UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) is a provider of workplace uniforms and protective workwear clothing in the United States. With a market cap of $4.5 billion, it is way smaller than competitors such as Cintas (CTAS) ($33 billion). The company designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a wide range of uniforms and protective clothing. The company is recently also trying to diversify away from its core business. It now also provides restroom and cleaning supplies, first aid cabinet services, and other safety supplies. Over the last couple of years, I was not interested in the company because of the big premium on its shares. During the corona pandemic I was able to snap up some shares at a better valuation. Currently, shares have recovered and even reached new all-time highs. The company trades at a P/E ratio of 32.97 using Seeking Alpha data. In this article, I will first go over UniFirst's operating segments and financial statements. I will then go over the risks that come with investing in UniFirst. Finally, I will look at the valuation which seems expensive taking the risks in consideration. I conclude that right now is not the time to buy shares.

Diversification operating segments

Segment Revenue Percentage total revenue US & Canadian Rental and Cleaning $1,552 billion 86% Specialty Garments $133 million 7.4% First Aid $69 million 3.8% Total Revenue $1.804 billion 100%

First, to get a clear overview of the company's business model, I will explain the company's different segments. The US and Canadian Rental and Cleaning reporting segment purchases, rents, cleans and sells uniforms and protective cloths. The Specialty Garments segment does the same as the previous segment, however, its products are focused primarily for nuclear and cleanroom applications. In addition, it provides cleanroom cleaning services at limited customer locations. The First Aid operating segment sells first aid cabinet services and other safety supplies.

It is important to notice that the table above does not include the MFG segment. The MFG operating segment designs and manufactures uniforms for the US & Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment. As a result, this is intercompany revenue, which means that different segments within the same company pay each other for their services. Shareholders do not get wealthier as a result of this sort of revenue. I also decided to leave out the Corporate segment because the revenues generated from the corporate operating segment represent sales made directly from the distribution center. Therefore, these sales do not result in significant diversification away from the company's main operating segment. Because I left out these two segments, the total amount of revenue in the table does not add up to 100%.

Looking at the table, we see that the company still depends heavily on its Rental and Cleaning segment (86%). This is a segment which has taken large hits because of the corona crisis. A key driver for this segment is the amount of workers employed by UniFirst's customers. While no customer accounts for more than 10% of the revenue in this segment, it is important to notice that restaurants and retailers are UniFirst's typical customers. These segments are hit hard in the pandemic and this damage will not disappear after everyone is vaccinated. Some customers of UniFirst closed their doors for ever and will therefore not rent clothing even when the virus is under control. However, not everything is bad, one of the key customers for UniFirst is also delivery services. These thrive during times like these and can help offset some of the revenue lost in other areas. However, I still argue that UniFirst is hit hard by this crisis and that it will feel the aftermath for the upcoming years.

If the company's main segment is facing headwinds, diversification can help. However, Specialty Garments and the First Aid segment still do not account for a large share of the revenue (respectively, 7.4% and 3.8%). While it is not bad to have those segments being small, I do not like them staying in the 7% and 4% range. In FY19 and FY18, the Specialty and Garments segment accounted for, respectively, 7.4% and 7.0% of total revenue. This also does not represent a large increase. Similar results are found for the First Aid segment which makes me conclude that significant diversification is not happening anytime soon

International operations

UniFirst also operates outside of the US and Canada. In FY18, international revenue accounted for 6.9% of total revenue. This represents a decrease compared to FY19 and FY18, respectively, 7.0% and 8.1%. Because operating results of international subsidiaries are translated into U.S. dollars, movements in foreign currencies relative to the U.S. dollar affect operating results. In FY20, currency movements had a negative effect of 0.1% on consolidated revenues.

Risks & Opportunities

The primary risk of investing in UniFirst is the possibility of a slowdown in the U.S. economic growth. The corona crisis plays a big role in this. As mentioned by management, a key driver for the company's revenue is the amount of employees of UniFirst's customers. While it is true that management tries to diversify to other markets that are less affected by current market circumstances, the company is still very dependent on the Rental and Cleaning segment. A permanent decrease in employees working in sectors such as restaurants or physical stores will significantly impact UniFirst's earnings.

