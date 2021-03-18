Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) CEO Laura Alber on Q4 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Q4 2020 Earnings Conference Call March 17, 2021 5:00 PM ET

Laura Alber

Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you all for joining us. 2020 was the year of challenges and dramatic changes in the way we live. It's also a year where we were pushed to adapt and clarify what it is important to us. I could not be prouder of the accomplishments of the team here at Williams-Sonoma. Their dedication was the vital part of our ability to substantially outperform the industry and gain market share.

In Q4 despite shipping constraints and low retail traffic, we delivered another quarter of accelerating revenue and profitability with 26% comp growth, our highest quarterly comp of the year, and 85% EPS growth. This strong end to the year combined with our outperformance throughout 2020 drove record fiscal year revenue growth, substantial operating margin expansion and EPS that was almost double that of last year. As we look forward to the year ahead and the longer term future of our company, we are confident in our ability to drive growth and improve our profitability. We have big goals and good reasons to believe that we will achieve them.

Today, I want to spend the bulk of our time talking about our three key differentiators which set us apart and have become increasingly relevant. They are, first, our in-house design, second our digital first channel strategy, and third, our values. Let's start with our in-house design capability.

Our in-house teams design our own products, create original aesthetics and work with our talented vendors to bring quality, sustainable products to market. Given that the bulk of our products cannot be found elsewhere and the design quality and value [creation] [ph] is so strong we have pricing power that others do not. Throughout this year we have been very deliberate in reducing promotions in all of our brands. It's a very significant and material change to our model. We have tested into this change replacing site-wide promotions with inspiring content and the effectiveness of this change is clear in our results including consecutive quarters of product margin expansion compared to last year.

In Pottery Barn, the multi-year work to improve our value proposition is paying off. We are increasing brand relevance aesthetically with the successful launch of our proprietary rustic modern furniture collections and our famous casual lifestyle point of view. Our value engineer products are attracting new customers. We have introduced significantly more opening price points and our multi-step finished high quality furniture pieces are the best value in the market. We will continue to develop assortments in proven adjacent categories to drive incremental growth.

One example of this is bath renovation. The bath renovation market is 80 billion or 20% of the U.S. home improvement market. Through in-house product development and our new marketplace model our bath renovation business is growing at a rate of nearly 30% per year and is projected to contribute an incremental 100 million over the next three years.

In Pottery Barn kids and teen, we have amplified our leadership in design and sustainability in the children's home furnishings business. We are proud to say that 100% of our wooden furniture offering is now GREENGUARD Gold certified aligned with our promise of products that are good for kids and good for the planet. In addition to strong core introductions of furniture, we have added a new modern aesthetic that is growing at over 50% and attracting new customers to our brands.

Another example of growth is our baby business. Our baby business saw 23% growth last year and we are actively targeting the 2 billion plus baby registry market. West Elm has truly become the home furnishings brand of choice for millennials and millennial minded people. We continue to build the business with original design and by filling out white space and underdeveloped categories.

For example, this year we maturely expanded into seasonal décor, a historically small business for the brand. In the holiday season, we sold out with many of the products within the first couple weeks of launch, which built a strong foundation for further incremental volume in the years to come. Another category we are aggressively going after is outdoor. Currently West Elm's outdoor business is less than half the size of Pottery Barn and doubling this business would drive an incremental 6% growth for the West Elm brand.

Now I'd like to talk about William-Sonoma. This year marked the dramatic change in strategy for the brand. We implemented a content driven marketing strategy that featured exclusive products and relevant lifestyle stories instead of promotions. We also grew our exclusive products to 70% of our total business. This has been one of our key strategic initiatives to increase the mix of products only available at William-Sonoma which has grown from 50% to 70% in the last five years.

Looking ahead we'll be even more aggressive in growing our exclusive product, which we expect to reach over 80% of our total business by the end of FY ’21. We also see significant opportunities in categories that are underdeveloped including the high-end luxury furniture market. Our William-Sonoma home brand is significantly underrepresented in this market and represents a substantial opportunity to drive growth and gain market share for the William-Sonoma brand.

