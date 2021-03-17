3 Pharma Dividend Growth Stocks Yielding 4.5%

Photo by janiecbros/E+ via Getty Images

Large-cap pharma stocks are seemingly being left behind in today's market. The Healthcare sector is up 1.9% year-to-date ahead of only Utilities (+1.3%) and Consumer Defensive (+0.3%). For perspective, the Energy (+39.1%) and Financial (+17.2) sectors are leading in 2021. Despite the relative overvaluation of the broader market and indices, there are still pockets of value in today's market. This brings us to three large-cap pharma dividend growth stocks that are yielding about 4.5%+. They are AbbVie (ABBV) yielding ~4.7%, Gilead Sciences (GILD) yielding ~4.5%, and Pfizer (PFE) yielding about 4.4%. I view AbbVie, Gilead, and Pfizer as buys.

Impact of COVID-19

Healthcare companies were impacted by COVID-19. The second quarter was difficult for some companies as hospitals saw lower admissions, especially for elective procedures, and doctors' offices saw fewer patients resulting in a lower number of prescriptions. Patient numbers rebounded through the year, but they are still trailing 2019. Furthermore, COVID-19 disrupted sales reps visiting doctors and other prescribers due to visitor restrictions likely affecting new product launches. Additionally, many pharma companies refocused efforts to develop vaccines and treatments for COVID-19. Although some pharma companies were adversely affected by the pandemic, others seemed to navigate the pandemic reasonably well largely depending on their product line.

AbbVie

AbbVie is the first large-cap pharma stock that I view as a buy. AbbVie was spun out from Abbott Laboratories (ABT) in 2013. The company has strengths in immunology and oncology. Its top seller is HUMIRA (immunology), which is also the top-selling drug globally, generating nearly 40% of AbbVie's sales and about half of profits. Other leading products include IMBRUVICA (blood cancers), VENCLEXTA (lymphoma leukemia), and BOTOX (cosmetic and therapeutic). The main risk for most R&D-based pharma companies is patent expiration, generics, and competition. AbbVie is no exception and Humira is facing increasing competition and generic biosimilars in 2023. That said, AbbVie has both SKYRIZI (plaque psoriasis) and RINVOQ (rheumatoid arthritis) that were recently launched. The company is acquisitive, having bought Pharmacyclics in 2015, Stemcentrx in 2016, and Allergan in 2020. Total revenue was $45.8 billion in 2020. The stock price is up +2.9% year-to-date but has recovered from its lows at end of March 2020.

In the trailing 5 years, AbbVie has traded at an average P/E ratio of approximately 11.6X and in the past decade at 13.3X. The stock is currently trading at a forward P/E of about 8.9X based on consensus forward earnings per share of $12.41. The main concern is the impending generic competition for HUMIRA and the high leverage ratio of 3.5X after the Allergan acquisition. That said, AbbVie is benefitting from the recent acquisition of Allergan and the growth of IMBRUVICA and VENCLEXTA. If SKYRIZI and RINVOQ prove successful as replacements for HUMIRA, then AbbVie may be undervalued. Additionally, the forward yield is about 4.7%, which is greater than the average yield in the trailing 5 years. Granted, the stock was yielding over 7% in late-March 2020, but the yield is still much better than that of the S&P 500.

Source: Portfolio Insight

If we use consensus earnings of $12.41 per share in 2021, then a fair value estimate for the stock is $148.92 per share assuming a multiple of 12X. The stock is trading at $110.90 at close on Tuesday. This stock has a trailing 5-year beta of 0.83. The dividend has been growing for 9 consecutive years making the stock a Dividend Challenger, but the stock is considered a Dividend Aristocrat after inheriting Abbott's dividend history. The conservative payout ratio of about 42% based on consensus earnings for 2021 indicates that there is room for more dividend increases.

