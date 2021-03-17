Photo by champc/iStock via Getty Images

We monitor dividend announcements for stocks in Dividend Radar, a spreadsheet of stocks with dividend streaks of five years or more. Readers are invited to download the spreadsheet for free. The Dividend Radar spreadsheet separates stocks into categories based on the length of the streak: Champions (25+ years), Contenders (10- 24 years), and Challengers (5-9 years).

In the last week, nine companies in Dividend Radar decided to increase their dividends, including one of the stocks I own. Note there were no dividend cuts or suspensions announced for Dividend Radar stocks during this period.

The table below presents a summary of the dividend increases. The table is sorted into sections for Champions, Contenders, and Challengers, and then by the percentage increase, (%Incr). Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for a recent price and Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases.

The following dividend increase data are sorted alphabetically by ticker.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL)

CL is a consumer products company, whose products are marketed in more than 200 countries and territories throughout the world. The company operates in two product segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition. CL was founded in 1806 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

On Mar 11, CL declared a quarterly dividend of 45¢ per share.

This is an increase of 2.27% from the prior dividend of 44¢.

Payable May 14, to shareholders of record on Apr 21; ex-div: Apr 20.

CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS)

CSGS provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry. The Company's primary product solutions include Revenue Management & Customer Experience Solutions; Customer Interaction Management; Managed Services; Mediation and Data Management, and Wholesale Settlement and Routing. CSGS was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

On Mar 10, CSGS declared a quarterly dividend of 25¢ per share.

This is an increase of 6.38% from the prior dividend of 23.5¢.

Payable Mar 30, to shareholders of record on Mar 15; ex-div: Mar 12.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS)

DKS operates as a sporting goods retailer in the United States. The company provides sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products, as well as apparel, footwear, and accessories. DKS was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania.

On Mar 9, DKS declared a quarterly dividend of 36.25¢ per share.

This is an increase of 16.00% from the prior dividend of 31.25¢.

Payable Mar 26, to shareholders of record on Mar 19; ex-div: Mar 18.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (ELS)

ELS is a publicly owned real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties in the United States. The company’s portfolio consists of manufactured home communities and recreational vehicle resorts and campgrounds. ELS was founded in 1992 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

On Mar 12, ELS declared a quarterly dividend of 36.25¢ per share.

This is an increase of 5.84% from the prior dividend of 34.25¢.

Payable Apr 9, to shareholders of record on Mar 26; ex-div: Mar 25.

HRC operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company offers medical-surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts, and other patient mobility devices. It also provides patient monitoring and diagnostics products. HRC was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

On Mar 11, HRC declared a quarterly dividend of 24¢ per share.

This is an increase of 9.09% from the prior dividend of 22¢.

Payable Mar 31, to shareholders of record on Mar 22; ex-div: Mar 19.

Hurco Companies, Inc. (HURC)

HURC, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company provides general-purpose computerized machine tools, computer numerical control machine tools, machine tools with computer control systems, and industry-standard CNC controls. HURC was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

On Mar 12, HURC declared a quarterly dividend of 14¢ per share.

This is an increase of 7.69% from the prior dividend of 13¢.

Payable Apr 12, to shareholders of record on Mar 29; ex-div: Mar 26.

Kadant Inc. (KAI)

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts, KAI supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems, and Wood Processing Systems. KAI was formerly known as Thermo Fibertek and changed its name to Kadant in 2001.

On Mar 10, KAI declared a quarterly dividend of 25¢ per share.

This is an increase of 4.17% from the prior dividend of 24¢.

Payable May 12, to shareholders of record on Apr 14; ex-div: Apr 13.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL)

ORCL develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supplies IT-related application, platform, and infrastructure services to businesses, government agencies, educational institutions, and resellers worldwide. The company also licenses its Oracle Database for storage, retrieval, and manipulation of data. ORCL was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

On Mar 10, ORCL declared a quarterly dividend of 32¢ per share.

