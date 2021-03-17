Photo by ScottOrr/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Lundin Mining (OTCPK:LUNMF) is a mining group focused on producing copper in Latin America and its market capitalization has grown to almost $9 billion as of time of writing thanks to the amazing performance of copper over the past year. Over the past 12 months, the price of copper has almost doubled and is at a 10-year high.

Copper’s ascent has been fantastic but I think it’s unlikely to last. And Lundin looks somewhat expensive at $4.00 per pound of copper. Also, take into account that Chile is infamous for labor unrest in the copper miner sector and the prospects for Lundin's share price look grim.

Overview of the business

Lundin Mining produces mainly copper, zinc, gold and nickel and has operations across Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden and the USA. In 2020, the company generated revenues of $2.04 billion and an attributable net profit of $168.8 million.

Around two thirds of its sales come from copper and its two main operations are Candelaria and Chile and Chapada in Brazil.

(Source: Lundin Mining)

Candelaria is among the largest and lowest cost copper mines in the world and it produced 126,702 tonne of copper concentrate at cash costs of $1.45 per pound in 2020. Over half of Lundin’s sustaining capital expenditure in 2020 went into this project and the company has ambitious plans to boost output over the coming years. Overall, I’m impressed at the rate Lundin has been improving reserves and extending the mine life of Candelaria since buying it.

(Source: Lundin Mining)

At the moment, Candelaria has a mine life of over two decades and its copper, gold and silver reserves stand at 3.66 million tonnes, 2.8 million ounces, and 39 million ounces, respectively.

However, Chile’s copper mining sector is infamous for labor unrest and Candelaria is no exception. In October, Lundin had to suspend copper operations at the complex after failed mediation talks with a second union. Also, the company had to scale back its guidance for Candelaria on two separate occasions during 2020 due to ore hardness, operational issues and unplanned maintenance stoppages.

I think this is a world-class copper operation, but it has its issues.

Looking at Chapada, the latter produced a total of 50,038 tonnes of copper and 87,000 ounces of gold in 2020 at cash costs of just $0.29 per pound of copper. The costs are lower as it has a higher proportion of gold production compared to Candelaria. At the moment, Chapada has a mine life of more than 30 years and its copper, and gold reserves stand at 1.76 million tonnes, and 4.6 million ounces, respectively.

(Source: Lundin Mining)

Lundin plans to significantly boost its copper and its zinc production by 2023. In January 2021, the company initialized a zinc expansion project at its Neves-Corvo copper-zinc-lead operation in Portugal.

(Source: Lundin Mining)

Looking at the financials, 2020 was an outstanding year for the group with revenues growing by 8% and adjusted earnings soaring by 41%. However, notice that the last quarter of the year accounted for more than two thirds of 2020 net earnings.

(Source: Lundin Mining)

This is due to high copper prices, with the average realized price of the metal climbing to $3.89 per pound in Q4 2020. The good results of the last quarter of 2020 also allowed Lundin to fund its dividend, as it currently distributes C$0.04 ($0.032) per quarter.

Lundin expects to produce 275,000-299,000 tonnes of copper in 2021 and the majority of capital expenditures will once more be focused on Candelaria.

(Source: Lundin Mining)

Copper price and valuation

The last several years were not kind to copper but COVID-19 changed the metal’s fortunes as various governments around the world launched ambitious infrastructure plans to boost their economies in the face of the pandemic. As a result, the price of copper recently breached the $4.00 per pound line for the first time since 2011 and has almost doubled in the past year.

Currently, there's bullish sentiment towards base metals and supply is tight.

(Source: macrotrends, daily COMEX copper prices)

This means that Lundin is likely to post strong Q1 2021 financial results.

However, commodities are notorious for their cyclicity and booms can quickly turn into busts. I don’t think that copper prices can go much higher over the next year and there are signs that the tide is turning. According to Fastmarkets, many smelters outside of China have sourced inventories for the remainder of 2021 and market analysts think prices of more than $9,000 per tonne could encourage mining companies to increase output. This should put pressure on copper prices. What this means for Lundin Mining is that earnings for some of the coming quarters could be weaker compared to Q4 2020.

When analyzing mining companies, investors often look at the net present value but I think this approach should be avoided for Lundin Mining as the mine life of its main projects is very long and is changing rapidly. If we evaluate Lundin Mining as a regular company and assume copper prices stay around the $4.00 per pound mark in 2021, the group should generate earnings of about $0.80 per share during this year. The forward price to earnings ratio thus stands at just above 10 at the moment, which might seem somewhat low, but remember that this could the height of the current copper bull market. And if copper goes back to $2.00 per pound levels, Lundin Mining would be struggling to stay in the black.

Investor takeaway

Lundin Mining owns two of the best copper mining operations in Latin America and posted strong results in Q4 2020 thanks to high copper prices. The price of the metal has almost doubled in the past year but there are signs that this remarkable run could be coming to an end.

Lundin Mining looks somewhat expensive at $4.00 per pound of copper and with copper prices looking more likely to fall than increase over the near term, I think the company is a sell.

The major risk for the bear thesis is of course higher copper prices. If governments continue to push infrastructure plans and the global economy continues to recover at a rapid pace, copper prices could continue to rise and could potentially reach $5.00 before the end of the year.