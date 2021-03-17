Photo by baona/E+ via Getty Images

Recently, Norway's car market experienced a major milestone. EV sales surpassed conventional combustion engine-driven vehicle sales for the first time. It was a first not only for Norway but for the modern world because it was the first time that it happened in any country on this planet. It is assumed that many other countries, or perhaps all countries will follow Norway down the same path, and as a result, we will see a peak in global oil demand rather soon. Many analysts and institutions have been predicting that it will happen at some point this decade. Looking at the effect that growing EV sales have had on Norway's oil demand thus far, I have to say that in the absence of an end to global economic growth there is no chance of a global peak oil demand event occurring this decade, perhaps not even next.

Norway's oil appetite barely nudged lower, despite reaching the impressive EV sales milestone

Norway is hardly the ideal model for much of anything, given how a-typical it is compared with much of the rest of the world. It has one of the highest average per capita incomes on the planet, as well as very high wages. Its government sits on piles of oil & gas wealth that was accumulated in the last few decades. Unlike most other resource-rich nations, it managed its wealth inflows rather well. It should come as no surprise therefore that once it decided to set a path for EV sales to dominate and eventually completely eliminate ICE-powered car sales, it was going to succeed, given its massive financial resources.

Despite the huge gain in EV sales seen in Norway, the surge in EVs hardly shows up as an earth-shattering trend when it comes to Norway's oil demand evolution.

Because there is a great deal of fluctuation in Norway's oil demand trends from year to year, I decided to take a three-year average comparison. In other words, I am comparing the 2010-2012 period's average with that of the 2017-2019 period. The result is a roughly 5.5% decline in Norway's oil demand in the last three normal years, compared with the last years before EV sales really took off. For reference, there are other countries in Europe, where EV sales were not anywhere near as impressive, where there was a similar decline in demand. In fact, the decline in EU oil demand for the same period is 2%, even though EV sales in the EU only accounted for less than 4% of total car sales by the end of 2019. Given that the EU is perhaps the closest-resembling economy on this planet to Norway's own economic and demographic dynamics, the comparison suggests that the impact of Norway's impressive EV sales milestone on actual petroleum demand is rather modest.

Norway's data on EV sales volumes, versus oil demand within the global context

We need to keep in mind that Norway is by no means a typical country that reflects trends in much of the rest of the world. Typical nations, which cover the overwhelming bulk of the global population are developing nations, like India, which has a GDP/capita that is about 35 times less than that of Norway's, while its population is still growing rapidly. Norway's population is seeing only some rather moderate growth. Most countries on this planet have a much lower vehicle saturation rate and car sales are set to soar in countries that are catching up economically, especially in Asia. What this means is that in countries like India, Vietnam, Indonesia, as well as countries in the Middle East and elsewhere oil demand could potentially continue to increase even after EV sales might reach half of all vehicle sales.

Data source: Carsalesbase.

It is important to visualize the difference between what it means to reach 50% or higher EV sales in Norway, versus what it may mean in a country like Vietnam for instance. While in Norway, reaching that milestone means that ICE-powered vehicle sales likely declined by a similar level that EV sales increased, in Vietnam on the other hand, given that overall car sales more or less tripled, even if we would have had a similar trend in terms of EV sales capturing half of all sales by the end of the decade, overall ICE-powered sales would have still increased by about 50% over the last decade. It is therefore valid to assume that personal vehicle-driven oil demand in Vietnam would have still increased. I included Morocco and Hungary in the chart as well in order to illustrate the fact that such trends are widespread around the world. Even a country like Hungary, which has a stagnated demographic, and is in fact an OECD member is seeing car sales trends that are more similar to Vietnam than Norway.

Based on trends we are seeing currently, by the end of this decade we will be nowhere near the point where we will reach Norway's milestone in terms of EV sales at a global level. In fact, it might not even happen next decade. There are many potential impediments, including the fact that most other countries cannot sustain the kind of financial support that Norway did to the cause.

