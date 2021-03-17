Corn futures have performed relatively well during Q1 of 2021, not trading below $4.9 per bushel, while the lowest recorded price was $4.84, and the highest was $5.64. Despite a relatively slight decrease in futures from their most recent highs, corn futures are performing exceptionally well, prices not recorded since July 2013. Strong demand from China and select Asian countries, lower U.S ending stocks; at 7-year lows, and crop shortfalls in South America are some factors supporting corn futures.

Source: MacroTrends

I will discuss factors that might sustain futures rally through to Q2 of 2021 in this article. First, projected demand from China and select Asian countries are forecast higher. Second, crop shortfalls in South America due to harsh weather conditions; have led to limited availability of corn in the market. Investing in Teucrium Corn Fund (CORN) is a way for investors to track corn futures higher and lower without the need for a futures account.

Major Importing Countries to Sustain Trade Flows

In the 2020/21 season, global corn demand is forecast higher by 17.15 MMT to 1151.77 MMT comparing to the 2019/20 figure estimates of 1134.62 MMT. Despite a decrease in projected demand m/m from 1153 MMT in January to 1150 MMT in February, the most recent USDA WASDE report shows a slight increase in global consumption by 1.25 MMT. The rise in global consumption is attributed to higher demand from China, select South East Asian countries, thus offsetting lower projected demand from E.U-27+U.K and the U.S.

Global trade is forecast higher to 179.94 MMT, an increase m/m, and a rise compared to the previous season’s estimate of approximately 165.36 MMT, due to higher import demand from China and select South East Asian countries. China’s import demand is forecast higher to 24 MMT from the previous season’s estimate of 7 MMT, import demand from select South East Asian countries has also increased to 18.70 MMT from estimates of approximately 17.36 MMT, while projected import demand from Bangladesh is 1.8 MMT

China’s projected demand in the 2020/21 season is 289 MMT, an increase m/m as previous figures for January were approximately 287 MMT. China’s import demand has escalated m/m from prior estimates of 17 MMT in January to 24 MMT in March, a 7 MMT increase. The market has attributed the surge to several factors, the rapid pace in rebuilding the country’s swineherd, sizeable poultry inventories, replenishing its depleted reserves; after the four-year campaign aimed at reducing stockpiles, quelling COVID-19 food security fears, and meeting its Phase 1 agreement obligations.

Analysts believe that the country is forecast to increase its import demand for this soft commodity, importing approximately 25 to 40 MMT annually for many years to come, meaning vital producers of this commodity will have to produce 11 to 13 million acres of the crop.

Corn demand from select South East Asian countries is forecast higher in the 2020/21 season to 47.80 MMT from the previous seasons’ estimate of 45.65 MMT. Imports from South East Asian countries have increased m/m to 18.70 MMT, a 7.7% increase compared to the same period in the 2019/20 season, where figures were approximately 17.36 MMT. Vietnam and Malaysia’s corn imports have increased to 12 MMT and 3.9 MMT, driven by increased consumer demand for pork and poultry. Estimated corn imports from Bangladesh are forecast higher m/m from 1.6 MMT to 1.8 MMT.

The projected increase in import demand and estimated increase m/m show a rise in demand for corn from Asian countries. An increase in consumer demand for poultry and pork is a factor in stimulating demand for this soft commodity as an ingredient for livestock feed. This rise in import demand will continue to sustain trade flows, thus positively impacting corn futures.

Vaccination Efforts Ramp Up

The United States is amongst a list of countries that are ramping up vaccine production and administration efforts. According to statistics, approximately 109 million doses have been administered 33 people out of every 100 have received both doses of the vaccine, while 19% of adults have reported having at least received one of the doses, 21% have received both doses, while 50% say they definitely or probably intend to get vaccinated. Approximately 69% of the public plans to get the vaccine, or already have, a 9% increase compared to data collected in November 2020.

Source: PewResearchCenter

In the 2020/21 season, corn use for ethanol production is forecast higher to approximately 4950 million bushels, a climb compared to the previous season’s estimate of 4857 million bushels. 40% of the U.S crop is refined into ethanol, while nearly every gallon of gas sold in the U.S contains at least 10% ethanol. U.S gasoline futures have performed relatively well in 2021, despite a recent decline in prices, compared to pre-pandemic levels, amid improved demand sentiments as vaccination drives gather pace.

Despite more states easing restrictions, while others are lifting restrictions fully, and the effectiveness of the vaccine, mobility during the month of March has lessened due to a rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths, the spread of the new variants, and difficulty in booking vaccinations appointments. I believe in due course the U.S will find a way to solve these issues. Thus the speed-up in vaccination plans could see the resumption of movement, leading to an increase in the use of U.S corn stocks for ethanol production.

Supply Concerns

In the 2020/21 season, projected corn output from Brazil is forecast higher to 109 MMT a 2 MMT increase comparing to the previous season’s estimate. Dry weather during early planting of the first cycle late last year and rains disrupting harvesting could trim projected output. Recent rains in Mato Grosso and the surrounding areas are causing havoc, as farmers are finding it hard to harvest soybeans and plant the second corn crop cycle, thus this might cause supply concerns in late 2021.

Corn output forecasts for the 2020/21 season in Argentina are forecast lower by 3.5 MMT to 47.5 MMT a decrease in output due to dry weather conditions. Recent showers have caused relief, for the corn and soybean crops in the reproductive to filling stages. However, earlier planted fields are closing in on maturity, though not a large portion of the crop, but for some, the rains are too late to make an impact. In the recent USDA WASDE report, U.S ending stocks have been lowered m/m, from 1702 million bushels in December to 1552 million bushels in January and to 1502 million bushels currently, thus exacerbating supply concerns.

Harsh weather conditions in Brazil and Argentina, and lower U.S ending stocks, are likely to support corn futures. Rains delaying planting of the second crop cycle in Brazil might impact supply in the late 2020/21 season.

Conclusion

Despite an increase in projected output from Brazil and the U.S, delayed harvesting and lower-ending stocks are exacerbating supply concerns. The lower projected production from Argentina and higher demand from China and select Asian countries will support the current price rally. The upsurge in COVID-19 cases in the U.S might lead to limited mobility, thus impacting movement, which might indirectly impact corn demand for ethanol production. Overall moving into Q2 of 2021, I believe corn futures will sustain their price rally as projected consumption is higher than production.