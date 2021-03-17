Photo by shylendrahoode/iStock via Getty Images

Low multiples typical for emerging-market equities and high dividend income. Is this combination appealing enough? Can it provide a safe haven in times of inflation fears and record stock valuations in the U.S.? Not necessarily. But it certainly deserves a deeper inspection by an income-focused investor.

I continue my series of articles on exchange-traded funds that are focused on EMs and dividends. My previous note was about the WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend ETF (DEM). Today, I am discussing the Global X SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM). The fund has advantages but also flaws, as usual.

The index methodology: there are some flaws

SDEM tracks the MSCI Emerging Markets Top 50 Dividend Index. The benchmark is composed of names that are presented in the Emerging Markets Index and meet some additional criteria. Constituents are weighted equally, but there are also rules related to sector/country exposure and the yield that can be found on the fund's and the index provider's websites.

With SDEM, an investor can gain exposure to established top dividend payers from the following EMs: China, South Africa, Hong Kong, Russia, Brazil, the UAE, India, Malaysia, Thailand, South Korea, and Egypt.

Here I should once again mention a fact that I always highlight in my pieces that touch on EM-focused ETFs. Since the index is designed by MSCI (MSCI), in theory, there might be South Korean equities in the portfolio since the provider still has not found enough arguments to promote the country to developed status, while S&P Dow Jones Indices and FTSE Russell classify the country as an advanced one. So, if SDEM tracked a benchmark created by another provider, it would not be long ~6.6% yielding Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings, for example.

The index has a somewhat strange (at first glance) criterion related to a dividend yield: a stock will not be considered for inclusion in the case it has a lower than 5% or higher than 20% yield (page 1). It's understandable why MSCI penalizes equities that have (relatively) low yields but why blockbuster yields also?

I reckon it is due to the fact that lofty yield might be indicative of structural issues and even looming dividend reset. Investors simply steer clear of a company for a reason, so its valuation tanks. Sickly fundamentals or a deep crisis in the industry might be culprits here. This is a yield trap situation.

This is what we saw a year ago during the oil crisis when prices of oil stocks plummeted, and the yields surged. And then many petroleum players suspended or cut dividends to the bone.

For example, as the Brent price fell off the cliff in March 2020 amid glut fears, Occidental Petroleum's (OXY) dividend yield surpassed 30%.

Data by YCharts

Almost the same happened to Murphy Oil (MUR)...

Data by YCharts

...and the oilfield services industry heavyweight Schlumberger (SLB), though the data show its yield rose steeply but did not touch the 20% landmark.

Data by YCharts

So simply put, MSCI does not want yield traps and heavily battered stocks that fell out of favor with investors to influence the index's returns, so it barred all shares that have yield-trap symptoms from joining it.

Now, what about flaws? Well, there is no perfect index methodology, all have vulnerabilities, more or less. The one we are discussing here is no exception. As MSCI clarified, to be eligible for inclusion, a company must increase or maintain its DPS "compared to the previous year" or increase/hold steady its payout ratio (DPS divided by EPS) in the case the DPS "has dropped by up to 10%." The issue I see here is that the payout ratio is not always indicative of a company's ability to adequately cover shareholder rewards. Even if the metric is based on adjusted earnings (MSCI adjusts EPS by itself, see page 13 of the fundamental data methodology), it does not illustrate how a dividend payer manages its working capital or capital expenditures, the pivotal factors in the dividend sustainability equation. So, I reckon that using an FCF-based ratio would be a much better option here, while I also do acknowledge that FCF and working capital are irrelevant in the cases of banks and insurance companies, so the index provider opted for a metric that is fit for all sectors.

Sector and country exposure

As the data provided by AltaVista Research illustrate, three countries that occupy leading positions in the SDEM portfolio are China, South Africa, and Hong Kong that account for 18.4%, 12.3%, and 12.1% of the NAV.

SDEM's overweight position in financials (over 32% share of the net assets) is quite typical for EM-focused dividend ETFs - see the examples of DVYE or DEM that I have covered recently. Large exposure to EM financials bodes well for the fund's medium-term returns in an optimistic economic scenario, but it also can be a drag on its performance in the case of a sluggish recovery. The second-largest sector is real estate, with a 21.3% weight.

SDEM's large exposure to energy names (third place, 14% weight) is also not atypical for an EM dividend fund; for example, over 12% of DVYE's NAV are allocated to that sector.

The holdings overview

As of March 15, SDEM was long 50 stocks. Top-ten names accounted for almost 27% of the net assets.

Now let us discuss the top three holdings in greater detail:

Abu-Dhabi-quoted Aldar Properties, a real estate development company, with its close to 3.3% weight is SDEM's most significant asset at the moment. The stock was on a tear in the previous twelve months, delivering over 161% price return, due to a few catalysts, namely thanks to the announcement that it would "provide oversight for projects worth 10 billion dirhams in education, health-care and infrastructure" in Abu Dhabi. As of my estimates, its 2020 FCF adjusted for finance costs paid was almost AED 400 million (see the data on pages 11 and 12); this amount covered ~65% of dividends paid during the period. The stock is currently yielding ~3.9%. Lenovo Group (OTCPK:LNVGY) is the fund's second-largest holding with a 3.2% share of the net assets. I suppose this technology heavyweight does not need a lengthy introduction. Its Hong Kong-listed shares are currently yielding marginally north of 3%. Despite the pandemic, calendar 2020 appeared to be a relatively successful year for the company, as its revenues rose by 7.4% to $55.7 billion. The key issue dividend-oriented investors should pay attention to is Lenovo's meager margins. For instance, the 2020 net margin was just 1.7% vs. 1.4% in calendar 2019. The company has also not excelled in cash flow conversion since it generated only 6 cents in net CFFO per $1 in revenues. However, I would not say its yield is vulnerable, as Lenovo has covered its dividend paid (trailing twelve months) 6.5x. South Africa-based Exxaro Resources (OTC:EXXAF), the third-largest position in the SDEM portfolio with a 3% weight, is a type of investment I would personally not make. At least, for a dividend. Yes, it is yielding over 8%. But there are two red flags that comprehensively explain why an income-focused investor should not keep Exxaro on a watchlist, and no, they are not about the gradual decline of coal mining (which is also not to be forgotten; Exxaro has exposure to renewable energy, namely on-shore wind projects, but they are not its primary revenue driver at the moment). Free cash flow dynamics and debt growth are what is worthy of concern. FCF turned negative in 2018 and had been so until June 2020 (the most recent data available), when Exxaro delivered a measly surplus of R286 million (~$19.2 million assuming the current exchange rate). Meanwhile, the total debt rose from R5.95 billion in 2018 to R16 billion in June 2020.

Remarks on returns: deeply unsatisfying historical performance with a bright spot

SDEM delivered alpha in the previous six months, as investors switched their attention from tech names to pandemic-hit cyclical players and emerging markets, pricing in looming quick economic recovery. Its peers DEM and DVYE also outperformed the U.S. market benchmark.

However, SDEM's 3-year total return is subpar if compared to the S&P 500 (SPY). There are a few culprits, but the principal one is the trade war and the depreciation of the EM currencies that was precipitated by it.

Final thoughts

SDEM has a solid standardized yield of 4.69%, which puts it ahead of 3.69% yielding DEM but behind DVYE that sports a 5.97% yield.

In sum, I would not say that the ETF is much better if compared to the peers, but EM-focused investors and especially yield hunters should definitely take a look at it.