Other than that, there is a problem in terms of the price/range correlation when it comes to EVs. For instance, the cheapest EV in Europe that is being planned for the market is the Dacia EV. It is set to sell for about 17,500 Euros. In order to make it at all appealing to the continent's middle class, they will have to provide government incentives that will bring its real price down to about 10,000 Euros. Even then, there will be only a limited number of potential buyers, because even though the price may be affordable, the range is not practical. In ideal conditions, it will have a range of just under 200 kilometers. In winter conditions, it will drop to 140 kilometers. That is a range that will be fine for daily commutes. It is less than fine if one likes to make an occasional trip for vacation, family, or any other reasons. Any road trip longer than 400 kilometers in the winter would be a nightmare. Shorter day trips would also be hampered and become a source of potential frustration as a 300-kilometer trip would require two recharge stops. There are of course EVs that offer a far more practical range, but the price of such vehicles tends to be out of the reach of the global middle class.

Perhaps we will see global EV sales reach 50% or higher within 15-20 years, despite major hurdles. We should keep in mind however that there are so many countries out there that have the potential to double, triple, or even quadruple car sales within the same timeframe, that reaching that milestone will not necessarily lead to a very significant decline in oil demand for passenger cars. As of right now, despite the meteoric rise in global EV sales, the world is still very far from reaching the EV market shares we see in Norway.

Source: EV-Volumes.com.

We should note that while the leap in EV sales as a percentage of total car sales for 2020 looks impressive, there is nothing typical about 2020, therefore once we get back to normal, things will likely revert back to the trends we saw before 2020, which suggests a more gradual displacement of ICE-powered cars.

Passenger cars are not the only source of oil demand growth

Currently, oil and other liquid fuels make up about 96% of all transport energy demand according to the EIA's recent estimates. It may be a few points lower these days, but not much lower.

Source: EIA.

As the chart shows, about 45% of all global transport energy use was due to light-duty vehicles. Much of the rest of the 55% share is not easily replaced with EVs. Air travel, heavy-duty trucks, marine transport all use significant amounts of oil. These are all segments of the global economy that will see significant growth in demand in coming years and decades, assuming that the global economy will return to some form of normal rather soon. Most of that demand can only be met with liquid fuels at this point. Long-haul trucking is not likely to go electric any time soon. Neither will air travel or marine transport.

Oil is also used for more than just transport needs. Construction, mining, petrochemicals are all sectors that are seeing growing demand globally, especially in the developing world, where there is still much that needs to be built. Even in Norway, motor gasoline demand makes up a rather modest portion of total oil demand.

Source: TheGlobalEconomy.com.

Note: The above data shows Norway's gasoline demand measured in thousands of barrels per day.

Interestingly, gasoline demand in Norway started to decline significantly even before EV sales took off. It leaves us to ponder what is the net effect of Norway's EV sales on oil demand so far.

While EVs may eventually cause global motor fuel demand to decline at some point in the future, it does not seem to be happening yet, even as yearly EV sales around the world are now measured in millions of units. It might take EV sales reaching tens of millions of units per year for gasoline demand to start declining. But as the case of Norway shows, even when gasoline demand declines, there are still factors that will keep overall oil demand from declining. In fact, when we look at the economic dynamics of the rest of the world, we can conclude that it is unlikely that EV sales growth, robust as it may be, will be enough to trigger a permanent peak oil demand event. At this point in time and for the foreseeable future, only a severe and sustained economic downturn would halt oil demand growth.

Investment implications

Assuming that the whole COVID crisis thing will blow over one way or another and that the global economy will normalize, global oil demand will start to rise again. We will probably return to pre-crisis demand levels sometime next year or in 2023 at the latest. Beyond that, while the continued growth of EV sales volumes will put downward pressure on global oil demand, demand will nevertheless be on an expanding path, even if it will be at a progressively declining level.

