Photo by Yingko/iStock via Getty Images

A month ago, I asserted that the end of the pandemic would be a stimulus in and of itself, which is largely being dismissed by the Federal Reserve and the Biden administration. Both are administering a double-barrel of monetary and fiscal stimulus unlike anything seen before. The bond market is anticipating inflation with the 10-year Treasury yield climbing as high as 1.64%, while 10-year inflation breakevens are at their highest since 2014. Investors will be looking for upgrades in the Fed’s outlook for the rate of economic growth at the conclusion of tomorrow’s meeting, and Chairman Powell is bound to get several questions on the topic of the inflation outlook and the policy changes that may come with it. The last time Powell attempted to withdraw the Fed’s ultra-easy monetary policy was in 2018, and it led to a surge in the 10-year Treasury to more than 3% and a 19% decline in the S&P 500. I expect he will assert that any inflation we see will be transitory, but he nor the Fed have a very good forecasting track record.

Consumer Price Index

The Consumer Price Index rose 0.4% in February, which was the fastest pace in six months and increased the year-over-year rate to 1.7%. Higher gasoline prices (+6.4%) were again the driving force behind the increase. Food costs are also increasing with grocery prices rising 3.5% over the past year. The core rate, which excludes food and energy, was up 0.1% last month and 1.3% over the past year.

Once the economy fully reopens, turbocharged with another $1.9 trillion in stimulus, we should see the rate of inflation rise in excess of the pre-pandemic level of 2.5%.

Consumer Sentiment

Last month I said that we should start to see better sentiment numbers as more Americans are vaccinated, the pandemic wanes, and the economy continues to gradually reopen. We saw just that in the latest University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment survey, which rose 83 in early March from 76.8 in February. That is the highest level since the pandemic began, and it should continue to keep climbing with the distribution of $1,400 checks this week.

NFIB Optimism Index

Small business optimism inched higher in the NFIB index from 95 in January to 95.8 in February, but until we see a full economic reopening, small business owners will temper their enthusiasm. Those that are hiring are having difficulty hiring qualified workers and the enhanced unemployment benefits may be contributing to that problem. Notable is that the largest percentage of businesses in 12 years are raising prices because of supply shortages and increased demand.

Initial Unemployment Claims

Initial unemployment claims fell 42,000 last week to 712,000 in the week ending March 6, which is the lowest number since last November, but another 478,000 filed under Pandemic Unemployment Assistance. Once workers exhaust state benefits, they are filing under one of eight federal-relief programs. The end result is that we still have approximately 20 million continuing to file claims as of February 20. These numbers should be improving rapidly in March and April as the economy reopens.

Source: Department of Labor

Producer Price Index

The prices for producers are rising rapidly from the depths of the pandemic-induced recession last year. Consumer inflation is clearly in the pipeline. The producer price index rose to an annualized 2.8% in February, which is up from 1.7% in January. When we exclude food and energy, the core rate is up 2.5%. These price increases are being passed on to customers, and it should not be long before the increases show up in the Consumer Price Index.

Conclusion

Inflation is a lagging indicator, and it follows a stronger rate of economic growth, which some economists estimate could be as high as 7% this year. The reason we have yet to see a more substantial increase in inflation is that the global economy has not fully reopened, and it is a gradual process. According to Bloomberg’s daily activity indicators, advanced economies are still 25% below pre-pandemic levels. When they return to normal later this year, we should see the 2.5% rate of inflation that we saw just before the pandemic started in January 2020.

Yet personal income has surged well above pre-pandemic levels and the savings rate has soared. Meanwhile, there are still supply-chain constraints for goods that will take time to be resolved. With fiscal stimulus finally matching the force with which markets have been fueled by monetary stimulus, money velocity should start to increase significantly. I expect we will see the 10-year Treasury yield climb as high as 2.5% before the end of this year, which is an upward revision from my 2% target at the beginning of the year. We are also likely to see the Consumer Price Index hit 3%. Whether the increase in inflation is transitory or secular will have a lot to do with how the Fed responds.