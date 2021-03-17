Marketplace Fastest Climbers - February 2021

Photo by wildpixel/iStock via Getty Images

~ By Tim Murphy

As a proud Murphy, it's my obligation to say Happy St. Paddy’s Day to you all!

A year ago, we were just one week into the WHO’s pandemic announcement and unprecedented global lockdowns. Two-week stay-at-home orders turned into multi-month orders. While Israel is enjoying music concerts with audiences and New Zealand has crowds for their rugby - students in San Francisco are still learning from home, Italy is in another lockdown, and COVID variants are more and more prevalent. We’ve still got ways to go, but considering most experts were predicting that vaccines wouldn’t be ready for at least 12 months, we are looking to be in good shape.

At this time last year, if you heeded Buffett's advice to be greedy when others were fearful - you had a very, very good year. On March 23, 2020, the S&P 500 struck a low of 2237, it is now up ~78%. The Nasdaq was at 6860 on March 23, despite the recent pullbacks, it's still up ~95%. Meanwhile, Bitcoin was at $5331 on March 17, 2020, and today, it is up 10x. And where will we go from here? Depending on who you read - a year from now, the S&P will be sub 3000 or 5000 plus.

February is usually the quietest month for Marketplace - however, this year we found more and more Seeking Alpha users turning to Marketplace services for guidance and ideas and this February was our best ever. In January, we launched Diversified Income Streams (by Alpha Gen Capital and BDC Buzz) and they made a strong debut in this month's Fastest Climbers list. In February, Crypto Waves by Ryan Wilday, became our second Crypto Service. Based on trial conversions, we will be seeing the service high up on the March list. We have several other exciting services that are preparing for launches very soon, stay posted for those, many of which offer Legacy Launch discounts.

Without further ado, here's our list of fastest climbers for February 2021. As usual, rankings have been tracked since April 2020 and they are ranked by the net increase in recurring revenue for the last 28 days of the month:

Congrats to Deep Value Returns by Michael Wiggins De Oliveira and Mean Reversion Trading by Equity Management Academy who make their debuts on the top 20 list!

The Contrarian by KCI Research Ltd. continues their streak in the top 10, with seventh being their highest ranking yet

SHU Growth Portfolio by Shareholders Unite had another impressive month and joins the Top 10 for their first time

The father/son duo of Robert and Sam Kovacs enjoyed their debut in January so much that they worked hard to stay on the list with their service The Dividend Freedom Tribe

Beth Kindig rejoined the list for the first time since October with her service Tech Insider Research

As always, thank you to all of our contributors and subscribers for making Seeking Alpha Marketplace the go to place for online investing services and communities. See you soon with our new launches, our 2021 Top Idea Contest Q1 update, and the March Fastest Climbers list.