is a disappointment. The company also took advantage of the current cannabis bull market harder than most companies by almost doubling its share count within 6 months which hurt existing shareholders. Now the company has more than $500M of cash, its near-term future is secured. However, if our math proves correct in that it will burn at least $250M of cash this year, the company could be in trouble next year without raising new capital. Certainly, Aurora will continue to raise new capital through both opportunistic bought deals and inconspicuous ATM issuances. Existing shareholders are most likely going to be the losers in this scenario. We don't foresee Aurora achieving meaningful top-line growth due to its weak financial and operational capabilities within Canada compared to other LPs. The company's ongoing restructuring has most likely impacted its normal operation including significant inefficiencies from reducing operating capacity at its Sky facility to only 25%. Post the quarter, Aurora signed to sell two production facilities for $25M; recall that Aurora shuttered most of its facilities during 2020 and is only left with four facilities globally (3 in Canada and 1 in Europe).

(Source: Author)

Conclusion

In summary, Aurora's results for Q2 F2021 were disappointing as sales continued to slide in the core Canadian recreational market. While international medical sales are growing, the business requires significant top-line growth to become profitable and reduce its cash burn. Based on our high-level estimate, Aurora could still burn ~$250M in 2021 which means that it will need to continue raising cash by issuing equity. We are negative on Aurora's stock due to its lack of progress on revenue growth and massive cash burn funded by equity. Aurora lost most of its equity value by burning cash and issuing equity at increasingly depressed share prices. Therefore, as long as Aurora continues to burn substantial amounts of cash and rely on equity issuance for funding, the stock will likely keep drifting lower. We had hoped that the company could revive its Canadian operation and close the profitability gap. However, the most recent quarter did not provide hope and the business remains flat. We will stay cautious on the stock until there are concrete signs of revenue growth and smaller cash burn.