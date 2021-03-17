Photo by izusek/E+ via Getty Images

About ExOne

ExOne (XONE) remains one of the global leaders in the 3D printing space, and produces machinery that uses binder jetting technology as its primary product. The machines 3D print powder particles, which include, metal, sand, ceramics, and other materials, into molds, cores, sacrificial tooling, and end-use parts. Among the most researched 3D printers the technology has been cited in over 95 peer-reviewed journals.

Investment Thesis

ExOne witnessed an uptick in revenue in the latest quarter. There could be a further upside as we go into 2021, which could bring the stock to much more reasonable valuations. Costs and margins though remain and factor, and may continue to weigh on earnings for the foreseeable future. The stock is certainly a wait-and-watch one but could come into favorability if margins turnaround into late 2021 or 2022.

Latest Quarter

Revenue declined slightly year-over-year as COVID and the economic recovery continued to weigh on growth. While the number of units sold increased, lower-priced units made up a greater portion of the sales, which then weighed down on revenue. This also then affected gross margins which fell from 38% to 22% during the same period. Regardless, there is a record level of backlog in orders for the machines and a strong interest in the core products i.e binder jetting technology. Management has projected that the company’s revenue could grow anywhere from 15%-25% in 2021, which would mean a revenue of around $80 million in 2021.

Additive Manufacturing

Additive Manufacturing is a type of technology where produces 3D objects by adding one layer at a time. The layers are then bonded by either melting or partially melting the previous later onto the new one. Additive manufacturing has a range of advantages. Firstly it reduces lead times, which means it has the potential to replace and provide alternatives to many traditional manufacturing technologies, especially those that deal in single parts, etc. This would significantly advantage the likes of caste parts manufacturers etc. The technology also allows for full control over your design process. Manufacturers may need to be nimble, and the ability to quickly redesign schedules and build a new prototype remains one of the biggest advantages for companies.

3D Printing Market and Competitors

The 3D printing market was valued at around $13 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14% until 2025. This as the technology continues to increasingly get adopted. The company currently has a range of competitors such as 3D Systems, Stratasys all of whom compete for market share. Competition remains strong, with pricing and technological advantages being the two biggest factors that companies compete on. ExOne remains one of the more competitive brands out there with a strong background in both technology and price, but competition remains fierce with many companies vying for market share, including smaller competitors.

Valuation

The company currently trades at a slightly expensive valuation. I expect revenue to be around $80 million in 2021, which would put forward P/S at 10. And since the company is probably not going to achieve profitability till 2022, the forward earnings currently can’t be gauged for 2021. This would mean the stock remains in limbo, and depends on continued growth to meet market expectations, should a single quarter come in weak, the stock could correct. Furthermore, by 2022 if we assume a 10% net profit and 30% growth, with the market picking up pace, this would put the company at a 2021 P/E of around 80, which would be relatively expensive. Again the company generally relies on continuous growth for the next couple of years to not sell-off. The company's enterprise value remains around 740 million. Overall, the stock is pricey and remains so moving forward.

Margins

With gross margins inching towards 40% in the long term, I expect net profit margins to settle anywhere between 12-15% over the long term period. This would help the valuation a lot more attractive.

Balance Sheet

The balance sheet remains strong with the current ratio hovering around 2, long-term debt also remains low around $2 million, and debt to equity around 0.4. The balance sheet remains relatively strong. The company also has around $50 million of cash on hand. Overall, there are no real red flags with the balance sheet

Risks

The 3D printing market remains one of the most competitive, combined with technological refreshment, which could adversely affect revenue in the long term. Inability to compete and keep up would competitors would mean a quick loss of revenue and market share.

Conclusion

I remain neutral on ExOne, with a range of headwinds and a pricey valuation the company would need to do much better to justify the valuation. Currently, the company's valuation seems to have run ahead of itself and a wait and watch scenario would be best.