In addition to growth in our brands, we also have growth in new customer segments such as business to business and the global home category. We are building our mighty business-to-business [team] [ph] and we are accelerating in sales volume across multiple industry verticals. Last year we drove over 350 million of revenues and we expect this business to surpass 500 million this year. In our global business our strategy for growth is through the capital life franchise model. We plan to double our revenues globally in the next five years led by the continued expansion of West Elm growth in our franchise operations as well as in our Canada e-commerce business.

Our second differentiator is our digital first channel strategy. One of the key reasons we outperformed was because our e-commerce platform was able to serve our customers at scale. We are uniquely positioned to take market share as the home industry shifts online. We are already the number one non-pure play e-commerce retailer in home furnishings and the top 25 e-commerce retailer in the U.S. across all industries and today our business is over 70% e-commerce.

In our digital channels we have been acquiring new customers at record rates all year and our customer retention metrics continue to improve among new customers. We have the platform, the supply chain infrastructure, the tech stack and the talent to push our growth in e-commerce even higher. We are digital first, but not digital only. Our stores are competitive advantage that support our online business for customers who want to experience our products in person as well as for those who prefer the convenience of our omni-channel services.

In the past quarter we increased our total buy online, pickup in store and ship from source sales by over 130% as we leverage our retail network as fulfillment hubs. This is a huge unlock for our distribution operations and it is one of the reasons we were able to fulfill higher than expected volumes this holiday season despite gridlock issues that impacted the industry. As we look ahead, our future growth will be driven predominantly by e-commerce. One of the key advantages of having built our tech platform in-house is that we are able to implement and test new initiatives quickly and adjust based on customer feedback.

We already have several initiatives planned to further enhance customer engagement and conversion online. You also see our 3D visualization capability come to life as we introduce new functionalities to our design crew room planner including immersive multi-product AR room layouts and 360 degree experiences. These enhancements are important because this tool drives sales. We saw a significant increase in the usage of this tool by our design associates and customers this year with total plans created a 55% compared to last year. Also those who utilize this tool currently generate twice as many sales as non-users.

In our supply chain we are aggressively expanding our U.S. manufacturing and fulfillment capability by over 20% to 30% next year including adding close to 2 million square feet of distribution space to our delivery network. This will support our elevated demand particularly in furniture. To help mitigate industry-wide shipping constraints and higher costs we will test and expand our in-home delivery to include small packages in addition to leveraging our omni-channel network.

Being digital first also enables us to explore new offerings and business models such as marketplace. Our marketplace assortment is of the same superior quality as the rest of our products often exclusive and sourced from our trusted socially responsible vendor base. Marketplace also leverages our website reach and is capital light. This year marketplace was just over 4% of our total business and we are planning to almost triple its size in the next five years.

Our third differentiator is our values. We care deeply about sustainability, equity action, and supporting our associates in the communities where we work. Our commitment to sustainability is one of the main reasons our customers choose us over our competitors. For example, a recent survey found that our Pottery Barn customers are three times more likely to be in the top environmentally focused households. There is a direct correlation between the good work we are doing in the world and our increasing relevance with our customers and we are thrilled to be recognized for the work in this area. Just last month we were ranked at number 16 on Barron's 100 most sustainable companies up from 32 last year and we are continuing our recognition as the only home furnishings retailer on the entire Barron's list.

As we look to the future, we will deepen our sustainability commitments further. Our Pottery Barn brand kicked off the New Year with a commitment to plant 3 million trees in three years where we will plant a tree for every piece of indoor wooden furniture we sell. Company-wide we'll meet our 100% responsibly sourced cotton and 50% responsibly source wood goals and grow our selection of sustainably made products. Most exciting is our upcoming announcement of an ambitious public goal for carbon reduction across our operations and throughout our entire supply chain.

Diversity, equity inclusion is also essential to who we are as a company. We continue to lead in gender equity and we are proud to be included in Bloomberg's Gender-Equality Index this year for our Gender Equity Achievements across talent, gay culture and workplace policies. We also lead in LGBTQ Equity and continue to score 90% or higher in the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index.