Opportunities lay in the Specialty Garments and First Aid segments. Even though they are still small, this can change fast when the company can convince already existing customers to also buy their First Aid products. Earnings of the Specialty Garments segment can fluctuate a lot. Revenue is affected by shut-downs, outages and clean-ups of the nuclear facilities the company services. While the revenue for the nuclear segment is still low, Biden has one of the most explicitly pro-nuclear agendas of any president. UniFirst is well-positioned to capture some long-term contracts which will significantly boost the segment's revenue.

Growth

The company grows both organically and through acquisitions. The table above shows the amount of businesses acquired and the size of these businesses. Management stated in the annual report that it will be harder to find attractively valued acquisitions targets. This is because UniFirst competes with industry peers for acquisitions. This has the effect of increasing the price for acquisitions and reduces the number of acquisition candidates available. If the company pays higher prices for businesses they acquire, return on investment and profitability will be reduced. Management stated that it will only make acquisitions when return on investment and profitability is sufficient. While it is not favorable that it is hard to find acquisition targets, it is good to see that management keeps return on investment and profitability as key requirements before pursuing a deal. In the table above, we see that total acquisitions took a dip in 2019, but recovered in 2020. In addition, we see that in 2020 more customers were acquired for lower M&A prices. While no information is provided about how much each customer contributes to revenue and profit, it is still nice to see that management keeps its price per customer contract low even though there are challenging market environments. I trust management and believe that they will strive for shareholder value and not for personal prestige.

Balance sheet and Cash Flow statement

In FY20, UniFirst had total assets worth $2.2 billion. $475 million, or 19.2 percent, of total assets is cash and cash equivalents. This represents 21.6% which I think 19% is too much. This simply means that management is not putting shareholder money to use. While the company does offer a low (0.42%) dividend, I would have liked them to buy back more shares when the corona crisis caused shares to drop to roughly $130. As stated before, management said that it is challenging to find fair valued acquisition targets. Of course I like that management is not overpaying for acquisitions and has enough cash to weather out the economic downturns like the corona crisis, however, I think that it should find better uses or redistribute it to shareholders.

UniFirst does not only have lots of cash, but it also has almost no long-term liabilities. In FY20, the company had $248 million in long-term liabilities. With $1.741 billion in total shareholders' equity, this represents a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Its biggest competitor, Cintas, has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Because UniFirst has a lot of cash and almost no long-term liabilities, I am convinced that the company will perform well in both an economic downturn and in a rising interest rate environment.

Valuation

The company currently has a P/E ratio of 32.97 when using earnings from FY20. Using Seeking Alpha's earnings estimate data, the company's forward P/E ratio comes at 32.07. This represents an EPS increase of only 5.15%. When looking at a company with a P/E ratio higher than 30, I want to see either (i) high EPS growth year-over-year to justify the valuation or (ii) a very safe business model. Both boxes cannot be ticked for UniFirst. I see quite a lot of tailwinds for uniform renting services as a result of the corona crisis, which make cash flows for the upcoming years uncertain. Looking at, for example, Essential Utilities (WTRG) we see a forward P/E ratio of 26 with higher EPS growth than UniFirst. Therefore, I conclude that at this price, I will not buy shares.

Conclusion

UniFirst trades at a lofty valuation with a P/E ratio of 32.97. EPS is expected to grow in the mid-single digits, which is not high enough to justify this P/E ratio. The company faces headwinds as a result of the corona crisis that will not disappear when everyone is vaccinated. There will be long-term effects because some customers will not open their doors anymore and therefore will not lease their uniforms from UniFirst. The company pays significantly lower dividends than water utilities, while having similar growth rates. I will buy shares at a P/E ratio of 23 (3 points lower than the P/E ratio of Essential Utilities), which would represent a share price of $164.