Whether it’s wood, steel, or plastic, if you sell a commodity these days, odds are pretty good you’re enjoying strong prices. That’s certainly good news for Braskem (NYSE:BAK), as although these peak prices won’t last, the company can make quite a bit of money in the meantime. On top of those soaring prices, Braskem has moved to shore up issues like its Mexican supply problems and its liabilities for the Alagoas mining disaster.

I liked Braskem back in September, as I did expect higher prices as the economies of Brazil and the U.S. turned around. I didn’t expect multiyear highs for resin prices, though, and Braskem’s 50%-plus move has exceeded my expectations (not to mention significantly outperforming the Brazilian market as a whole).

Even if resin prices stay higher for longer, I don’t see today’s prices as sustainable. Longer term, I expect Braskem to generate mid-single-digit revenue growth as it leverages growth opportunities in North and South America. Although I don’t see much undervaluation on a long-term discounted cash flow basis, even assuming meaningful long-term improvement in FCF margins relative to the company’s historical performance, I do still see double-digit upside on an EBITDA basis, but I’d caution readers that buying Braskem today is basically volunteering for a game of musical chairs.

Recovery Demand Driving Soaring Prices

In both the U.S. and Brazil, recovering demand from a variety of end-markets is pushing resin spreads much higher. In the U.S., certain subtypes of polyethylene (LDPE and LLDPE, specifically) have risen more than 69% and 87%, respectively, from their November 30, 2020 prices, with LDPE prices at levels not seen in over a dozen years.

Pricing in polypropylene has followed in kind, with prices up about 80% since the start of the year, with a spike since the winter weather in February led to significant shutdowns across the petrochemical space.

While third-party observers have been calling for prices to ease off as stocks are rebuilt and production picks up, it doesn’t seem like there has been that much inventory-building so for, and Braskem management expects strong spreads for all of ’21, though they do acknowledge that the levels seen in the first quarter so far aren’t likely sustainable. Still, if spreads for the full year are up “only” around 40% in the U.S., that will still be more than enough to establish a new all-time revenue and EBITDA record for the company (I expect EBITDA to be at least 25% above the old record of R$ 11,965M).

A New Agreement In Mexico Should Add Some Operational Certainty

Braskem’s joint venture in Mexico (Braskem Idesa) has had troubles almost from day one, with the majority of those troubles stemming from the inability of Pemex, the Mexican state-owned oil company, to fulfill its contractual obligations.

Mexico’s government chose to play hardball with Braskem over the contract, including ordering Cenagas to stop supplying the Braskem plant in early December. As you might imagine, the new contract is on terms substantially less favorable to Braskem.

Pemex is now only obligated to provide about half as much ethane (30kpbd versus 66kpbd) and at higher prices (eliminating the 30% discount to international prices), with Braskem also paying for transportation. With the new agreement, which only covers three years, there will be no fines for future delivery failures on the part of Pemex, and all past fines are waived. The only concession Braskem gets out of this is that Pemex will “cooperate” on the construction and development of an ethane import terminal.

While this is not a good deal for Braskem, the company had little choice, particularly in light of accusations made by the former CEO of Pemex that Braskem and its parent company Odebrecht engaged in bribery to secure the original deal. The only other option Braskem had was to abandon the plant entirely (there was a provision in place that would have allowed Braskem to put the plant, and the debt attached, to Pemex), and the plant should still generate worthwhile returns even on less favorable supply terms.

It remains to be seen how this relationship will work, particularly given management’s update with fourth quarter earnings that Pemex was still only supplying half of the newly-lowered contractual volume obligations. At a minimum, I would expect that ethane import terminal to be critical to the long-term viability of the terminal, as Pemex needs an operational turnaround that the government is unable (and likely unwilling) to pursue.

Some Turbulence In Brazil, But Alagoas Seems Contained

Braskem is also seeing some challenges on its home turf. The Brazilian government has moved to eliminate the REIQ tax incentive for the petrochemical industry, a 3.65% benefit on feedstock benefits that had boosted EBITDA by around 10%.

I’d also note turbulence with Petrobras (PBR), Braskem’s key supplier in Brazil. Angered by fuel price hikes from Petrobras that were unpopular with his base, Brazil’s president Bolsonaro moved to replace the CEO, who subsequently resigned and was replaced with a former army general loyal to Bolsonaro and with no experience in the oil/gas industry. While none of this directly impacts Braskem, as we’ve seen with Pemex in Mexico, trouble with a supplier can lead to future problems.

On a more positive note, Braskem management sounds increasingly confident that they have fenced in the financial liability from the Alagoas mining disaster. Investors interested in more of the details can read my prior article, but Braskem has established provisions for the disaster of just under R$ 9B, about 20% of which management believes will be covered by insurance, with another 60% covered by “non-operating resources” including tax recovery and restricted cash. In the meantime, the company has restarted chlor-alkali operations in Alagoas, with Braskem now using imported salt.

The Outlook

Braskem reported 13% yoy and 17% qoq revenue growth in the fourth quarter (in U.S. dollar terms), as well as 229% yoy and 20% growth in EBITDA, with EBITDA exceeding sell-side expectations by about 17%. As you might imagine, spreads were better on a sequential basis, and have continued to improve strongly since.

I expect the post-pandemic recovery, as well as operational improvements across the business including (hopefully) more stable supply in Mexico to drive a multi-year period of strong revenue, EBITDA, and free cash flow for Braskem. As I said in the open, I don’t believe current resin prices are any kind of new normal, but I do believe Braskem will enjoy a strong recovery cycle with three years of EBITDA above prior records. Longer term, I do expect normalization as more competition/capacity comes into the market.

The Bottom Line

Although I think today’s price is pretty fair from a discounted cash flow perspective, I do see upside to around $15 on the ADRs from an EBITDA approach. I believe that buying in today is basically playing musical chairs with spiking resin prices, and that’s not a game that suits me, but investors with a more bullish call on resin prices in 2021 and beyond may well disagree and see even more upside here, as commodity companies like Braskem to tend to overshoot during both the cyclical declines and the cyclical recoveries, and we’re definitely in the middle of a cyclical recovery now.