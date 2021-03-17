Source: Company Presentation

Investment Thesis

Montreal-based Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) released the fourth quarter and full-year 2020 results on Feb. 25, 2021.

Note: All numbers are converted in US$ with a ratio of 0.7807.

The company said that it earned 66,113 GEOs in 2020, above the revised guidance of 63,500 – 65,500 GEOs.

It also posted record revenues from royalties and streams of US$122.3 (1) million (2019 – US$109.4 million) and record cash flows from operations of US$84.3 million, up 18% compared to 2019.

Finally, net earnings attributable to Osisko’s shareholders were US$13.2 million or US$0.08 per share; adjusted earnings were US$34.1 million or $0.21 per basic share (2019 – $32.7 million, $0.22 per basic share).

(1) Revenues indicated above are indicated after deducting the offtake interests.

Osisko Gold Royalties is one of the seven streamers that I regularly cover on Seeking Alpha.

I still do not own Osisko long-term, but I consider the company a good alternative, especially for those who want to trade the sector short term. We can compare it positively with Sandstorm Gold (SAND). Read here my recent article.

My long-term streamers are Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) and Franco-Nevada (FNV). I recommend reading my recent article on Franco Nevada 4Q'20 by clicking here.

Data by YCharts

Sandeep Singh - President and Chief Executive Officer, said in the conference call:

I would say to start off with despite the obvious challenges with respect to COVID this year for us and more importantly for our operating partners, we ended up having a very strong year, earning just over 66,000 ounces for the year above our revised guidance, taking into account the shutdowns that we experienced in Q2, and ended the year kind of back where we started in terms of a run rate with all our assets now trending along at their full capacity

Financials And Production In 4Q 2020 (in US$)

Note: Values can differ a little due to the conversion from CAD to USD. Osisko Gold Royalties indicates CAD$ results with an exchange rate (CAD vs. USD) of 0.7807 in Q4'20. It is what I applied to the table below.

Osisko Gold Royalties 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 4Q'20 Total Revenues (included off-take interest) in US$ Million 38.66 37.68 30.08 42.11 50.40 Net Income in US$ Million -117.56 -9.54 9.63 9.5 3.6 EBITDA US$ Million -118.66 3.12 22.45 25.0 25.3 EPS diluted in US$/share -0.79 -0.09 0.06 0.06 0.02 Operating cash flow in US$ Million 13.03 17.05 11.38 27.30 25.5 Capital Expenditure in US$ Million 9.27 16.01 20.98 21.61 45.7 Free Cash Flow in US$ Million 3.76 1.04 -9.60 5.69 -20.2 Total Cash US$ Million 97.67 128.62 164.61 137.77 238.9 Long-term Debt in US$ Million 264.4 303.4 311.1 318.7 312.6 Dividend per share in US$ 0.038 0.038 0.038 0.038 0.038 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 150.35 155.37 164.82 166.4 162.5 GEOs 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 4Q'20 Estimated Production gold equivalent Oz Eq. 20,479 18,159 12,386 16,739 18,829 Gold price realized 1,481 1,583 1,711 1,909 1,874 Silver price realized 17.32 16.90 16.00 24.00 24.39

Source: Company release. More data are available to subscribers only.

Analysis: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Debt, And Production Details (in US$)

1 - Revenues were US$50.40 million in 4Q'20 (including revenues from offtake interests).

Osisko Gold Royalties posted revenues of US$50.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 (including offtake interests), up from US$38.7 million the same quarter a year ago. Net income for the fourth quarter was US$3.62 million, lower from US$9.54 million sequentially. The adjusted earnings were US$9.37 million or $0.05 per share.

Cash operating margin was 94% from royalty and stream interests.

Frederic Ruel said in the conference call:

Revenues increased in Q4 from $51 million in 2019 to $64.6 million in 2020. And you will note a decrease in our annual revenues but this was due to the sale of the Brucejack off take in September of 2019, which was partially offset by a higher realized price on gold and silver.

2 - Free cash flow was a loss of US$20.2 million in 4Q'20

Note: The generic free cash flow is the cash from operating activity minus Capex.

Free cash flow for the fourth quarter of 2020 was a loss of $20.2 million, with a 2020 free cash flow loss of $23.1 million.

Osisko also announced a first-quarter 2021 dividend of C$0.05 per common share. On April 15, 2021, the dividend will be paid to shareholders of record as of the business's close on March 31, 2021.

3 - Net debt is US$73.7 million in 4Q'20

Below are the details (in CAN$):

Source: OR Presentation (partial). Warning: Values indicated in CAD presentation, not in USD. To convert, apply 0.7807x.

Note: On Feb. 24, 2021, the company has access to the undrawn portion of its credit facility of CAN$286.4 million, excluding the additional CAN$100.0 million accordions.

4 - Production in gold equivalent ounce and details

Osisko Gold Royalties produced 18,829 GEOs in the fourth quarter of 2020, down 8.8% from 4Q'19 and up to 12.5% sequentially. This amount is not including 1,734 GEOs from Renard streaming. Frederic Ruel said in the conference call:

We earned 18,829 GEOs in Q4, excluding as Sandeep explained, the GEOs earned from the Renard diamond streaming in Q4 for a total in 2020 of over 66,000 GEOs, exceeding our revised forecast.

Gold price increased this quarter to $1,874 per oz, and silver was $24.39 per ounce.

5 - Guidance 2021

Guidance for 2021 is 78K to 82K GEOs, up 17% from 2020.

Source: Presentation

6 - Osisko Spin-off called Osisko Development Corp. had been completed.

On November 25, 2020, Osisko launched Osisko Development Corp.

Osisko Development is retaining the Cariboo Gold Project, which is a potentially exciting project while retaining 5% NSR. Also, the San Antonio Project as well. It is basically a subsidiary of Osisko Royalties, which owns approximately 75% of Osisko Development.

Source: Presentation

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Osisko Gold Royalties is changing a little its business model with the completion of Osisko Development, which recently completed a CAN$68.6 million private placement offering. It seems an exciting development, but it's too early to really put a price on that.

I liked the business model and the future growth potential here. Production will increase significantly this year, and with a gold price still above $1,650 per ounce, we can see that 2021 looks to be a good free cash flow potential.

One solid asset that gives huge support to the whole edifice is the Canadian Malartic royalty which is getting better with Odyssey underground project.

Source: Presentation

Technical Analysis (Short Term)

OR formed a descending wedge pattern which ended with a breakout and a retest of the 50MA. The new pattern is not really clear yet, and we need some confirmations. However, the old resistance is now a support.

The short-term strategy is to sell partially between 11.30 and 11.75 and start accumulating again below $10.80 or lower. Another idea is to hold OR until a new trend is formed after selling partially 25% at about $11.50.

Watch gold like a hawk.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!