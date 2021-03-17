Photo by romaset/iStock via Getty Images

Quick Take

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) has filed to raise $314 million from the sale of its Class A common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The company provides wholesale used car auction software for buyers and sellers in the U.S.

ACVA is growing revenue rapidly, reducing operating losses and appears to be taking market share from the competition, so the IPO is worth consideration.

Company and Technology

Buffalo, New York-based ACV was founded to develop a digital marketplace for car dealers and other commercial car businesses to buy and sell and value vehicles in the United States.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer George Chamoun, who has been with the firm since 2016 and was previously at Synacor after founding Synacor's predecessor firm, Chek.

Below is a brief overview video of ACV's Marketplace 2.0:

Source: ACV Auctions

The company's primary offerings include:

Digital Marketplace

Data Services

API Integration

ACV has received at least $366 million from investors including Bessemer Venture Partners, Tribeca Venture Partners, SoftBank and Armory Square Ventures.

Customer Acquisition

The firm seeks clients among independent dealers, franchise dealers and commercial participants of off-lease, off-rental, repossessions and fleets.

ACV has had more than 21,000 dealers and commercial partners in its system and has "facilitated over 750,000 wholesale transactions" since the company's inception.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 2020 31.1% 2019 58.4%

Source: Company registration statement

The Selling, G&A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G&A spend, was 1.6x in the most recent reporting period.

Market and Competition

According to a market research report by McKinsey & Company, the market for used car sales is significantly larger than that for new cars.

The U.S. used car market also has been more resilient to external economic shocks.

Also, used vehicles are becoming "younger" in age due to greater "off-lease supply and newer certified pre owned vehicle" inventories.

The report estimates "that the number of used vehicles three years old or less will increase from 51 percent of the total in 2017 to about 60 percent in 2022."

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Manheim

KAR Auction Services (KAR)

Financial Performance

ACV's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharply growing topline revenue

High growth in gross profit and gross margin

Reduced operating loss and net loss

A swing to positive cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 2020 $ 208,357,000 95.0% 2019 $ 106,847,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior 2020 $ 124,804,000 205.3% 2019 $ 40,885,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin 2020 59.90% 2019 38.26% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin 2020 $ (40,647,000) -19.5% 2019 $ (79,282,000) -74.2% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) 2020 $ (41,021,000) 2019 $ (77,216,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 2020 $ 10,368,000 2019 $ (72,460,000) (Glossary Of Terms)

Source: Company registration statement

As of December 31, 2020, ACV had $234 million in cash and $178 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, was $1.5 million.

IPO Details

ACVA intends to sell 16.55 million shares of Class A common stock at a proposed midpoint price of $19.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $314 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

The number of shares offered includes approximately 2.5 million shares from selling shareholders.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Class A common stockholders will be entitled to one vote per share and Class B shareholders will have ten votes per share.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of shares into its index.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company's enterprise value at IPO would approximate $3.1 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 10.74%.

Per the firm's most recent regulatory filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

The principal purposes of this offering are to increase our capitalization and financial flexibility, create a public market for our Class A common stock and facilitate our future access to the capital markets. As of the date of this prospectus, we cannot specify with certainty all of the particular uses for the net proceeds we receive from this offering. However, we currently intend to use the net proceeds we receive from this offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses and capital expenditures.

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Citigroup, BofA Securities, Jefferies, Canaccord Genuity, Guggenheim Securities, JMP Securities, Piper Sandler, and Raymond James.

Commentary

ACVA is seeking public investment capital for its general corporate purposes and expansion plans.

The firm's financials show very strong topline revenue growth and gross profit growth, with reduced operating losses and a swing to positive cash flow from operations and slight free cash flow for 2020.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue dropped sharply as revenues increased and its Selling, G&A efficiency rate was 1.6x.

The wholesale market opportunity for selling used vehicles online in the US is large and features only two main competitors.

Goldman Sachs is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 56.3% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

As for valuation, ACVA is seeking a far higher EV/revenue multiple at IPO than competitor KAR currently has.

A closer look at the two companies shows that ACVA is growing revenue at a rapid rate and is focused on the U.S. market, while KAR's revenue is contracting and the company has operations in other regions of the world which are slower growing or still contracting.

While ACVA's IPO isn't cheap, the firm has produced an impressive revenue trajectory, is reducing its operating losses and producing free cash flow while growing at a far faster rate than the industry or industry competitors, indicating it's taking market share.

Although the company may take some time to fully justify its IPO valuation, the IPO is worth consideration.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: March 23, 2021.