In order to improve racial equity, we've established our equity action plan and although there is still a lot more to do we have made measurable progress. We have committed our ongoing support to over 25 national and local nonprofit organizations that advocate for racial justice and equity and have increased our Black African-American representation through hiring, partnerships and collaborations, and of course we cannot over emphasize the value of our associates. Our people are at the heart of our business.

In 2020 we continue to pay our associates during the initial months of COVID while our stores and offices were closed and provided several pandemic bonuses and hourly wage increases to our frontline workers throughout the year. To help protect the safety of our associates in our communities, we continue to provide personal protective gear and COVID testing to our store and supply chain associates and through our William-Sonoma Inc. Foundation we have given financial assistance to over 850 associates experiencing COVID hardship this year.

In addition to these COVID-related benefits, we also enhanced our parental leave policy to provide more paid time off for both primary and secondary caregivers. The positive impact of all these initiatives was evident in our team's unwavering dedication throughout the year including the best holiday execution we have ever had. We will continue to follow through on our equity action plan commitments to advance racial equity both inside our company and in the communities we serve. We have set aggressive goals to further diversify our workforce, vendor partners and collaborators and we are committed to providing transparency on our progress.

In summary, our business excelled in 2020 despite the extremely difficult operating environment. We believe this reflects the power of our three key differentiators which we will continue to invest in to drive growth and gain market share.

Looking ahead to 2021 and beyond we are very optimistic about our runway for growth and profitability. But before I give our financial outlook, let me provide some insight into what we are currently seeing in our business. All of our brands are starting the year strong. We're seeing higher than expected e-commerce traffic and sales and continuing recovery in our retail comps. Our entertaining related categories such as Easter and Outdoor are driving very strong results for us giving us the confidence that this entertaining lifestyle trend will accelerate post-pandemic as people welcome friends and families back into their home.

Our B2B business sales trends also continue to accelerate week after week. Growth in our global business is also building momentum driven by strong demand from our franchise partners and our e-commerce business in Canada. In addition, our merchandise margins continue to expand as we have substantially reduced promotions. We will continue to chase inventory and unfortunately we are experiencing additional delays due to COVID-related slowdowns, a firm shortage to the inclement February weather in the south and delays due to port congestion and a shipping container shortage. We are doing all that we can to expedite inventory flow for our customers, but our in-stock recovery is now most likely pushed to Q3 and while this is a challenge it is also one related to our very strong demand.

We expect the strong demand to continue through 2021 and beyond based on a number of factors. First is the ongoing strength of our growth initiatives and our three key differentiators that will continue to set us apart from the competition and allow us to take market share. Second, it is the recovery in our retail traffic and the replenishment of our inventory levels as we move throughout the year and beyond that will drive additional growth. And third, it is the favorable macro trends that we believe will continue to benefit our business. These include high consumer confidence, a strong housing market, a continuing shift to e-commerce, the expected continuation of working from home hybrid work and the importance of sustainability and values to the customer.

This gives us the confidence that we can deliver mid to high single digit revenue growth and operating margin expansion in 2021. Longer term, our three key differentiators; our in-house design, our digital first channel strategy, and our values will drive profitable market share gains accelerating our path to 10 billion revenues and 15% operating margins in the next five years.

Julie will speak to this financial outlook in more detail but before I turn the call over to her I want to express my sincere gratitude to our associates particularly our frontline workers in manufacturing and distribution who work tirelessly around the clock through the pandemic. Our incredible performance over the past year could not have been achieved without our team's innovation, collaboration, and hard work. I could not be proud of our associates and all that they have accomplished in taking care of each other, our customers, and our communities.

And with that I would now like to pass the call over to Julie.

Julie Whalen

Thank you Laura and good afternoon everyone. I also want to begin by thanking all of our associates for their resilience and hard work over the past year as we navigated an extremely challenging environment for making operational changes at the onset of the pandemic. To preserve liquidity and maintain strong financial health to managing the impact of widespread store closures while continuing to pay our people to fulfilling higher than expected online volumes as we grappled with partial shipping caps and supply chain disruptions, we stayed relentlessly focused on taking care of all of our stakeholders, our associates, our customers, and our shareholders and it was this focus that enabled us to report record fourth quarter and fiscal year results today.

