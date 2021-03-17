Photo by piyaset/iStock via Getty Images

Common Sense Thesis

In this article, I don't have any complicated economic theories or econometric models for you. I have only plain old common sense.

A common tendency when it comes to both investing and macroeconomics is to think that current trends can continue indefinitely. If a stock rose 100% in the last year, it will probably rise another 100% in the next year. If interest rates are rising today, they will probably keep rising higher and higher without pause.

But trees don't grow to the sky. And macroeconomic trends don't continue unabated forever.

The current trend on everyone's mind is rising interest rates, brought on by rising inflation expectations, which are in turn spurred by economic recovery and massive fiscal stimulus. Investors extrapolate this trend to continue indefinitely, which has resulted in a selloff in bonds and rising long-term interest rates.

But the truth is that the economic recovery contains the seeds of its own demise. That is, the massive debt overhang that accrued on government and corporate balance sheets due to unproductive spending during the pandemic will create a drag on economic growth going forward. This will result in a lower GDP growth rate trend, which then puts a ceiling on long-term interest rates.

It is my view that long-term interest rates are nearing this ceiling, and thus I have begun to buy long-duration Treasury bonds to hedge against a growth and inflation disappointment.

Debt Overhangs Create Guardrails

We all know that government debt has massively increased in the past year. In fact, federal government debt to GDP is currently higher than the peak hit during World War II.

But governments aren't the only ones that have been taking on debt. The business (or "non-financial corporate") and household sectors have been leveraging up as well. And this is true everywhere — all around the world.

We have to ask how all of this debt was spent. The truth is that, however necessary or politically popular the debt-funded spending was (about which I'm not taking a position in this article), it was predominantly spent on economically unproductive uses.

What do I mean by "economically unproductive"? By that I mean spending that does not result in sufficient GDP growth (for governments), revenue growth (for businesses), or disposable income growth (for households) to service and repay the debt over time.

For governments, debt was taken out mostly to pay for items like stimulus checks, lifeline grants to ailing businesses, airline bailouts, and distribution of vaccines. At best, these spending items keep the economy even. Often, as I discussed in "Beware The Zombies: How Weak Companies Will Consume The Economic Recovery," they keep alive weak and unproductive firms that really ought to be dissolved and liquidated.

In any case, these government spending items are not going to boost structural GDP growth. They are not investments in productive activities like infrastructure, basic research, or workforce training. Instead, they were used for one-time consumption. It's the equivalent of using a credit card to buy groceries, pay rent, and purchase a new Rolex. It does not create an income stream by which to service and repay the debt. Whatever short-term boost to GDP — and thus tax receipts — that results from it pales in comparison to the permanent addition of debt.

It does not matter that interest rates are low if the return on invested capital (i.e. debt issuance) is negative. The fundamental problem, as I explained in "The Real Problem Behind The $26.8 Trillion U.S. National Debt," is wasteful or otherwise unproductive spending. The fact that this unproductive spending is debt-financed compounds the problem, but it isn't as if it would have been more productive if financed through taxation or direct money printing. Likewise, unproductive spending does not become productive or stimulative if the debt is purchased by the Federal Reserve, as has mostly been the case since the pandemic began.

Some might object that there hasn't been any noticeable "crowd-out effect" from the surge of government debt issuance. That is, the seemingly unlimited debt taken out by the government has not crowded out the limited financial capital available to finance the debt of businesses and households. Hence we don't find increasing government debt pushing up private sector interest rates.

But that is because financial capital is effectively unlimited. What the Fed "prints" when it performs quantitative easing is not money but rather bank reserves, a form of financial capital. For multiple reasons, this has increased the supply of capital chasing yield in the financial markets.

So unproductive government spending doesn't necessarily crowd out the private sector credit market, but there is something scarce that it crowds out. As I discussed in "Amid Trillions in Stimulus, These Dividend Stocks Are Strong Buys," real resources — i.e. human and physical capital — are scarce. The core sin committed by wasteful government spending is crowding out more productive uses of these limited economic assets.

Keeping zombie companies alive is the standard illustration of how this works, but there are plenty of other examples of unintended negative effects of unproductive government spending. Think also of individuals remaining on unemployment rolls multiple months longer than they otherwise would have because the total benefits package is larger than the salary they could earn at a job. Think of the additional hours of work foregone because Uncle Sam's stimulus checks rendered it unnecessary. Think, lastly, of the huge amount of capital that pours into K-Street lobbying firms anytime a big spending bill makes its way through Congress.

Now, what about household and corporate debt? Was the debt issuance in these sectors used for productive purposes? Did they result in an income stream sufficient to service and repay the debt?

Again, no, this debt buildup was mostly not for productive purposes.

For businesses, most of the debt was taken out to cover revenue shortfalls experienced during the pandemic. Naturally, many of the biggest issuers of debt were the most highly affected industries like airlines, cruise lines, movie theater chains, retailers, and restaurants. The debt for these businesses was for survival — avoiding bankruptcy. For the most part, they were not investing in projects that would result in increased revenue in the future.

