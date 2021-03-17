Introduction

I have written about AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) several times in the past. The company is a leading pharmaceutical company and a very shareholders' friendly company. Its massive dividend yield and impressive growth have made AbbVie a dividend growth darling since the spin-off from Abbott Laboratories (ABT) less than a decade ago.

I wrote twice about AbbVie after a significant drop in the share price following some over-blown bad news. Once the company was down 13%, and the second time it was down 10%. In both cases, the shares have recovered, and when we take into account the dividend as well, investors benefited whenever they bought after a drop.

A third article was a big warning sign. As an investor who owns a share in AbbVie, I was very concerned that it might walk in the footsteps of Teva (TEVA), by relying heavily on the sales of one drug. However, the company is dealing very well with the upcoming patent cliff of Humira.

Therefore, when I see right now the shares down 6%, I believe that fear is again exaggerated, and Mr. Market is overreacting to the higher level of uncertainty. As Warren Buffet says: "The market is a device for transferring money from the impatient to the patient." I believe that patient investors should consider adding to AbbVie following today's move.

Fundamentals

The company has been growing its sales every year since the spin-off. The company is growing both organically, mainly due to Humira's sales growth, and inorganically through acquisitions, most notably the Allergan acquisition. Analysts covering the company expect that sales to keep growing sales significantly in 2021, and 2022, but this trend will halt in 2023 as the Humira patent expires in the United States.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

The bottom line has been growing even faster, as Humira's margins have been expanding and the company's buybacks supported EPS growth. The company is expected to keep growing EPS in 2021 and 2022 due to growth in Humira in the U.S. as well as growth in new drugs such as RINVOQ and SKYRIZI and other drugs still in its promising pipeline. It's important to note that investors should expect a roughly 10% EPS decline in 2023 due to the Humira patent expiring.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

The company is a dividend growth investor darling. The company offers a 4.65% yield, that has grown by 18% annually over the past five years. The dividend is safe with a payout of around 45% of adjusted EPS. The company should be able to maintain the dividend past 2023, yet I believe that investors should expect a lower dividend growth rate, as the company is preparing for the patent cliff.

Data by YCharts

In addition to dividends, the company is also buying back its shares. Up until the Allergan acquisition, the number of shares was 8% lower than it was five years ago. While I think buying back shares at the current valuation is a smart move, the company announced that it plans to reach a debt to EBITDA level lower than 2 by the end of 2022, in preparation for the patent cliff. I believe that right now, deleveraging should indeed be a priority and fewer buybacks make sense.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

The company's P/E has dropped in the first quarter mainly due to a drop in the share price. There was no material change in the company's EPS forecast in the first quarter. Buying shares of a dividend growth company with such great fundamentals for only 8.4 times forward earnings leaves investors with a significant margin of safety if the business environment deteriorates.

Data by YCharts

The graph below from Fastgrpahs shows how AbbVie is cheap when compared to itself. The company's average valuation is a P/E of 13.2 and at the moment it trades significantly below it. You can see in the 2023 projection the 12% EPS drop due to the Humira patent cliff. Even when we take into account this number, the company is still undervalued, and it still has almost two years until it reaches that cliff. In the last three years, the company has managed to lower the impact of the patent cliff, and I am sure that the management will keep the same path.

(Source: Fastgraphs.com)

The company has fantastic fundamentals. Its top line is growing, and so is the bottom line. The company uses excess cash to reward shareholders with dividends and buybacks. The company also trades for an attractive valuation, as investors are very concerned with the Humira patent cliff in 2023. However, as I will explain later the company proved to be very efficient in lowering its reliance on Humira.

What just happened today?

AbbVie announced that the FDA is extending its review for supplemental new drug applications for RINVOQ, a drug that is forecasted to be a future blockbuster for the company. The company expects that drugs to replace the revenues from Humira after biosimilars will start competing with the drugs in 2023, and the fact that the review is extended for this crucial drug is increasing the level of uncertainty for investors.