While demand is still expected to grow for the foreseeable future, it is increasingly unclear where the extra supplies will come from that will meet that demand growth. The shale revolution is just about over now. It is possible that US petroleum production will surpass the last peak that happened in November 2019 according to EIA data at 12.9 mb/d. As of the end of 2020 US oil production stood at 11.1 mb/d. It will not increase as it did in the last decade even if it will recover going forward. At best, I see it going perhaps a few hundred thousand barrels above the old peak. Most of the prime acreage that was available in the shale patch has now been drilled and second-tier acreage is far less profitable to drill. Even as the shale industry drilled through its best acreage in the last decade, it still lost about $300 billion according to some estimates. This decade they will have to show investors profits, even as they will increasingly resort to drilling second-tier acreage. In the last decade US crude oil production increased by about 7.5 mb/d, which accounted for most of the increase in global oil production for the decade. This decade, it will be a challenge to keep US production from declining compared with the volumes from the end of the last decade.

Elsewhere around the world, it is well-known that global conventional oil production hit a plateau in 2005-2006. There is very little evidence that suggests there is much growth still left to squeeze out of aging fields that are increasingly not backed up by new discoveries. Canada's oil sands may still have some growth to go this decade, and there may be a few countries in the Middle East and a few other places, where it is possible to increase production. At the same time, there are a number of countries that are currently in decline and they will continue to decline. Looking at the demand as well as the supply situation, it is reasonable to conclude in my view that we should expect a tight market for much of the decade. At times, this will probably lead to oil price spikes.

It is often hard to argue in favor of a contrarian view, when even the likes of Shell (RDS.A), (RDS.B) tend to promote the same outlook on the market, namely that oil demand is not there, therefore it intends to drastically cut its upstream CAPEX, in favor of building EV charging stations, renewable power generation and so on. When faced with such PR rhetoric from an oil company, one has to be careful to factor in the fact that it is not necessarily meant to be taken at face value from an investor's perspective. Companies may be talking in terms that avoid controversy, even as they adjust to the real circumstances that they see on the horizon. It is a subject that deserves far more attention, which in the case of Shell, I intend to address in an upcoming article, in which I hope to be able to clarify what its recent statements really mean and how investors need to cut through the rhetoric in order to get to the facts. Company statements are really not what they used to be anymore.

I do own Shell stock and I intend to continue to hold on to it, which is something that I would not do if I would take its recent statements in regards to its strategic shifts towards green energy at face value. My largest single stock holding currently is Suncor (SU) and the reason why this is the case, is because it is one of the few major oil producing companies that sits on over two and a half decades worth of reserves that can be produced at a breakeven price that is significantly lower than what most shale drillers need in order to break even. Those reserves are currently greatly undervalued, which is why Suncor's stock performance has not been stellar in the past few years. I do believe that we are on the brink of reckoning with the fact that the world will not wean itself off of oil any time soon. In fact, we will likely see new record demand numbers as soon as next year. According to the latest OPEC monthly review, it is estimated that global oil demand in the fourth quarter of this year will reach almost 99 mb/d. That is just 1 mb/d shy of the 2019 average demand we saw just before the pandemic crisis.

There is a very real chance that in 2022 we will see new quarterly record demand for oil, and based on all the data points we have from the recent past as a reference point, the factors that we believe will lead to a permanent peak in oil demand are simply not having the effect that they were assumed to have. With Norway having gone so far in terms of EV sales in reaching a very important milestone recently, it is becoming increasingly clear that EVs will not by themselves put an end to global oil demand growth for the foreseeable future. As of right now, the only factor that can inflict a significant decline in global oil demand is an economic slowdown, or an oil price spike, which has been the case ever since the global economy became deeply dependent on crude oil. That dependence will probably be broken within decades, to the point where petroleum demand will start declining, without an economic slowdown or high oil prices being the triggering factors, but as of right now, it is simply not the case, given the evidence at hand. Investors should therefore seriously reconsider taking such recently established paradigms for granted and act accordingly.