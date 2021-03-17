The 10-Year T-Note Is Rocket Fuel For Gold

Courtesy: TickerTocker

We use our proprietary Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI) to analyze about 80 markets. To show how it works, we tend to focus on gold, silver, the E-mini and Bitcoin.

Courtesy: TD Ameritrade

Gold is at $1727, down about $3.80. Silver is at $25.99, down a cent. Copper is at $4.10, up 3 cents. The E-mini S&P is at 3938, down some. We're waiting for a big decision on interest rates today. The 10-year bond is rising in yield, which is putting some short-term pressure on the market. We are at 166.90, with a new high. That puts some pressure on stocks and metals and in general across the board. Looks like it will be a choppy day.

Courtesy: TD Ameritrade

We expect, based on the economic situation and past Fed comments, they're probably not going to do anything. They will leave interest rates as they are and take the chance that inflation is not going to accelerate and put more pressure on the 10-year note to rise in yield. At the same time the bond market is expecting some inflation, the metals markets appear to be hurt by such expectations, even though that expectation may be incorrect. Rising interest rates may be bullish for metals. In the 1970s, the US dollar went off the gold standard and inflation rose steadily through 1981, hitting 15%. At the same time, gold rose in price from about $135 to $800. We're probably not going to see 15% interest rates again. Rates are at near zero and we have historic levels of debt, nearing $30 trillion and continues to explode. We have never been in such a situation before.

Savings are high and people are getting free money from the government. Short term, the government does need to supply stimulus. But longer term, such printing of money is inflationary and that's beginning to show up in the 10-year note yield. The system is flooded with liquidity, which is why it has not collapsed. But it remains to be seen who's going to pay for all of this stimulus and debt? It certainly won’t be the wealthy or the elite. There will be rising taxes. Prepare for higher taxes. Prepare for shortages as more money chases fewer goods, given disruptions to the supply chains. We have looming shortages in physical gold and silver. We're just beginning to see the damage caused by the pandemic to supply chains.

Source: Investing.com

To take advantage of the situation, the key is that the more money that's printed, the less purchasing power the US dollar will have in the future. The risk in the bond market will also increase greatly, especially if interest rates rise. If interest rates rise, then the entire economy is at risk of major defaults on loans. To control the rise in interest rates, the Fed will begin to talk about yield control. Globally, governments cannot allow interest rates to get out of hand or the entire global economy will collapse.

What are the alternatives for your money if the US dollar and other currencies are losing value, especially if inflation increases? You can take a gamble on Bitcoin, on the belief that it may be the currency of the future. Or you can buy fine or virtual art - if you have millions to invest. Or you can look at an asset that has been valued for thousands of years: Gold and silver. Precious metals have been money for centuries. Most people do not realize that we are dealing with fiat currencies and they are losing value rapidly.

In the 1980s, Mexico defaulted on their US loans. The Mexicans allowed the Peso to explode and they went into hyperinflation. The Peso went from 16 Pesos to the dollar into the thousands to the dollar. They have had to devalue their currency several times through that process. Argentina, Brazil and other countries have adopted similar policies when faced with massive debt.

There's a very high chance that we could get yield curve control. If the Fed does that, it will be an explosive scenario for precious metals, especially silver. Investors will need to turn all that fiat currency into real money: Gold and silver. We have yet to see the giant awakening in the precious metals markets and, when it goes, there are going to be few people in it, but there will be a lot of people chasing it. People will realize that gold and silver are real money.

Gold and Silver

Gold came down to the Buy 1 level and reverted back into the daily average price of $1731. Silver hit $26.11 in a fast market. Silver has activated a bullish trend momentum by trading above the average price of $26.11. We are looking for the market to break out above with the targets of $26.31 to $26.61.

We recommend holding your long positions since today is going to be volatile with the Fed announcement. A lot of markets are going every which way.