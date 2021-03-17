Investment Conclusion

Overall, we were unimpressed with Papa John’s International’s (NASDAQ:PZZA) F4Q2020 performance. Although financial results improved on a year-over-year basis, sequentially: revenue growth, margins, profits, and cash flows came in lower than the previous quarter. In addition, overall for FY2020, most results including operating margins, profit margins, net income, and Earnings Per Share remained below levels experienced in FY2017, the firm’s peak performance year. Even though Papa John's did announce plans to accelerate unit development over FY2021, strategic initiatives to encourage franchisee participation were not shared. In addition, no new measures to limit spending in order to expand margins were discussed.

Looking ahead over upcoming quarters, quarter-over-quarter performance will be critical to determine whether the lighter sequential results experienced over F4Q2020 are indicative of a trend signifying that the high sales growth rates PZZA experienced over the pandemic are behind the company. In our opinion, considering that PZZA’s sales resurgence was a function of the viral outbreak, that additional lockdowns over the fourth quarter failed to extend sequential gains is concerning, particularly given that Domino’s Pizza’s (DPZ) sales surged significantly over the prior quarter’s during the period. Based on PZZA’s F4Q2020 performance and the difficult comparables due to strong results experienced over the second and third quarter in FY2020, we expect declines in: sales growth, margins, profits, and cash flows over the next few quarters.

Longer-term, based on PZZA’s current strategy and operating ability, we remain unconvinced that the company has the talent to capture a higher spot in the industry by outwitting entrenched larger players. In addition, there are factors limited to PZZA alone that are likely to derail its progress, including: its urban leaning limited scope of popularity, its premium pricing, and its polarizing political corporate identity. Moreover, competitive dynamics in the industry favor established pizza companies. Therefore, on a secular basis, outsized gains in PZZA’s sales growth appear impossible, in our assessment. Revenue leverage derived from expanding sales is vital for margin expansion, particularly for PZZA, which given its sluggish margin growth history appears unable to leverage operations to expand margins. Considering that significant earnings and cash flow growth is impossible based on our scenario of tepid sales and weak margins, we don’t see a path forward towards top spot for PZZA.

Given the above described elements, we remain confident that PZZA is unlikely to crush growth estimates for revenues and operating cash flows we have utilized in our 5-year Discounted Cash Flow analysis. Therefore, we’re maintaining our 3-year Price Target of $49/share for PZZA. Reiterate Sell Rating. (Please see our initiation report “Papa John’s: Fundamentally Flawed Company – Sell On Valuation” and associated note for our long term opinion on the stock).

Key Takeaways From The Quarter

F4Q2020 Results Summary. For the period, global retail sales expanded by 15.5% over the previous year’s same quarter, revenues of ~$470 million (+12.5% on a year-over-year basis) beat consensus estimates of ~$469 million, and Earnings Per Share of $0.28 (+55.5% compared to F4Q2019) came in below analyst projections of $0.48. In addition, on a year-over-year basis, North America same store sales advanced by 13.5% comprising company same store sales increase of 10.2% and franchisee same store sales uptick of 14.5%, over the fourth quarter. International same-store sales advanced by 21.4% over F4Q2019. Net income for the period was ~$13.2 million, reflecting an increase of 617% over the previous year’s same quarter. PZZA generated operating cash flows and free cash flows of $186 million and $137 million for F4Q2020.

In FY2020, PZZA generated: year-over-year system sales growth of 15.1%, annualized same store sales growth of 17.6% and 12.6% in North America and international geographies, $1.82 billion in revenues representing an advancement of ~12% compared to the prior year, net income of $60.6 million, and $1.28 in Earnings Per Share.

Same-Store Sales Growth Ahead Of Key Competitors. Throughout the pandemic, PZZA’s same-store sales have beat those of DPZ. However, the gap has been closing, as PZZA’s figures are falling and those of DPZ are gaining. Although we can’t fault the company’s beat on the line item, it is important to note that in absolute dollar value terms, DPZ’s sales are far ahead of those of PZZA’s. In addition, DPZ’s same-store sales growth is relatively more difficult to generate as the sheer magnitude of base sales make it harder to register points of percentage growth.

