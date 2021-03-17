IPO Update: Vizio Proposes $333 Million U.S. IPO
Summary
- Vizio and selling shareholders aim to sell $333 million of stock in a U.S. IPO.
- The firm designs and sells smart TVs along with its Platform+ software and service offering.
- VZIO is growing revenue and also growing gross margins as it focuses on its software and services offering, so the IPO is worth a close look.
Quick Take
Vizio (NYSE:VZIO) has filed to raise $333 million from the sale of its Class A common stock, along with selling shareholders, in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.
The company sells smart TVs and provides services via its Platform+ service offering.
VZIO has sharply grown its gross margins as it transitions to a more profitable service offering business model, so the IPO is worth a close look.
Company and Technology
Irvine, California-based Vizio was founded to develop smart TVs along with its SmartCast operating system to better enable consumers to "search, discover and access a broad array of content."
Management is headed by founder, Chairman and CEO William Wang, who was previously CEO of PGS OEM, a distributor of computer monitors.
Below is a brief video of a consumer review of the firm's V-Series 4K Smart TV:
Source: Love What You Do
The company's primary offerings include:
Televisions
Sound bars
Platform+
Vizio has received at least $101 million from investors including AmTRAN Technology Co., Q-Run Holdings, V-TW Holdings, Innolux and Foxconn Assembly Holding.
Customer Acquisition
The firm sells its televisions through online retailers and in major retail stores such as Amazon, Best Buy, Sam's Club, Target, Walmart and Costco.
VZIO says it monetizes its Platform+ through a combination of advertising, data licensing, embedded content distribution, transactions and promotions.
Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have increased as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:
|
Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue
|
Period
|
Percentage
|
2020
|
6.4%
|
2019
|
5.9%
Source: Company registration statement
The Selling, G&A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G&A spend, was 1.6x in the most recent reporting period.
Market and Competition
According to a 2017 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for Smart TVs was an estimated $135.5 billion in 2016.
A research report by Mordor Intelligence forecasts that the smart TV market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2021 to 2026.
The main drivers for this expected growth are continued new product development and integration with content offerings and the connected home.
Also, below is a chart showing the historical and projected future growth trajectory of the U.S. smart TV market:
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
Financial Performance
Vizio's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
Growing topline revenue
Sharply increased gross profit and gross margin
Increasing operating profit and margin
Growing earnings
Reduced cash flow from operations
Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:
|
Total Revenue
|
Period
|
Total Revenue
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
2020
|
$ 2,042,473,000
|
11.2%
|
2019
|
$ 1,836,799,000
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
2020
|
$ 296,358,000
|
79.4%
|
2019
|
$ 165,165,000
|
Gross Margin
|
Period
|
Gross Margin
|
2020
|
14.51%
|
2019
|
8.99%
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Operating Margin
|
2020
|
$ 131,899,000
|
6.5%
|
2019
|
$ 29,392,000
|
1.6%
|
Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|
Period
|
Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|
2020
|
$ 103,196,000
|
2019
|
$ 23,211,000
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Period
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
2020
|
$ 32,297,000
|
2019
|
$ 79,883,000
Source: Company registration statement
As of December 31, 2020, Vizio had $207.7 million in cash and $625.8 million in total liabilities.
Free cash flow during the 12 months ended December 31, 2020, was $30.5 million.
IPO Details
VZIO intends to sell 7.56 million shares of Class A common stock and selling shareholders will sell the same number of shares at a proposed midpoint price of $22.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $333 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.
No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.
The firm will have three classes of stock:
Class A common stock - one vote per share
Class B common stock - ten votes per share (Founder William Wang and affiliates)
Class C common stock - no votes, can convert to Class A once all Class B stock has converted. No issued Class C stock as of the IPO.
The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.
Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company's enterprise value at IPO would approximate $3.8 billion.
Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 8.23%.
Per the firm's most recent regulatory filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds as follows:
The principal purposes of this offering are to increase our capitalization and financial flexibility, create a public market for our Class A common stock, and enable access to the public equity markets for us and our stockholders. We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses, and capital expenditures. We also intend to use $14.0 million of the net proceeds from this offering to satisfy a licensing payment that will become due in connection with this offering. We may use up to $12.5 million of the net proceeds from this offering to satisfy tax withholding obligations for certain restricted stock awards that will vest on the date that this registration statement is declared effective by the SEC. We may also use further net proceeds from this offering to satisfy tax withholding obligations for certain restricted stock awards that will vest after the date that this registration statement is declared effective by the SEC.
Management's presentation of the company roadshow is available here.
Listed underwriters of the IPO are JPMorgan, BofA Securities, Wells Fargo Securities, Guggenheim Securities, Needham & Company, Piper Sandler and Roth Capital Partners.
Valuation Metrics
Below is a table of the firm's relevant capitalization and valuation metrics at IPO:
|
Measure [TTM]
|
Amount
|
Market Capitalization at IPO
|
$4,041,669,456
|
Enterprise Value
|
$3,833,941,456
|
Price / Sales
|
1.98
|
EV / Revenue
|
1.88
|
EV / EBITDA
|
29.07
|
Earnings Per Share
|
$0.55
|
Total Liabilities To Equity
|
4.19
|
Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio
|
8.23%
|
Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share
|
$22.00
|
Net Free Cash Flow
|
$30,545,000
|
Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share
|
0.76%
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
11.20%
Source: Company Prospectus
Commentary
VZIO aims to raise public capital to fund its growing focus on the service side of its offerings with its Platform+ system.
The firm's financials indicate it has grown revenue at a moderate rate of growth, although from a high base.
Vizio is generating significant profits and free cash flow.
Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have increased as revenue has grown and its Selling, G&A efficiency rate was a reasonably strong 1.6x in the most recent reporting period.
The market opportunity for smart TVs is large and expected to grow substantially in the near future.
Smart TVs are increasingly an important channel into the connected home market, which has only increased in importance as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and consumer behavioral changes seeking more home-based entertainment choices.
JPMorgan is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 89.5% since their IPO. This is a top-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.
The primary risk to the company's outlook is the existence of major competitors with very deep pockets seeking to box out smaller players.
Alternatively, this may increase VZIO's potential for acquisition by a large player seeking to quickly enter the Smart TV/connected home market.
As for valuation, VZIO is asking IPO investors to pay an EV/Revenue multiple of around 1.9x, higher than the 1.32x multiple for public consumer electronics companies as aggregated by the NYU Stern School dataset in January 2021.
However, VZIO isn't just a consumer electronics company, it is increasingly a software & services company with its Platform+ operating system offering.
The results of the firm's transition show in its sharp increase in gross margins, from 9% in 2019 to 14.5% in 2020.
In my view, the proposed IPO valuation is justified so the IPO is worth consideration.
Expected IPO Pricing Date: March 24, 2021.
