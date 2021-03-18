BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) is the world's largest asset management firm, with $8.7 Trillion in Assets Under Management (AUM). Many individual investors will be most familiar with BlackRock's iShares ETF complex. CEO Larry Fink is positioning the firm to be responsive to concerns about climate change and his 2020 CEO letter on this topic got considerable attention. Less well-known outside of institutional finance, BlackRock also owns the Aladdin platform that has been called the "technology hub of modern finance."

YTD price chart and basic statistics for BLK (source: Seeking Alpha)

The stock price has not risen appreciably since the start of 2021. The forward dividend yield is 2.28% and the forward P/E is 19.62%. The EPS rose 12% from 2019 to 2020 and the expected EPS growth for 2021 is 8.9%. The 5-year dividend growth rate is 11.2% per year, which seems sustainable given recent and projected earnings growth. The company looks relatively expensive on the basis of P/E, but the earnings growth is high enough to allay concerns.

BlackRock stock substantially outperformed the asset management sector in much of the last decade, but the 3-year returns are only modestly above the sector.

Trailing returns for BLK vs. Asset Management sector and U.S. stock market (Source: Morningstar)

With BLK trading at around $722.50, a 7.3% discount to its 2021 high from January 13, this is a good time to consider an investment.

Wall Street Analyst Outlook

Even with the high current valuation, the consensus rating among seven ranked analysts surveyed by eTrade is bullish, with a 12-month price that is 15% above the current price. The lowest 12-month price target is only 1% below the current price.

Wall Street analyst consensus rating and 12-month price target for BLK (Source: eTrade)

In Seeking Alpha's cohort of Wall Street analysts, the consensus is also bullish and the price target is $827.24, 14.5% above the current price. The uniformity of bullishness is notable, with none of the seventeen analysts in Seeking Alpha's sample giving the stock less than a neutral, and fourteen analysts being bullish or very bullish. The positive view of the analyst consensus is not a recent development. The same number of analysts (8 out of 14) have been very bullish since August of 2020.

Wall Street analyst consensus rating and price target (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Outlook From the Options Market

I like to compare the consensus of analyst opinion to the consensus outlook implied by options trading. This is a well-established concept in institutional finance but will be less familiar to many individual investors. For an explanation with references, see my introductory blog post. I have created option-implied price return outlooks for BLK using options expiring on June 18th, 2021 and January 21, 2022. This provides a 3-month outlook (from now until June 18th) and a 10-month outlook (from now until January 21, 2022).

Option-implied price return probabilities for BLK from now until June 18, 2021 (Source: author's calculations using options quotes from eTrade)

The option-implied outlook to June 18th (almost exactly three months from now) is perfectly neutral, with equal probabilities of positive and negative returns of the same magnitude (the solid blue line and the dashed red line are right on top of each other). The annualized volatility derived from this option-implied distribution is 28%. There is a 50/50 probability of positive and negative price returns over the period.

Option-implied price return probabilities for BLK from now until January 21, 2022 (Source: author's calculations using options quotes from eTrade)

Looking out about ten months to January 21, 2022, the option-implied price return outlook is slightly bearish, with a single most-probable price return of -6%. That said, the relative probabilities of negative returns are only slightly higher than for positive returns of the same magnitude (the red dashed line is not substantially higher than the solid blue line), so the bearish view is not strong. The annualized volatility derived from this distribution is 28%.

There is an estimated 52% probability of a price returns less than or equal to zero between now and January 21, 2022.

In summary, the near-term option-implied outlook is neutral, evolving to be slightly bearish out to early 2022.

BLK looks quite attractive for a covered call strategy. Earlier today, I bought BLK at $724.64 and simultaneously sold January 21, 2022 call options with an $800 strike for $39.25. This transaction provides 5.4% in option premium income ($39.25 / $724.64) over the next 10-16 months. This position also retains 10.4% in potential price appreciation. If the price exceeds $800 and the call is exercised, my return from this position is 15.8% plus whatever dividend payments I get between now and when the call is exercised.

If the price remains below $800, this strategy provides all of the price appreciation in BLK plus the option premium income and the dividend. And, of course, if the price of BLK declines, the option premium income and dividends help to buffer the fall.

Summary

As the largest global asset manager, BlackRock has substantial advantages at scale. BlackRock continues to benefit from the shift towards low-cost index funds. It is not surprising that the company is widely admired. While the valuation is somewhat high, BLK's trailing and expected growth rates justify the current multiples. The consensus opinion of the Wall Street analysts is bullish, and the consensus outlook is for around 15% in price appreciation over the next twelve months.

It is also notable that very few analysts are less than bullish. The option-implied price return outlook for the next three months is neutral, tilting slightly negative into early next year. Considering the fundamentals, the Wall Street analyst consensus, and the option-implied outlook, my final rating is bullish although I want to revisit this assessment in several months.