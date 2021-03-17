IPO Update: ACV Auctions Readies $314 Million U.S. IPO
Summary
- ACV Auctions has filed proposed terms for a $314 million IPO.
- The firm operates an online marketplace for wholesale buyers and sellers of used cars in the U.S.
- ACVA is growing rapidly and appears to be taking market share, so the IPO is worth a close look.
Quick Take
ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) has filed to raise $314 million from the sale of its Class A common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.
The company provides wholesale used car auction software for buyers and sellers in the U.S.
ACVA is growing revenue rapidly, reducing operating losses and appears to be taking market share from the competition, so the IPO is worth consideration.
Company and Technology
Buffalo, New York-based ACV was founded to develop a digital marketplace for car dealers and other commercial car businesses to buy and sell and value vehicles in the United States.
Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer George Chamoun, who has been with the firm since 2016 and was previously at Synacor after founding Synacor's predecessor firm, Chek.
Below is a brief overview video of ACV's Marketplace 2.0:
Source: ACV Auctions
The company's primary offerings include:
Digital Marketplace
Data Services
API Integration
ACV has received at least $366 million from investors including Bessemer Venture Partners, Tribeca Venture Partners, SoftBank and Armory Square Ventures.
Customer Acquisition
The firm seeks clients among independent dealers, franchise dealers and commercial participants of off-lease, off-rental, repossessions and fleets.
ACV has had more than 21,000 dealers and commercial partners in its system and has "facilitated over 750,000 wholesale transactions" since the company's inception.
Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:
|
Selling, G&A
|
Expenses vs. Revenue
|
Period
|
Percentage
|
2020
|
31.1%
|
2019
|
58.4%
Source: Company registration statement
The Selling, G&A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G&A spend, was 1.6x in the most recent reporting period.
Market and Competition
According to a market research report by McKinsey & Company, the market for used car sales is significantly larger than that for new cars.
The U.S. used car market also has been more resilient to external economic shocks.
Also, used vehicles are becoming "younger" in age due to greater "off-lease supply and newer certified pre owned vehicle" inventories.
The report estimates "that the number of used vehicles three years old or less will increase from 51 percent of the total in 2017 to about 60 percent in 2022."
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
Manheim
KAR Auction Services (KAR)
Financial Performance
ACV's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
Sharply growing topline revenue
High growth in gross profit and gross margin
Reduced operating loss and net loss
A swing to positive cash flow from operations
Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:
|
Total Revenue
|
Period
|
Total Revenue
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
2020
|
$ 208,357,000
|
95.0%
|
2019
|
$ 106,847,000
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
2020
|
$ 124,804,000
|
205.3%
|
2019
|
$ 40,885,000
|
Gross Margin
|
Period
|
Gross Margin
|
2020
|
59.90%
|
2019
|
38.26%
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Operating Margin
|
2020
|
$ (40,647,000)
|
-19.5%
|
2019
|
$ (79,282,000)
|
-74.2%
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Period
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
2020
|
$ (41,021,000)
|
2019
|
$ (77,216,000)
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Period
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
2020
|
$ 10,368,000
|
2019
|
$ (72,460,000)
Source: Company registration statement
As of December 31, 2020, ACV had $234 million in cash and $178 million in total liabilities.
Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, was $1.5 million.
IPO Details
ACVA intends to sell 16.55 million shares of Class A common stock at a proposed midpoint price of $19.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $314 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.
The number of shares offered includes approximately 2.5 million shares from selling shareholders.
No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.
Class A common stockholders will be entitled to one vote per share and Class B shareholders will have ten votes per share.
The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of shares into its index.
Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company's enterprise value at IPO would approximate $3.1 billion.
Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 10.74%.
Per the firm's most recent regulatory filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds as follows:
The principal purposes of this offering are to increase our capitalization and financial flexibility, create a public market for our Class A common stock and facilitate our future access to the capital markets. As of the date of this prospectus, we cannot specify with certainty all of the particular uses for the net proceeds we receive from this offering. However, we currently intend to use the net proceeds we receive from this offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses and capital expenditures.
Management's presentation of the company roadshow is available here.
Listed underwriters of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Citigroup, BofA Securities, Jefferies, Canaccord Genuity, Guggenheim Securities, JMP Securities, Piper Sandler, and Raymond James.
Commentary
ACVA is seeking public investment capital for its general corporate purposes and expansion plans.
The firm's financials show very strong topline revenue growth and gross profit growth, with reduced operating losses and a swing to positive cash flow from operations and slight free cash flow for 2020.
Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue dropped sharply as revenues increased and its Selling, G&A efficiency rate was 1.6x.
The wholesale market opportunity for selling used vehicles online in the US is large and features only two main competitors.
Goldman Sachs is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 56.3% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.
As for valuation, ACVA is seeking a far higher EV/revenue multiple at IPO than competitor KAR currently has.
A closer look at the two companies shows that ACVA is growing revenue at a rapid rate and is focused on the U.S. market, while KAR's revenue is contracting and the company has operations in other regions of the world which are slower growing or still contracting.
While ACVA's IPO isn't cheap, the firm has produced an impressive revenue trajectory, is reducing its operating losses and producing free cash flow while growing at a far faster rate than the industry or industry competitors, indicating it's taking market share.
Although the company may take some time to fully justify its IPO valuation, the IPO is worth consideration.
Expected IPO Pricing Date: March 23, 2021.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.