Moreover, the expanded debt burdens will prevent investment spending in the future, as these heavily indebted companies will have to focus on deleveraging for many years. Less corporate investment translates into lower economic growth.

Meanwhile, household debt expanded because mortgage rates dropped and people bought houses. While a home is certainly a worthwhile "investment," it's not the kind of investment that produces an income stream sufficient to service and repay debt. Sure, houses tend to appreciate in value, but when considering all associated costs, the return on investment tends to be negative. Fundamentally, homeownership is an expense, not an investment.

So, in short, most of the debt taken out by the government, businesses, and households was used for unproductive spending. That is not necessarily to say that it was morally or politically bad spending. It's simply to say that it will not result in a long-term increase in the GDP growth rate trend and in fact will do just the opposite. It will decrease long-term structural GDP growth going forward.

In fact, we can measure the marginal productivity of debt issuance from various countries fairly easily. All we have to do is compare GDP to the additional debt. Productive debt will cause structural GDP growth to rise, while unproductive debt will cause it to fall. Since 1999, debt for all major developed nations has been getting less and less productive.

Now consider that long-term Treasury bond yields act like a proxy for expected nominal GDP growth for the foreseeable future. That is, if the market collectively expects nominal GDP growth to average 3% going forward, long-term Treasury bond yields will gravitate toward that number.

But recall the massive amount of unproductive debt outstanding. It's unpleasant enough to service this debt as it is, but what happens when interest rates rise? The higher debt burden makes it increasingly costly to roll over debt at higher rates. This is true for the government as well as businesses and households. The bigger the debt burden, the smaller the marginal rise in interest rates needs to be in order to make debt service expenses spiral out of control.

For governments, a bigger debt pile means that even a slight rise in rates makes interest expenses climb, resulting in a larger structural fiscal deficit. For businesses with heavy debt loads, rising rates means less cash available for investment, at best, or failure to roll over debt and bankruptcy, at worst. For households, a rising mortgage rate could mean immediately becoming underwater on the home one just bought or seeing one's monthly payments rise when the fixed rate period ends.

This effectively creates "guardrails" around interest rates, allowing them to bounce up and down inside this range like a bowling ball but preventing rates from rising too high. See, for instance, the pattern set by the 30-year Treasury rate since before the Great Recession:

To hit the top of the guardrail (the dotted red line) would require the 30-year Treasury rate to reach about 2.9%, around 51 basis points above the current 2.39%. It would not be surprising to see the 30-year rate reach this level, as the market seems thoroughly convinced that higher consumer inflation — and thus higher nominal GDP growth — will result from the recent stimulus.

What the market fails to take into account is that, for the last 50 years, the government has engaged in near-constant deficit spending, that these deficits have been growing larger, and that consumer inflation has been trending downward all the while.

If my thesis that government spending (regardless which party is doing the spending) is mostly unproductive, then it should be no surprise to see economic growth and thus consumer inflation becoming more and more structurally impaired over time.

In fact, when we look at annualized real (inflation-adjusted) GDP growth during previous expansionary periods, this is exactly what we find: growth has been slowing even in the "good times" since the 1980s.

If my thesis is correct that unproductive spending — especially if debt-financed — misallocates scarce resources and impairs economic growth, then we should actually see the trillions of dollars of stimulus spent over the last year result in even lower GDP growth than the last economic expansion.

Just how low is difficult to say, but it wouldn't be surprising to see annualized real GDP growth average around 1% after the economy emerges from recession. And after the brief reflationary period in 2021 and into 2022, nominal GDP growth should average a mere 2.5% to 3% per year.

Solution: Start Hedging

Stock prices and valuations have surged to all-time highs amid a flood of financial capital and extreme investor optimism. The consensus seems to be that the US economy will bounce right back its pre-pandemic state of GDP growth, or perhaps even higher if inflation takes off.

Hence we find the floor falling out from underneath long-term Treasury prices, as illustrated here by the Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV):

As you can see, the price is now lower than it was just prior to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. The ETF has shown little to no strength this year, implying that the selloff is not yet over.

Could EDV go as low as $100? That would not be terribly surprising, as such a price would put EDV roughly in the neighborhood of a 30-year Treasury rate at 2.9%.

Personally, I have already started nibbling at EDV, buying a few shares here and there in the last few days. Maybe I'm very early, but my strong conviction that the market cannot bear higher interest rates gives me confidence that the downside is limited at the current price.

In my view, the 30-year Treasury rate is probably around the midpoint or the higher end of the range in which it will fluctuate over the course of the next economic expansion. So, in my view, EDV is at worst an "okay" buy here, but at best it could shoot right back up to $150 or higher.

What would make it jump back up to that level? Exactly the scenario described above. The bigger the debt overhang, the lower the ceiling on interest rates that are bearable before the economy starts breaking down.

Sooner or later the market will realize that.