In the fourth quarter, net revenues reached approximately 2.3 billion with net comparable brand revenue growth of 25.7% and an even higher demand comp of nearly 30%, which includes orders, placed but not yet filled in the quarter. E-commerce grew at a comp of 47.9% and our retail stores continue to improve sequentially ending the quarter with a negative comp of 7.6%. This outperformed our expectations given the substantial COVID restrictions that were in place throughout the quarter and the overall decline in national store traffic of over 30%.

All brands drove strong revenue growth in the fourth quarter. Williams-Sonoma delivered a 26.2% comp. Pottery Barn accelerated to a comp of 25.7 %. West Elm accelerated to a 25.2% comp on top of last year's 13.9% comp and Pottery Barn kids and teen accelerated to a comp of 25.7% and in our emerging brands rejuvenation and Mark and Graham combined we delivered another quarter of over 20% growth.

Moving down the income statement, gross margin expanded 450 basis points to 42.1% in the fourth quarter driven by another quarter of substantially higher merchandise margins and occupancy leverage. Higher merchandise margins resulted from significantly reduced promotional activity as we replaced site-wide promotions with relevant content across all of our brands. Occupancy leveraged 190 basis points in the quarter resulting from higher sales and relatively flat year-over-year occupancy dollars at approximately 181 million.

Our efforts to renegotiate rent and to close less profitable stores have enabled us to minimize our occupancy dollar growth and to deliver this occupancy leverage. While we did incur higher shipping costs year-over-year from a higher mix of e-commerce sales and peak shipping surcharges from our third-party shippers we are pleased to see our selling margins, which include these higher shipping costs sequentially improve again this quarter expanding 260 basis points year-over-year and 110 basis points from the third quarter.

SG&A in the fourth quarter was 24.2% of net revenues compared to 26.1% last year leveraging 190 basis points year-over-year and sequentially improving 10 basis points as a rate from the third quarter. SG&A dollars grew 15.5% compared to last year primarily driven by higher employment costs from increased incentive compensation given our fiscal year outperformance, higher hourly variable pay particularly in our supply chain as our teams work to fulfill higher than expected volumes during the quarter and incremental pandemic related costs such as bonuses for our frontline workers, work from home stipends for our corporate associates and increased levels of PPE and cleanings across our facilities.

Despite these incremental costs we were able to maintain a low SG&A rate due to the strength of our sales volume and our overall strong financial discipline which kept SG&A growth substantially below sales growth. As a result we delivered another quarter of record profitability with operating income growth of 92% to 410 million in operating margin expansion of 630 basis points to 17.9%. This resulted in diluted earnings per share of $3.95 or 85% higher than that of 2019 at $2.13. These fourth quarter results combined with the outperformance we have seen throughout 2020 allowed us to deliver record financial performance on the year.

Some of our fiscal year 2020 highlights include net revenues at all-time highs in 2020 at nearly 6.8 billion including comparable brand revenue growth of 17%. Our e-commerce business grew at a comp of 44.5% this year taking our e-commerce mix to over 70% or 4.8 billion of our total revenues. In retail we delivered a negative 22.5% comp despite substantial COVID disruptions with our stores closed or severely limited throughout the year and overall national decline store traffic of about 45%. In addition our stores this year played an integral role in supporting our online growth through virtual design and omni fulfillment services.

By brand, we delivered double-digit growth and significant acceleration across all brands. Across the Pottery Barn brands costs accelerated 15.6% on top of 4.2% last year with Pottery Barn at a 15.2% comp in our children's business Pottery Barn kids and team at 16.6% comp. Williams-Sonoma accelerated to a 23.8% comp driven by e-com comps well above 70%. West Elm our largest growth initiative delivered their 11th consecutive year of double-digit revenue growth and another year of double-digit comps at 15.2% on top of last year's 14.4% comp.

