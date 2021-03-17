Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEARCA: NYSE:GTE) is a more than $300 million small-cap upstream oil company. The company, as a result of the effects of COVID-19, watched its share price and production both decline significantly. Management has consistently struggled to meet their obligations. However, as we'll see throughout this article, the company has the ability to drive substantial shareholder rewards with its asset base if it makes accurate decisions.

Gran Tierra Energy has an impressive and well distributed asset portfolio.

Gran Tierra Energy has an impressive asset portfolio with ~133 million barrels in 2P reserves (more than a decade reserve life). The company's production is diversified and 100% oil across 2 million acres. The company has more than 95% operated production and its NPV for its 2P assets is 4x its current share price (although in line for share price + debt).

The company's "High Case" assumption at $56 Brent is for production ~29 thousand barrels / day. This will lead to ~$200 million in cash flow, with $60 million in FCF post $140 million in total capital spending.

Gran Tierra Energy Debt

However, Gran Tierra Energy's risk remains its significant debt load and bad management strategies that we feel led to withdrawing this substantial debt.

Gran Tierra Energy has ~$800 million of debt and has covenant relief on its debt to EBITDA requirements until October 2021, which should be more than sufficient. The company's $600 million in senior notes cost it ~$36 million annually, which is a significant amount.

The company has hedged a significant part of its production. Until June 30, 2021, roughly half of its production will see a price cap at $50 Brent, while past that its hedging decreases significantly. Given recent oil price performance, this was prudent, but right now it's significantly costing the company money.

Gran Tierra Energy 2021 Strategy

Gran Tierra Energy's 2021 strategy involves the company significantly improving its financial profile.

Gran Tierra Energy's high case budget, at $56 Brent, which given current prices, we see is likely, involves ~$60 million in FCF. Here indicates where the company's debt is hurting it, its FCF would be ~50% higher without it. The company anticipates paying down its net debt to ~$550 million at the $56 Brent case.

The company's primary path toward doing this is aggressively paying down more than $100 million of its RBL. Assuming Brent crude prices spend the year at $70, and the company captures $5 / barrel of that different for the first six months of the year and $10 / barrel for the last six months, the company's FCF for the year will be almost $70 million higher.

That means, should prices remain strong, the company will be able to get its net debt / 4Q EBITDA (EBITDA up to $400 million) with debt down to $480 million down to a much lower 1.2x. Of course, given the company's amount of debt and interest savings, we'd like to see it consistently buying back its debt before more buybacks or growth.

Management needs to focus on direct tangible shareholder rewards given their mistakes during COVID-19.

Gran Tierra Energy Financial Potential

Gran Tierra Energy's financial potential is highlighted in the strength of its assets. From $49 / barrel to $56 / barrel, that $7 / barrel increase cases a $5 / barrel increase in netback. At $56 / barrel it earns $60 million in annual FCF. Each additional $1 / barrel, based on that same ratio, adds almost $7.5 million in annual FCF.

The company's market cap is $300 million and its debt is ~$800 million implying an enterprise value of $1.1 billion. That means at >$63 / barrel the company is earning >10% FCF on its enterprise value. At >$52 / barrel it has >10% FCF on its market cap. That means, if prices recover more, the company can generate incredibly strong shareholder returns.

This potential is worth paying close attention to.

Gran Tierra Energy Risk

Gran Tierra Energy's risk, especially with a debt load 2.5x its market capitalization, is oil prices. The company's base oil price cost is $30 / barrel. That means, if prices fall below that, it's losing money. With that ratio of debt to market cap, it can't lose money like that for long. Given volatility in oil prices, these are risks worth paying close attention to.

Conclusion

Gran Tierra Energy has an impressive portfolio of assets with its NPV at ~$50 / barrel equivalent to its current enterprise value. The company's operating netback means it covers all its capital expenditures at ~$48 / barrel Brent meaning it has significant risk, with its massive debt load, at prices below this current level.

However, above this level, Gran Tierra Energy's FCF increases dramatically. That will enable the company to, if it chooses too, drive substantial shareholder returns, while paying down its debt. Whether this pans out remains to be seen, however, the company has significant potential to drive returns for investors here.