Mortgage REIT Q4 updates have been hitting investor inboxes which gives us an opportunity to highlight the New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) from a preferreds perspective.

NYMT is one of the few mREITs that failed to meet margin calls in March of last year. This event underscores a clear failure in its business model and raises the obvious question of what has the company done to ensure that it is much less vulnerable to a liquidity shock in the future? In this article we discuss the changes in the NYMT portfolio and business model. Overall, we find the company has done a huge amount in ensuring that it remains more resilient through a similar or worse shock in the future.

To enhance its liquidity profile NYMT sharply dialed down its leverage, got rid of non-agency MBS leverage, increased its cash pile and shifted partly to non-mark-to-market repo. In addition to a robust equity / preferreds coverage ratio, which actually grew year-on-year, we find the company's preferreds attractive, particularly at current yields. Within the preferreds suite we like the NYMT 8% Series D Fix/Float (NYMTN) with a 2027 call-date, trading at a 8.42% stripped yield. The series provides the longest call protection period, highest stripped yield and the largest amount of upside.

Though some investors may find it tempting to tilt to the common over the preferred as we appear to be at the early stage of another macro cycle. However, this is not an obvious trade. Historically, the preferreds have not only kept up with the common over a bull market period but have clearly outperformed through drawdowns while remaining more resilient. And secondly, NYMT has shifted to a business model that benefits the preferreds at the expense of common holders due to its lower leverage and more expensive non-mark-to-market financing facilities.

Source: Systematic Income

NYMT In Context

What is interesting with respect to NYMT is that just by looking at the amount of the book value drop over Q1, which was around the middle of the broader sector, it wouldn't have been obvious that it ran into trouble. Other mREITs had similar or larger book value drops and sailed through ok. This suggests that the NYMT business model was not entirely hopeless, rather it may have gotten a bit unlucky or just tipped into illiquidity. The fact that the company only failed to meet margin calls on the 23rd of March - the trough of the crisis - does point in this direction.

Source: Systematic Income

Arguably, NYMT has gone the furthest in upgrading its profile among the handful of mREITs that have failed to meet margin calls last year. First, it significantly dialed down its leverage - from 1.5x to just 0.3x. Secondly, it has avoided any non-agency MBS repo - this was a clear common source of vulnerability for a number of other mREITs that saw large book value losses and negative feedback liquidity loops. Thirdly, it has actually managed to increase its equity / preferreds coverage ratio over 2020 due to timely public offering of common shares at the start of the year. And fourthly, the company has moved a significant amount of its loan repo to non-mark-to-market financing.

Source: Systematic Income

Let's take a look at some of the key risk metrics in a sector context. Within the broader mREIT preferreds sector that we track on the service, NYMT has the lowest leverage (y-axis in the chart below). As-reported leverage is typically apples-to-oranges as there is at least half-a-dozen varieties of leverage that is reported by mREITs that we normalize to calculate what is commonly called economic leverage which includes off-balance sheet financing such as TBA dollar rolls and ignores non-recourse securitized debt, among just the key factors.

The company's Agency allocation is on the low side, however, it has grown from zero in Q3. The third metric in the chart which is included in the parenthesis in the label is the equity / preferred coverage ratio which looks attractive at 4.4x. In our view, the combination of the very low leverage and decent coverage overrides the currently low agency allocation.

Source: Systematic Income Preferreds Tool

Two things we would watch for going forward are whether NYMT continues to boost its agency allocation closer to its 20% Q4-2019 level and whether leverage continues to rise. The company has communicated that it expects its leverage to rise back towards the 1.5x figure that it had in Q4-2019 which, in and of itself, is not a red flag. This is because of the significant shift in some of the other risk metrics.

First, the company's cash allocation is more than 100% of its mark-to-market repo borrowings. Though we expect this to move lower, it's a great place to start. And we are not even counting the unencumbered assets which are currently 2x its repo borrowings.

Secondly, the company has made a shift in its financing structure with a move away from mark-to-market financing, completing two non-MTM loan repos in the second half of 2020.

Thirdly, the company does not have any credit securities on repo which was a key area of vulnerability for a number of mREITs in March of 2020. Agencies and loans tended to hold up much better over that period.

If we take a look at yields on offer within the broader sector - NYMT preferreds sport yields on the higher end of the mREIT preferreds sector but in the middle of the pack of the hybrid mREITs.

Source: Systematic Income

A Look At The Suite

NYMT has four outstanding preferreds:

NYMT 7.875% Series E Fix/Float (NYMTM)

NYMT 8.00% Series D Fix/Float (NYMTN)

NYMT 7.875% Series C (NYMTO)

NYMT 7.75% Series B (NYMTP)

The key metrics are shown in the table below - an extract of our Preferreds Tool.

Source: Systematic Income Preferreds Tool

The coupon and call date pattern is very typical of the sector. Two of the fixed-rate series: NYMTO and NYMTP are currently callable. And the two fix/float series: NYMTM and NYMTN have call dates 4-6 years ahead.

The series offer investors different performance profiles. Investors who are worried about short-term rates staying low forever have the choice of NYMTO and NYMTP. NYMTP is trading at a slightly lower yield which reflects its lower likelihood of being called at the same time as NYMTO which has the higher coupon. This strategy, of course, is not foolproof - Two Harbors redeemed two of their series at the same time just a while back.

Among the two fix/float series we prefer NYMTN as it offers a longer call protection period (as well as a longer fixed-coupon period) and a higher stripped yield (for the duration of the fixed period). Although the spread over Libor is significantly lower versus NYMTM this is only relevant if the stocks are not redeemed. NYMTN also offers greater upside as its longer call date will allow its price to rise further for the same yield-to-call revaluation as NYMTP.

Investors who think that NYMT is unlikely to redeem its preferreds either because longer-term yields will rise or that the NYMT credit profile will fail to improve may want to stick with NYMTM (since in this scenario both stocks are likely to remain outstanding past call-date).

Takeaways

NYMT remains relatively attractive within the hybrid mREIT preferreds population. The company did run into margining issues during the COVID meltdown though it happened right at the trough and the book value held up relatively well. More importantly, however, the company has made the right changes to its portfolio structure to lower the likelihood of future illiquidity by sharply dialing down its leverage, getting rid of non-agency financing, building up its cash pile and shifting, in part, to non-mark-to-market financing. The company's agency allocation and its leverage trajectory remain key risk factors to watch going forward.