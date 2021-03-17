Investors Embrace Small-Cap Funds And ETFs In February
Summary
- For the third consecutive month, mutual fund investors were net purchasers of fund assets, injecting $65.8 billion into the conventional funds business for February.
- Fixed income funds (+$61.6 billion) witnessed net inflows for the tenth month in a row, while money market funds (+$39.4 billion) experienced net inflows for the first month in nine.
- For the second month running, investors were net redeemers of stock and mixed-assets funds (-$35.2 billion).
- APs were net purchasers of ETFs, injecting $85.7 billion for February, for the eighteenth month of consecutive inflows.
- And, for the eleventh month in a row, fixed income ETFs attracted some $8.0 billion, while investors padded the coffers of stock and mixed-assets ETFs (+$77.6 billion), their ninth straight month of net inflows.
Investors were net purchasers of mutual fund assets for the third month in a row, injecting $65.8 billion into the conventional funds business (excluding ETFs, which are reviewed in the section below) for February. However, for the second month in a row, stock & mixed-assets funds suffered net redemptions (-$35.2 billion). Despite growing inflationary concerns and a steepening Treasury yield curve, investors continued to pad the coffers of fixed income instruments, pushing the fixed income funds macro-group to its tenth consecutive month of net inflows, attracting $61.6 billion for February. Money market funds (+$39.4 billion) witnessed net inflows for the first month in nine.
For the eighteenth month running, ETFs witnessed net inflows, taking in $85.7 billion for February. Authorized participants (APs—those investors who actually create and redeem ETF shares) were net purchasers of stock & mixed-assets ETFs for the ninth consecutive month, injecting $77.6 billion into equity ETF coffers. And for the eleventh month in a row, they were net purchasers of bond ETFs—injecting $8.0 billion for the month. APs were net purchasers of all five equity-based ETF macro-classifications, padding the coffers of U.S. Diversified Equity ETFs (+$44.8 billion), Sector Equity ETFs (+$21.1 billion), World Equity ETFs (+$10.8 billion), Mixed-Assets ETFs (+$590 million), and Alternatives ETFs (+$339 million). Over the last three months, Stock & Mixed-Assets ETFs took in $160.9 billion and Bond ETFs attracted $44.2 billion of net new money.
In this report, I highlight the February 2021 fund-flows results and trends for both ETFs and conventional mutual funds.