Gilead

The next large-cap pharma stock that I view as a buy is Gilead. The company is well known for its therapies treating HIV and hepatitis C [HCV], which are its main strengths. Indeed, SOVALDI and HARVONI cure hepatitis C causing the number of patients to decline. Other leading products include BIKTARVY (HIV), TRUVADA (HIV), TRODELVY (oncology), VEMLIDY (HBV), and VEKLURY (COVID-19). The company has many other therapies and indeed its HIV franchise generates about $17 billion in sales annually. Gilead is trying to expand through acquisition and also stock its pipeline, especially in oncology. The company bought Kite in 2017, Forty Seven in 2020, and Immunomedics in 2020, along with other smaller companies. Total revenue was $24.7 billion in 2020. The stock price is up year-to-date but still down -11% in the trailing 1-year.

In the trailing 5 years, Gilead has traded at an average P/E ratio of about 8.6X and in the trailing 10 years at 10.6X. The stock is currently trading at a forward P/E of about 8.8X based on consensus forward earnings per share of $7.18 in 2021. The main concern for Gilead is competition and the fact that some acquisitions may not work out. But if the company can fend off competition to its HIV franchise and successfully expand into oncology then the stock may be undervalued. In addition, the company is yielding about 4.5%, which is over a full percentage point than its trailing 5-year average. Gilead started paying a dividend in mid-2015.

Source: Portfolio Insight

If we assume earnings are $7.18 per share in 2021, then a fair value estimate for the stock is $71.80 per share using 10X. The stock is trading at $64.01 at close on Tuesday. This is a conservative stock that is not volatile with a trailing 5-year beta of 0.40 and a reasonable leverage ratio of under 2X. The dividend has been growing for 5 consecutive years making the stock a Dividend Challenger. The payout ratio is low at about 40%, leaving room for future dividend increases.

Pfizer

The last large-cap pharma stock that I view as a buy is Pfizer. Pfizer is in the middle of major transformation since 2019. The company spun off its consumer products into a JV with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK). It followed that up with the spinoff of Upjohn, which was merged with Mylan NV forming Viatris (VTRS). Today, Pfizer is focused on R&D driven therapies. Pfizer has strengths in vaccines, oncology, inflammation & immunology, and rare diseases. Pfizer's top products include ELIQUIS (cardiovascular), IBRANCE (oncology), PREVNAR 13 (pneumococcal conjugate vaccine), ENBREL (immunology - international), CHANTIX (smoking cessation), SUTENT (oncology), XTANDI (oncology), VYNDAQEL/ VYNDAMAX (transthyretin stabilizers), INLYTA (renal cell carcinoma), and XELJANZ (rheumatoid arthritis). Pfizer also has a large business in biosimilars and hospital medications. Pfizer is acquisitive like most large-cap pharma companies having bought Hospira in 2015, Array in 2019, and other smaller companies. Total revenue was $41.9 billion in 2020 after accounting for divestments. The stock price is down -4% year-to-date.

In the trailing 5 years, Pfizer has traded at an average P/E ratio of about 13.9X and in the trailing 10 years at 13.6X. The stock is currently trading at a forward P/E of about 10.6X based on consensus forward earnings per share of $3.34 in 2021. The main concern for Pfizer is uncertainty with the new business strategy. But the transformation is moving the company into higher margin products and Pfizer seems to be having decent success with its pipeline. In addition, the company is yielding about 4.4%, which is more than its trailing 5-year average. In fact, before COVID-19 Pfizer last yielded over 4% in 2011.

Source: Portfolio Insight

If we assume earnings are $3.34 per share in 2021, then a fair value estimate for the stock is $46.76 per share using 14X. The stock is trading at $35.83 at close on Tuesday. This is a conservative stock that is not volatile with a trailing 5-year beta of 0.66 and a reasonable leverage ratio of under 2X. The dividend has been growing for 11 consecutive years making the stock a Dividend Contender. The payout ratio is decent at about 47% meaning more dividend increases are likely.