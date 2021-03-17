Photo by zimmytws/iStock via Getty Images

Optimistic views on economic growth from a rebound in consumer spending that are based on perceptions that the epidemic is, or soon will be, becoming under greater control (such as from vaccines) and on assumptions that consumers will quickly spend most of their stimulus check windfall may be a bit premature.

Let’s play devil’s advocate and question prevailing wisdom, not for making a hard forecast – difficult in any environment, much less in today’s – but for considering the real possibility that things might not evolve as many may hope.

First, as to vaccines, note that a relatively small percentage of the population is currently vaccinated – and many of those that have been vaccinated are those that are most likely to die or suffer adverse health consequences, such as those in nursing homes or the elderly. This population is less likely to spread the virus.

The population that has yet to be vaccinated are generally socially active adults who arguably may be more likely to spread the virus. While they may be willing to get vaccinated, given the lack of risk mitigation efforts demonstrated so far by a notable proportion of the population, will enough people overcome the inertia to make the effort to get vaccinated?

And as to the concept of “herd immunity”, note the example of the common cold, which is caused by four other coronaviruses, as well as by certain other viruses. We have all gotten many colds over our lifetimes, and since the body’s immunity to these viruses is not for a lifetime (unlike that of the virus that causes measles), there obviously is no herd immunity to the common cold, otherwise, it would have been eradicated centuries ago.

We have already seen that people who have been infected by SARS-CoV-2 have become reinfected, sometimes by one of the newer strains, particularly the Brazil (P.1) variant. These reinfections were documented in at least three scientific studies, reported by the New York Times in an article updated March 15, 2021, citing the work of Nuno Faria, a virologist at Imperial College London. Indeed, the virus continues to evolve, becoming more contagious or less susceptible to antibodies, including from vaccines. These variants are a cause for concern for both these reasons, as well as the potential for reinfection.

Reuters reported that “U.S. government predictions of a return to a more normal lifestyle have been repeatedly pushed back, most recently from late summer to Christmas, and then to March 2022” due in part to the new variants. However, states reopening their economies now – despite the warnings of medical professionals – may prompt another surge in infections, providing the virus an even greater chance to develop further mutations.

We may need to keep social distancing in place for some time, including masks and reduced capacity at restaurants and other service businesses. It took many decades to fully eradicate smallpox. And smallpox should have been an easier foe to overcome, given childhood vaccine requirements, visible indications of whether a person is infected and contagious, and reduced transmissibility (it is not airborne), etc.

As such, it is simply too early to determine when and to what degree we will be able to defeat SARS-CoV-2. Thus, we may need to also consider a potentially much less optimistic base case scenario along with the more positive outcomes many economists are currently using.

While optimistic forecasts may turn out to have been accurate, the probability of a more pessimistic scenario may be greater than what many investors currently expect. In other words, economic growth forecasts and earnings projections need to have a much wider range of potential outcomes associated with them. We simply do not have enough information upon which to base accurate forecasts right now (the virus is new, and we still don’t understand it completely) – but investors seem to expect the best-case scenario, nonetheless.

Meanwhile, optimistic forecasts on a separate topic – but also related to consumer behavior and spending – also abound. The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, also called the COVID-19 Stimulus Package, includes providing cash to many households. However, it might not have quite the intended effect in the current environment.

As noted in the nearby graph with data from a YouGov survey conducted January 15 - 18, 2021, much of the funds may likely be used to pay bills or be saved. Theoretically, providing funds directly to consumers typically could increase economic growth and reduce unemployment – assuming they spend it, and not simply save it. And note that the Federal Reserve reported in its Update on the Economic Well-Being of U.S. Households: July 2020 Results:

30% of Americans could not pay for an unexpected $400 bill without borrowing to do so,

15% could not afford to pay all their current bills in full during the month of the survey, and

Nearly one-fourth of adults said their family received assistance from unemployment insurance, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), or free groceries or meals from charitable organizations since the start of the pandemic.

Indeed, consumers may use the stimulus cash to pay bills. Or they may invest it into any number of different asset classes, or use it to speculate, or may simply park it in a bank account. Remember, the money used to provide these funds to consumers is simultaneously being drained from the financial system in the form of the Treasury’s auctions of new bonds. The Federal Reserve’s bond purchase program will cover only a part of the Treasury’s upcoming financing needs. Thus, it is not that consumers will suddenly be pumping new monies into the market; instead, it may almost be thought of as an asset allocation rebalancing – just on a massive scale, with an outcome yet to be determined.