Cardinal Energy (OTCPK:CRLFF) faced significant challenges in 2020. Because of coronavirus-induced depressed oil prices, the Canadian oil and gas producer reduced its production volume while dealing with its significant debt load.

Let's see how the company survived through this tough period and why the risk/reward ratio has become attractive for investors.

Challenging 2020

Last year, Cardinal Energy's production volume dropped by 9% to 18,442 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d).

Initially, management had planned C$63 million to C$69 million of capital expenditures in 2020 to slightly increase production to a range of 20,500 boe/d to 20,800 boe/d. But because of the coronavirus pandemic, average WTI prices dropped from US$57.03/bbl in 2019 to US$39.4/bbl last year.

At such low commodity prices that led to uneconomical production, the company shut in some wells and cut its capital program by more than 50% to C$31.5 million, which corresponded to essential expenditure.

But as a result of reduced production volume and lower commodity prices, adjusted funds flow dropped 64% year over year to C$43.8 million in 2020.

The debt load has become a burden

With adjusted funds flow that barely exceeded capital expenditure, the net debt slightly decreased from C$247.6 million at the end of 2019 to C$246.8 million at the end of last year.

So Cardinal Energy ended 2019 with a reasonable net debt-to-adjusted funds flow ratio of 2.0. But because of reduced adjusted funds flow in 2020, that debt load has become significant with the net debt-to-adjusted funds flow ratio jumping to 5.6 at the end of last year.

The company managed to reduce the burden of its debt load, though.

In December, it completed the extension of its credit facility with the maturity date of May 31, 2022.

And last week, it announced the redemption of its 8.0% convertible debentures it negotiated last year by issuing 22,410,000 common shares (compared to 121,349,000 common shares at the end of 2020).

The cost for shareholders is significant in terms of dilution, but net debt now stands C$28 million lower at C$218.8 million.

Looking forward

Management didn't provide 2021 production guidance. But with the goal of reducing net debt (C$218.8 million) and lowering decommissioning liabilities (C$400 million on uninflated and undiscounted basis at the end of last year), it planned a capital program of only C$27 million to reactivate wells, assuming average WTI prices of US$52/bbl.

As the company sustained flattish production over the last several years, and because of the nature of its producing assets, it benefits from a low production decline rate of approximately 10%, which involves reduced capital expenditure to hold production flat.

Yet with such a low capital program, production volume shouldn't increase. But if WTI prices remain above US$60/bbl, management will slightly raise its 2021 capital program to grow production.

And at WTI prices above US$60/bbl, the potential for extra free cash flow becomes significant.

As an illustration, adjusted funds flow reached C$121.8 million in 2019 at average WTI prices of US$57.03/bbl and with a production volume of 20,319 boe/d.

In addition, the company reduced its operating costs per produced barrel thanks to its power generation initiatives over the last two years. During the last quarter, operating costs decreased 17% year over year to C$16.84/boe despite reduced scale because of lower production volumes.

Taking into account these elements, and with year-to-date and spot WTI prices of US$57.33/bbl and US$65.39/bbl, respectively, adjusted funds flow should largely exceed C$100 million this year, should oil prices stabilize at these levels.

Torque to oil prices

Taking into account 143,705,000 common shares at C$1.99, the company's market cap represents C$286 million, with net debt of C$218.8 million.

If oil prices remain at current levels, the stock price's upside potential is significant. Assuming only C$100 million of adjusted funds flow and an inflated capital program of C$50 million to slightly increase production, free cash flow should reach C$50 million.

That corresponds to a free cash flow yield of C$50 million / C$286 million = 17.5%. And the net debt-to-adjusted funds flow ratio should drop to (C$218.8 million - C$50 million) / C$100 million = 1.7 by the end of the year.

However, you should keep in mind Cardinal Energy will face significant refinancing challenges that could lead to another round of dilution at a low stock price in the context of another prolonged period of depressed oil prices.

The company's credit facilities of C$225 million are available on a revolving basis until May 31, with a maturity date of May 31, 2022, which doesn't leave much margin of safety if commodity prices drop in the near term.

I consider the risk/reward ratio as an attractive proposition, though, and I remain a shareholder.