Domino’s Pizza Closing Same-Store Gap With PZZA Source: TIKR.com; Seamist Capital Presentation, March 2021

Domino’s Pizza Sales Significantly Ahead Than That Of PZZA Source: TIKR.com; Seamist Capital Presentation, March 2021

Strategy Wheel House Appears Fixated On Menu Innovation. PZZA’s menu innovation has delivered multiple successful items over the course of the pandemic. In particular, based on data it appears that dishes such as Garlic Parmesan Crust, Papadias, the Shaq-a-Roni Pizza, and Jalapeños Poppers have been very popular with customers. In addition, in the last week of December, the company launched the Epic Stuffed Crust Pizza, which according to management is deriving substantial sales. Although, we’re encouraged by PZZA’s focus on menu innovation and the significant customer demand the new products are garnering, if the strategy could reflect in significant margin expansion and improved profitability for the firm, we would be more appreciative.

Lingering Weakness In Margins Remains A Major Concern. That the company is unable to convert its superior gross margins (that are higher than those associated with DPZ) into industry average operating margins and profit margins is a major weakness of PZZA’s business model. Although management commentary indicates that they believe higher sales and the derived revenue leverage should lead to significant margin expansion, it is noteworthy that operating margins and profit margins were higher in FY2017 when revenues were comparatively lighter than current levels. Moreover, it is noteworthy that the firm could not leverage operations despite the entirely fortuitous large boost in sales (due to the pandemic) without having to spend on building infrastructure is highly discouraging.

Geographic Footprint Expansion Might Meet Limited Success. PZZA has indicated that it’s planning to accelerate domestic and international new unit development over the next few years to drive sales growth. Although, growing the business by expanding the geographic footprint is a typical corporate strategy, in case of PZZA it might prove challenging. Domestically, the is looking to mimic DPZ’s strategy of fortressing markets (where it has a successful presence), by encouraging franchisees to open new stores. In new home markets, PZZA plans on opening corporate stores to eventually inspire franchisees to launch their own restaurants.

Issues with the strategy are those we mentioned earlier, including the tough competitive landscape; as well as PZZA’s premium pricing, its limited addressable population, and its polarizing political corporate identity; which we believe will restrict uptake of the company’s product. Internationally, the limited brand recognition PZZA enjoys combined with the looming established presence of DPZ and to a lesser extent Yum Brands’ (YUM), Pizza Hut, will possibly discourage franchisee interest in PZZA.

Leveraging Up To Optimal Levels Likely A Risky Bet. With a debt to EBITDA multiple of 2.4x versus the 4.75x, it’s expected to maintain, PZZA has the ability to borrow significantly to develop its business. However, there is substantial difference between a firm expanding its business based on cash flows generated through operations and one that’s dependent on outside funding to do the same. For one, there are restrictive covenants that could limit free business activity. In addition, interest on the debt lowers the firm’s profits and shareholder return.

In our opinion, PZZA is likely to secure credit for unit development activity, including for the purposes of opening corporate stores and providing financial support to franchisees. Therefore, if sales volumes don’t meet estimates, or unit economics fail to deliver as planned, the firm might face debt related business challenges, including more onerous debt covenants which could further hinder its ability to generate profits.

Balance Sheet Appears Strong. At the end of F4Q2020, the company had an unrestricted cash and cash equivalents balance of ~$130 million and long-term debt of ~$220 million on its balance sheet. Management announced a dividend of $0.225/share for F1Q2021. Over F4Q2020, PZZA repurchased $2.7 million worth of company stock at an average price of $83.90/share. In regards to available funding, PZZA has $344.2 million remaining from its previous borrowings under variable funding notes. Given these factors, we believe that the company will handily maintain liquidity over the final months of the pandemic.

Bottom Line

Without a doubt, PZZA saw its fortunes turn due to the pandemic. With the imminent lifting of all restrictions associated with restaurants, the company with its short-term strategy limited to menu innovation, will experience sharp declines in sales growth at best, and decrease in sales at worst. The pizza market itself will shrink in a post-pandemic environment, driving elevated levels of market competition. Given PZZA’s current business dynamics, particularly its significantly weaker than industry average margins, it appears unlikely that the company can absorb the significant potential loss of sales volume. In our opinion, PZZA’s best days were during the height of the pandemic. The near future will be a slog until some private equity firm purchases it or the company is acquired by a restaurant conglomerate such as Restaurant Brands International (QSR).