This is an increase of 33.33% from the prior dividend of 24¢.

Payable Apr 22, to shareholders of record on Apr 8; ex-div: Apr 7.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL)

TEL is a technology company involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensor solutions. The company operates in approximately 150 countries through direct sales channels as well as through third-party distributors. Target markets include automotive, industrial equipment, and consumer devices. TEL was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.

On Mar 11, TEL declared a quarterly dividend of 50¢ per share.

This is an increase of 4.17% from the prior dividend of 48¢.

Payable Sep 3, to shareholders of record on Aug 20; ex-div: Aug 19.

Please note that we're not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Dividend Cuts and Suspensions

Following requests from readers, we've added this section to our weekly article series. Please note that we're only covering dividend cuts and suspensions announced by companies in Dividend Radar's spreadsheet.

There were no dividend cuts or suspensions announced for Dividend Radar stocks during this period.

An Interesting Candidate

In this section, we highlight one of the stocks that announced a dividend increase. We provide a quality assessment and present performance, earnings, and valuation charts.

Our objective is to identify high-quality dividend growth [DG] stocks trading at reasonable valuations. That's a tough task, though, as high-quality DG stocks often trade at premium valuations. If we can't find a worthy candidate, we'll suggest a stock to add to your watchlist and a suitable target price.

To start, we use DVK Quality Snapshots to do a quick quality assessment, screening our list of DG stocks for those with quality scores of 19-25. This time, three stocks make the cut:

Dividend Radar views fair value as a range and we note that only one of the shortlisted stocks (ORCL) is trading within that range (at fair value). The other stocks are trading at premium valuations (above fair value).

With 3-year trailing returns [TTRs] above 10%, two of the shortlisted stocks (ORCL and TEL) have performed well over the last three years, and even better recently. Likewise, CL has performed very well the past year, with its 1-yr TTR of 27.2%.

Finally, we consider the most recent dividend increase in relation to the 5-year DGR. A larger recent increase is a shareholder-friendly move and portrays confidence in sustaining and growing earnings. ORCL increased its dividend by more than its 5-year DGR.

Dividend Contender Oracle Corporation (ORCL) has a quality score of 23 and passes all three of our screens (valuation, total performance, and dividend increase), so we're highlighting it this time.

The stock yields 1.92% at $66.61 per share and complements that yield with a strong 5-year dividend growth rate of 11%. ORCL's recent dividend increase of 33.3% is particularly exciting!

Over the past 10 years, ORCL underperformed the S&P 500, with total returns of 151% versus the S&P 500's total returns of 276%:

In contrast, ORCL outperformed the S&P 500 over the past 20 years, with total returns of 455% compared to 401% returned by the S&P 500.

ORCL's recent earnings history shows a promising uptrend, which should continue based on earnings estimates for the next three fiscal years:

ORCL's earnings growth has supported a similar uptrend in dividend payouts:

Below is a summary of fundamentals related to ORCL's dividend payments, including its dividend payout ratio of 23%, which is very low for most companies:

Let's now consider ORCL's valuation. We could estimate fair value by dividing the stock's annualized dividend ($1.28) by its 5-year average yield (1.61%). That results in a fair value [FV] estimate of $80. Given ORCL's current price of $66, the stock may be trading at a discount to FV of about 18%.

For reference, Morningstar's FV is $58, CFRA's FV is $77, Finbox.com's FV is $86, and Simply Wall St's FV is $87. The average of these fair value estimates is $77, also indicating that ORCL may be trading at a discount to FV (by about 14%).

My own FV estimate of ORCL is $74, so I also think the stock is trading at a discounted valuation.

For stocks rated Excellent (quality scores 23-24), I'm willing to pay up to 5% above my FV estimate, so any price below $78 would seem like a good entry point.

Conclusion: Consider buying ORCL below $78 per share. For more conservative investors, look to buy below $67 per share.

Thanks for reading and happy investing!