Authors on Seeking Alpha have generally not been kind to HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI). Its position as an insurance company out of Florida, land of the hurricanes, and what is seen as a generous compensation package to executives has led to several bearish calls on the stock over the years. The company has chugged along despite the naysayers and business challenges to reach a new all-time high of $80 recently with a slight pullback to the $70's representing a decent entry point. Even with the rise in price, I think there is more room to grow based on a fund with deep pockets willing to write a big check at an aggressive valuation.

HCI recently announced that TypTap Insurance Group raised $100 million from a fund affiliated with Centerbridge Partners, L.P. The $100 million investment was for 11.75% of the company plus warrants to purchase 750,000 HCI shares at $54.40. Assuming 10% of the value of the deal being allocated towards the warrants (as estimated by HCI's CFO Mark Harmsworth on the Q4 conference call), that would place TypTap's valuation at around $765 million. HCI's remaining 88.25% stake in TypTap would be worth $675 million. This is greater than HCI's market cap at a $76 stock price of $614 million. This deal, plus Q4 results that beat expectations, were the main catalysts for a couple of analyst upgrades. JMP Securities upgraded its target price on HCI to $100, while Truist upgraded its target on HCI to $88.

One has to wonder why Centerbridge's co-founder Jeff Aronson is willing to make a substantial investment into TypTap at well above market prices. Following the money makes for a pretty straightforward bull thesis. Understanding the value of TypTap as a disruptor to the insurance industry accelerates that same bull thesis.

TypTap is an Insurtech company that uses big data and algorithms to assess risk on a house-by-house basis. Buzzwords may be one thing but results backing up those buzzwords are another. Now obviously every insurance company is going to have substantial resources dedicated to actuarial work. But based on results so far, TypTap is disrupting that process. The gross loss ratio - the ratio of losses to premiums earned - is 20 basis points better than the industry average within Florida. On the Q4 call, CEO Paresh Patel mentioned TypTap is at 47% versus the industry average of 68%.

In addition to a superior loss ratio, TypTap's ability to scale improves margins by minimizing growth in operating costs. This is a comment from the Q4 call on TypTap's performance on March 10:

Yesterday, with fewer than 250 active agents, TypTap averaged a quote every 64 seconds and sold the policy every six minutes, generating over $1 million of gross written premium in a single day. It proves that our automated underwriting technology can scale to large numbers with little incremental overhead.

In an industry that is slow to move with respect to technology and innovation and with razor thin margins, TypTap is exactly that type of tool that has given HCI a competitive edge in a very difficult landscape for an insurer operating in Florida. HCI and TypTap have tremendous flexibility in pricing in order to fuel growth should it choose to go that route.

This sampling of one random day also foreshadows a strong Q1 operating performance. If March 10 is a typical day where $1 million in gross written premium is achieved, that means the run rate has improved to $90 million a quarter. For reference, TypTap's gross written premium for Q4 2020 was $42.1 million and for Q1 2020 was $18.4 million.

My guess would be that the CEO went out of his way to mention this milestone on the call because it was a first time or recent achievement for TypTap. So I don't expect $90 million in gross written premium for Q1 2021. But assuming continued growth from here, this number should be exceeded in the quarters that follow.

As mentioned on the call, HCI intends to spin out TypTap into its own publicly traded entity either through an IPO or a SPAC process. The company is preparing for separation in the reasonably near term as the CEO mentioned that he is the only employee that overlaps both TypTap and HCI Group. Sarbanes Oxley financial controls are already in place for TypTap.

This spin out will be in an effort to maximize shareholder value for HCI investors and increase TypTap's potential for accessing capital. The outstanding results in Florida, the scalability of TypTap's technology, the $100 million cash injection and the near-term moves to have TypTap trading as its own public entity point to one thing. National expansion. The plan is to roll out TypTap across the United States and take the slow moving insurance industry by storm.

I believe that HCI is undervalued just by looking at the valuation of the recent raise on TypTap. But when peeling the layers back to figure out why the investors did such an apparent overspend, I realize the potential of this company to grow well beyond the $850 million valuation of this most recent raise. I have a short term long position with the intent to watch HCI closely for a potential longer term hold.