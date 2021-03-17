Searching Innovative ETFs For Innovative Companies

In this article, I will be examining innovation focused ETFs and their holdings. I have not been able to write very many articles this year as my work has consumed the majority of my time, however, I consistently still read articles and stay up to date on research topics. There are many days here on Seeking Alpha when I see a headline with the title of something like: ARK Invest adds shares of "XYZ". With the constant focus on the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), I thought it would be a good idea to take a two-pronged approach to find individual stock ideas from ARKK and other innovation focused ETFs by looking for common holdings.

Innovation ETFs

The four largest broad innovation focused ETFs that I found and compiled the holdings for are listed below. Many investors are familiar with ARKK but not necessarily as familiar with the other innovation ETFs. I have provided a brief description of each ETF and the segments each of the funds targets.

ARK Innovation ETF iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies (KOMP) Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (GINN)

ARK Innovation ETF

Companies within ARKK include those that rely on or benefit from the development of new products or services, technological improvements and advancements in scientific research relating to the areas of DNA technologies (''Genomic Revolution"), industrial innovation in energy, automation and manufacturing (''Industrial Innovation''), the increased use of shared technology, infrastructure and services (''Next Generation Internet'), and technologies that make financial services more efficient (''Fintech Innovation''). ~ARKK Fund Page

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

Access global companies with significant exposure to exponential technologies, which displace older technologies, create new markets, and have the potential to create significantly positive economic benefits. ~XT Fund Page

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies

The Index is designed to capture companies whose products and services are driving innovation and transforming the global economy through the use of existing and emerging technologies, and rapid developments in robotics, automation, artificial intelligence, connectedness and processing power ("New Economies companies"). ~KOMP Fund Page

Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF

exposure to the beneficiaries of technological innovation across all sectors, geographies and market capitalizations. ~GINN Fund Page

Common Holdings of Innovation ETFs

I examined all the holdings of ARKK, XT, KOMP and GINN and found five companies that were included in all four of those ETFs. Unsurprisingly Tesla (TSLA), Square (SQ), Baidu (BIDU) and PayPal (PYPL) were in all four of the ETFs. I am not going to cover those names in more detail because they have been widely covered. I was surprised to see Regeneron (REGN) on the list given how poorly the stock has performed over the past year. While Regeneron is a small position in each fund, the fact that it is included in all four funds is intriguing and I feel warrants further research into seeing if Regeneron is worth investing in.

ARKK GINN XT KOMP Total Tesla TSLA 10.69% 1.45% 0.54% 1.20% 13.88% Square SQ 6.59% 0.67% 0.56% 0.19% 8.01% Baidu BIDU 3.32% 0.94% 0.83% 0.53% 5.62% PayPal PYPL 1.20% 0.57% 0.56% 0.19% 2.52% Regeneron REGN 0.84% 0.31% 0.46% 0.03% 1.64%

Table data from ETF holdings pages

Holdings not in ARKK

The second prong of my approach was to find stocks that were in all the other innovation ETFs with the exception of ARKK. This list of 30 companies in the other innovation ETFs but not in ARKK was very surprising. I was surprised in two ways, the first being there were some companies I would have been sure ARKK would have owned and the second being some of the companies that are held by these funds are never thought about as high growth innovation focused companies. An example of this is General Electric (GE), which does offer innovative products, but lacks the high growth of other companies. The following table shows the list of 30 companies that were in the other three innovation ETFs.

Table by author

Because the above list is broad and has companies many growth investors would be turned off by, I screened those companies by revenue growth over the last year to narrow down the list of possible candidates for further research. I first looked to see what revenue growth level should be my cutoff point, so I found that of the five companies included in all four innovation ETFs, the lowest y/y revenue growth was 12.38%. Therefore, 2% is the level I set for the above list of thirty companies for my revenue growth test. Of those thirty companies, sixteen posted y/y revenues that were at least 12% higher.

Y/Y Revenue Change Square SQ 140.59% Tesla TSLA 45.50% Regeneron REGN 29.99% PayPal PYPL 23.28% Baidu BIDU 12.38%

Revenue growth data from Gurufocus.com

Revenue growth data from Gurufocus.com

The final step in my process was to see what companies have pulled back and might be appealing to growth investors looking to buy on a dip. At the time of writing this, of the above sixteen companies, eight currently have an RSI (relative Strength Index) below 50, with Palo Alto Networks (PANW) being the most oversold of the group.

RSI Palo Alto Networks PANW 37.75 Zscaler (ZS) 40.14 MercadoLibre (MELI) 41.23 Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) 41.31 Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) 44.61 CrowdStrike (CRWD) 45.03 Apple (AAPL) 45.67 NVIDIA (NVDA) 47.79

RSI data from FinViz.com

Closing Thoughts

In closing, I believe companies like Tesla, Square, and PayPal have gotten much of the focus. However, I believe a company like Regeneron, which is in all the innovation ETFs and has performed poorly over the last six months is worthy of further research. In addition, looking at my refined list of eight companies not held in ARKK that have pulled back yielded some very compelling companies to do further research. This list also provides a potential list of companies with similar characteristics to companies already held in ARKK. Finally, I read an interesting article by a fellow author who pointed out the concentration in some positions in ARKK, as the fund has ballooned in size. I would expect the fund to target larger more liquid companies going forward, which is another reason why companies on my refined list of sixteen companies above could yield future potential holdings of ARKK.