The reason for the extension is probably safety concerns due to safety concerns in Pfizer's (PFE) drug Xeljanz (Tofacitinib). RINVOQ is a similar drug, which is expected to treat similar diseases. Therefore, it makes sense for the FDA to be more cautious when it comes to approving more uses of the drug. However, the company has addressed this issue over a month ago during its Q4 2020 press conference in which the company's vice president, responsible for R&D, Michael E. Severino, M.D. stated:

I want to take a moment to address the topic of safety, specifically MACE and malignancies following the results from tofacitinib's post-marketing safety study. At present, there are no data to suggest the safety outcomes from their study applied to a specific JAK1 inhibitor such as RINVOQ. We are not aware of any signal for an elevated risk of MACE or malignancies with the RINVOQ or any JAK inhibitor other than Xeljanz. We conducted a pooled database analysis across our clinical trials for DVT, MACE and malignancies at the time of RINVOQ's regulatory submission and have updated it periodically including up to the present.

I understand why investors might be worried about it, but there is no actual data at the moment to justify it. The company expects sales of RINVOQ and Skyrizi to double in 2021 from $2.3 billion to $4.6, and both drugs are the future of AbbVie in its post-Humira era starting in two years. The exceptions too into account the FDA approval, and of course it will have a negative effect on the revenues. However, a delay of three months will have a limited impact on the revenues in 2021, and a negligible impact when we look at the longer term. Three months delay will cost less than $1 billion in sales, which account for less than 2% of 2021 forecasted revenues. The company's CEO stated his expectations in the Q4 2020 conference call:

We expect the combined contribution from RINVOQ and SKYRIZI to nearly double in 2021 to approximately $4.6 billion based on their continued strong uptake in RA and psoriasis as well as RINVOQ's anticipated approvals in PSA, ankylosing spondylitis and atopic dermatitis later this year.

It is true that these two drugs are extremely crucial. At the Q4 2020 conference call, the company's CEO stated that the company is expecting to rely heavily on the success of RINVOQ and SKYRIZI, to the point where these two drugs alone will reach sales of $15 billion in 2025. Therefore, I understand why investors are concerned. However, in my opinion, there is no data to support the concerns at the moment, and the company is still on the right path. The pharmaceutical business is a very bumpy one, there is no linear progression, and investors should let capable management teams execute.

So in summary, we've assembled an impressive set of growth assets and the outlook for AbbVie's business remains strong. With RINVOQ and SKYRIZI expected to contribute more than $15 billion in risk-adjusted sales by 2025

Risk

The first risk is the Humira patent cliff. Since 2019 the company is facing biosimilar competition outside the United States so we can understand better how it will impact U.S. sales after 2023. In 2019 the international sales dropped 30% and in 2020 they dropped 13% more. If a similar pattern happens, the company will lose roughly $5 billion in sales in 2023 alone, roughly 10% of 2020 revenues. However, this will be partially offset by growth in sales of other drugs.

Moreover, AbbVie still has 2 more years to prepare. In 2017, when I was concerned about AbbVie's reliance on Humira, the blockbuster drug accounted for two-thirds of the sales. In 2020, the drug accounted for only 42% of the sales, and only 36% of the sales in Q4 2020. With Humira accounting for a third of the company's revenues, it is still a major risk in the short-term, but the management proved it can develop other streams of revenues both organically, and through acquisitions like the Allergan acquisition.

There is no magic wand in business. The patent cliff is coming, and it is coming fast. Yes, there will be a decrease in sales, and there will be an even more severe decrease in earnings, as Humira's margins are higher. However, the management proved that it has the tools to deal with that challenge, and as an investor, I see it as a positive sign. Every business has to deal with challenges, here we see the challenge from far away, and we see that the management is successfully dealing with it so far. The company even after the Allergan acquisition has a manageable debt load with a debt to EBITDA lower than 3, and it will be able to grow organically if needed.

Conclusions

AbbVie has been one of the best pharmaceutical companies since the spin-off from Abbott. The company has been consistently growing sales and earnings, it has grown its dividend, and even lowered the number of shares outstanding. While doing so the company is trading for what I believe is an attractive valuation.

The company's future requires RINVOQ and SKYRIZI to be successful, and so far they have lived up to the expectations. There is a setback right now, as a competitor's drug has safety issues. However, the company emphasized that to the best of its knowledge its drugs are safe. In addition, the management has been dealing actively with the patent cliff risk very well lowering its reliance on Humira. Therefore, I believe that the current pullback is a long-term opportunity.