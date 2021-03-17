AVEO (NASDAQ:AVEO) has more than doubled since I last covered it in September. Much of that spike has happened in the last seven days, after the FDA finally approved tivozanib for a certain group of patients with relapsed or refractory advanced renal cell carcinoma, or RCC, in a third line setting. In my previous article, I also doubted their ability to remain a going concern since they were at the end of their cash tether. The approval has sparked some cash flow, including a loan from Hercules Capital (HTGC) and a potential interest from Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) after the so-called deal. The deal doesn’t amount to much. BMY will supply Opdivo and AVEO will take care of the trial bills for a new phase 3 trial in a subset of RCC patients. However, what's good is BMY’s interest in Tivo. Perhaps something better than this will turn up.

So here we will look at the market potential for Tivo in the approved indication, as well as the rest of the pipeline, which looks like this:

Tivo has a phase 3 trial about to begin (the BMY collaboration) with RCC patients who have had prior immunotherapy exposure. It also has an ongoing phase 2 trial in HCC in combination with IMFINZI, so AstraZeneca is something of a partner here. Now that they have regained full global rights to their second asset, ficlatuzumab, it also needs discussion. Ficlatuzumab has multiple ongoing phase 2 trials in HNSCC, pancreatic cancer and AML. Enrollment of an open label Phase 2 randomized study in HNSCC is complete. Results are expected to be reported mid-year 2021. Clinical manufacturing is underway to enable a potential registrational Phase 3 trial in HNSCC.

Market potential

According to Decision Resource Group, there are 16,000 newly-diagnosed firstline metastatic pancreatic cancer patients in the US every year. Of these, 11000 patients go into 2nd line, and 10,000 move on to 3rd and 4th line eventually. Half of these patients, i.e., 5,000, are currently left untreated. Those that get VEGF treatment also get it for four months while Tivo treatment takes a year, so that's three times the revenue. The total market size for Tivo comes to $300mn in this indication.

According to a study conducted by AVEO, 83% of HCPs will prescribe FOTIVDA within six months of its availability to RCC patients. 30% of HCPs are highly likely to increase their treatment rates with the approval of FOTIVDA on the eligible patient population who are not actively receiving treatment in the post-second-line R/R setting.

In phase 3 trials, Tivo was able to demonstrate an OS benefit over sorafenib, another VEGFR-TKI.

No other VEGFR-TKI has been able to show an OS benefit over another - AVEO cites four examples. This is the USP of Tivo over other VEGFR TKIs.

Pipeline

There's very little clinical data at present from any of the other programs. There is some preclinical data for Ficlatuzumab and there’s some data from ongoing clinical studies - ”growing body of evidence” according to the company - that demonstrate potential to address significant unmet needs in multiple indications. But currently there is nothing except theory, and an ongoing phase 2 open label trial.

The company recently announced phase 1 data from the HCC trial in combination with IMFINZI. The combination demonstrated a 29% partial response (PR) rate and 71% disease control rate (PR + stable disease). Seven patients received 1.0 mg of tivozanib for 21 days followed by seven days off therapy combined with 1500 mg of durvalumab every 28 days. There are a number of approved therapies in HCC, with sorafenib and Lenvatinib being equivalent first line therapies, and a number of other therapies for patients refractory to first line treatment. These include:

Regorafenib

Nivolumab

Lenvatinib

Pembrolizumab

Cabozantinib

Ramucirumab

Atezolizumab plus bevacizumab

Financials

AVEO has a market cap of $358mn and a cash balance of $68mn. They have a loan facility from Hercules Capital, but until a solid revenue stream starts from Tivo, they are living on borrowed time. The company has low to mid smart money interest, and is more held by the public retail space. They have outstanding insider purchase record:

The one major issue with the company is that the Tivo patent expires in 2022. The company is planning for a five-year term expansion, which will give it until 2028. However, it will still have very little time for the rest of its Tivo indications.

Bottom line

AVEO stock has had a big run in the last few days, and it has then fallen back a little. However, the cash position and the patent problem will probably keep the stock suppressed after the initial approval euphoria is over. The rest of the pipeline has no late stage data either. Given all that, I remain cautiously optimistic about the stock but will not consider a position at this time.