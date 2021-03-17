The Markets Advance On Fed News (Technically Speaking For 3/17)

In a unanimous decision, the Fed kept rates unchanged. Let's take a look at their new projections:

They have increased GDP and inflation projections and see stronger employment growth. The central tendencies for their GDP and employment projections (middle columns; these strip out the three highest and lowest projections) have improved. They also see higher inflation this year but expect it to be lower in 2022.

While the oil market has rebounded, the long-term picture is murky. Oil 6-Month

Like the equity markets, oil started to rally in early November when positive vaccine news started to be released. Since then, oil has risen nearly $30/bbl. However, the longer-term outlook is less positive (emphasis added):

But as trends like remote-working endure, and as governments seek to limit climate change, hydrocarbon use will falter. Oil demand in the middle of this decade will be about 2.5 million barrels lower than the agency projected last year. Gasoline consumption has probably peaked already. “Oil demand will likely never catch up with its pre-pandemic trajectory,” the Paris-based IEA said Wednesday in its annual medium-term outlook. “There may be no return to ‘normal’ for the oil market in the post-Covid era.”

There is a very important silver lining to this analysis: if it's right, then oil-price-caused energy inflation is a very low possibility.

The reflation trade may have further room to run:

The rotation into cyclical stocks since November has further to go, even as investors push segments of the market to record highs and bond yields rise further, according to strategists including those at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. ... “Our core asset market stance has been to ‘keep the faith’ on cyclical assets,” the strategists said, adding that rising rates will not be enough to derail that view. Further upgrades to cyclical pricing were likely in the near-term, they said.

Let's look at how the sectors have performed during the latest 3-month period: From Stockcharts.com

Three of the top four performing sectors (energy, financials, and basic materials) are cyclicals. More importantly, three defensive sectors (health care, utilities and staples) are at the bottom of the table.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables: From Stockcharts.com

Once again, it's all about the reflation trade, with micro, small, and mid-caps leading the market higher. Large-caps also moved higher while the treasury market sold off. From Stockcharts.com

Let's start at the bottom and note that defensive sectors lost ground today. Staples were off marginally; health care dropped a bit more; utilities declined ~1.5%. Discretionary led the way higher, followed by industrials and energy. From the author's Quotetracker.

All the averages are trading modestly until the Fed announcement, which sent all the averages higher. This makes sense as the Fed basically said there's going to be stronger growth and we'll keep easy money policies in place. From Stockcharts.com; 2-month charts of the major index ETFs.

The only index that's shown any weakness is the QQQ (lower left). All the other indexes remain in uptrends and most have broken through resistance recently.

Overall, the markets remain in a very good place.