Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) is a well-managed shopping center REIT that has earned its reputation as a blue chip through 53 consecutive years of dividend raises. In recent months, however, it has been caught in the re-opening trade and now is priced at a dangerously high valuation. I posit that it's actually more expensive than it was prior to the pandemic and therefore does not have a rebound coming.

The price has already rebounded while the fundamentals remain significantly harmed. It would need a full fundamental recovery just to justify the price at which it's already trading and that looks unlikely. Do not fall for the trap of thinking this counts as exposure to the re-opening trade.

More expensive now than pre-pandemic

Along with everything else, FRT took a big hit in the first quarter of 2020 as the pandemic hit. It has since recovered to be down only 5.8% from pre-pandemic levels.

On the surface it might seem like a 5.8% discount, but fundamentals have dropped by substantially more than 5.8%. Funds From Operations per share went from $6.33 in 2019 to $4.52 in 2020 and are expected by sell side consensus to remain at $4.52 in 2021.

That is a 28% drop in the bottom line.

So with market price only falling 5.8% and FFO dropping 28% Federal Realty is actually significantly more expensive now that it was. It looks overvalued on every metric.

23.5x forward FFO and 31.6x forward AFFO make the cash flow yield very weak compared to other shopping center REITs which largely trade at cheap multiples.

That's 11 turns more expensive than fellow blue chip REIT Kimco ( KIM ) and 16 turns more expensive than quality shopping center plays like Brixmor ( BRX ). So clearly this is not a value stock rebound play, but let us take a look at the fundamentals.

Some recovery ahead but also some lasting damage

FRT has a fairly diversified tenant base but like most other shopping centers has some tenants that were badly disrupted by the pandemic. In particular, AMC entertainment and Fitness international were among FRT’s top 25 tenants that were essentially forced to shut down.

There's debate as to whether theaters will come back after the pandemic and I'm of the belief that they will return, but this is clearly rental revenue that is at significant risk of impairment. It's made more risky by the fact that theaters are not easily converted into other uses. In order to build the stadium style seating, most theaters have a massive wedge of concrete and this not a useful structure for most other uses.

Overall, Net Operating Income or NOI declined quite materially for FRT during the pandemic.

A greater than 30% decline in 2Q20 followed by smaller but still double digit declines in 3Q and 4Q.

As vaccines are fully disseminated and the world re-opens some portion of the NOI will come back. It's unlikely, however, that 100% of it will return for two reasons:

Since so many potential retail tenants went bankrupt during the pandemic there is less demand for the space causing rents and probably occupancy to be lower. Migration trends are particularly challenging for FRT.

The second point is a bigger deal because it is secular in nature, so I want to spend a bit more time digging into it.

The good markets are changing

Federal Realty’s properties are concentrated in the big coastal gateway markets that have historically been quite strong.

The Maryland based REIT specifically focuses on what it calls the “first ring,” meaning its shopping centers are quite proximal to the heart of the major MSAs. This too has historically been a great place to be, but times are changing.

Populations are rapidly moving away from these areas for three reasons:

High taxes High cost of living Enhanced work from home capabilities

One of the aspects that historically made these locations so strong is the high population density within the catchment radius of the shopping centers. Going forward, that population is looking to stagnate or even decline as people move to the sunbelt.

The change will be slow at first, but the difference in value for these properties is substantial. Rather than being the best markets and perceived as growth, they are now being viewed as having peaked.

This means cap rates are likely going up so that premium to NAV at which FRT trades is going to get even bigger.

The consensus NAV of $96.18 for FRT is based on a 5.56% cap rate which is quite low (low cap rate = high price) for retail and as these markets are no longer the growth markets, I suspect analysts will be revising the cap rate higher. When unfavorable migration trends are combined with the fact that retail remains somewhat at risk of e-commerce, I think 6% would be a more reasonable cap rate.

On trailing 12 month NOI, a 6% cap rate would translate into an NAV per share of about $75. If we factor in some NOI recovery as the pandemic ends, which I think is fair, it's an NAV in the mid $80s.

None of this makes FRT a bad company. I still think it's exceedingly well managed and the balance sheet is impeccable with an A- rating. It just means that it might not be wise to pay $108 for a share of FRT.

I think most would agree with me that the property portfolio is not worth $108 per share. There seems to be an additional value beyond the value of the properties that the market is associating with FRT that goes beyond its tangible assets. I think the market is assigning significant value to FRT’s status as a dividend aristocrat.

Valuing the dividend aristocrat status

So, 53 years of consecutive increases is impressive.

Those who have held FRT for a very long time have almost certainly done well. Yet, we must be cautious not to value based on the rear view mirror. In owning FRT today or buying it today one does not get any benefit from the previous 53 years of dividends.

Quite simply, the valuation needs to be justified by current and future earnings. Or if you are using a dividend discount model it needs to be justified by current and future dividends.

So rather than looking at the past 53 years I would suggest we look forward to what the future dividends look like. How much can FRT increase the dividend from the $4.24 annualized level?

FFO is estimated to come in at $4.52 in 2021 so it would appear that dividend coverage is a bit tight. Worse is the fact that FFO does not include maintenance capex. To get a better picture of cash flow, we should look at AFFO which does include maintenance capex.

AFFO is expected (by sell side consensus) to come in at $3.36 in 2021. So, for the next year or so it does not look like the dividend is covered. Over time, as the pandemic ends and tenants come back they will probably eventually reach AFFO coverage of the dividend.

With ample liquidity FRT will likely pay the dividend anyway. They will probably even do a tiny raise so as to maintain their status as a dividend aristocrat, but for practical purposes we are looking at an essentially flat dividend for the foreseeable future.

Any material raises would require substantial bottom line growth, and given the challenges presented by population trends and the growing market share of e-commerce, I don’t think it's likely.

Since valuation is based on the future, not the past, I think it would be a mistake to attribute significant value to the dividend aristocrat status. I don’t see a path to the dividend continuing to rise (beyond nominal fractional penny raises) and therefore this should not be valued as a dividend growth company despite its stellar history.

I think it would be fair to give some value to the strong management track record as it will probably translate to good decisions in the future, but I can’t find enough value there to get to the current market price.

The bottom line

FTR is a great company but its current market valuation is prohibitive, especially considering the multiple headwinds it is facing. Do not fall into the trap of thinking this is a COVID recovery play. Its fundamentals were beaten down a bit, but the price is not.