Our emerging brands Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham combined delivered another year of double-digit growth. Additionally, our cross brand initiatives continue to gain scale and momentum most notably is our business to business division which delivered approximately 360 million in revenues for the year up 15% over last year and contributing an incremental 140 basis points to our total company comp.

In our cross brand loyalty program the key, we enrolled nearly 4 million customers bringing our total membership to almost 12 million members or 23% over 2019 and our complimentary design crew services accounted for almost 50% of our fiscal year 20 in-store revenue. This top-line performance along with our strong financial discipline all year enabled us to generate operating income of over 960 million which was over 90% higher than 2019. This resulted in record operating margin expansion of 560 basis points to 14.2% and EPS of $9.04 almost double that of 2019. Additionally this level of earnings growth allowed us to substantially increase our return on invested capital from 22.4% to 38.1% with all brands substantially improving and significantly outperforming our peer set media.

On the balance sheet, we ended the year with a cash with a cash balance of over 1.2 billion compared to 432 million in 2019 which reflects our strong financial performance and operating cash flow of almost 1.3 billion, which was more than double last year. In addition to our strong cash balance, we also ended the year with no amount outstanding on our line of credit. This strong liquidity position allowed us to fund the operations of the business including nearly 170 million in capital expenditures primarily in technology and supply chain to support our e-commerce growth and to provide shareholder returns of over $300 million through dividends and cherry purchases.

While many companies suspended their dividends in 2020, we continued to pay dividends to our shareholders all year including increasing our dividend payout by 10% this past quarter for an annual dividend payout to shareholders of 158 million. We also, after initially suspending share repurchases, repurchase shares at the same level as 2019 or approximately 150 million in the back half of 2020.

Moving down the balance sheet, merchandise inventories were 1 billion 6 million for a decrease of 8.6% year-over-year which was a 200 basis point improvement from the third quarter. While we are pleased to see a sequential improvement in our inventory position compared to last quarter and the gradual narrowing of the gap between demand and net cost this quarter we are continuing to work through our high back order levels with our vendor partners and expect to be back in stock to more normalized levels in the back half of 2021.

Now let me turn to our expectations for the year ahead and beyond. Given the ongoing strength of our business as we enter 2021, the expected recovery in our retail business and inventory levels as we move throughout the year as well as the macro trends that will continue to benefit our business, we expect 2021 to be in line with our previously provided long-term financial outlook of mid to high single-digit revenue growth or 5% to 9% and year-over-year operating margin expansion. As far as our capital allocation in 2021 we plan to first invest in the business and then return except cash to our shareholders. We expect to invest approximately 200 million to 250 million of business with over 85% of the capital spend prioritized on technology and supply chain initiatives that primarily support our e-commerce growth.

In technology, we are focused on enhancing customer engagement and conversion online and in the supply chain we are planning to spend primarily on the addition of two new distribution centers to provide an incremental two million square feet in DC capacity to support our elevated growth as well as various investments in automation to drive speed and efficiency throughout our operations. As the consumer and our business continue to shift more online so have our levels of e-commerce related capital spend. Over the last five years alone, we have shifted from less than 50% e-commerce related spend to now over 85% of our estimated spend in 2021 and we expect this shift to hold at these levels going forward.

We also plan to return excess cash to our shareholders in the form of increased quarterly dividend payouts and increased levels of share repurchases following the 10% quarterly dividend increase that went into effect last quarter, we announced earlier today another double-digit increase in our quarterly dividend of 11.3% or $0.06 to $0.59 per share. As far as sharing purchases we plan to increase our level of repurchases over last year. Today we also announced that our board has approved a new billion dollar share repurchase program which will supersede the remaining outstanding under our prior authorization.

While our staff is hovering around all-time highs we continue to believe that it remains undervalued given our projections for growth and profitability. As a result we believe investing in our own stock will also drive long-term financial returns. And finally, given our strong liquidity position and our expectations for another year of robust operating cash flow generation we paid off our $300 million term loan early and expect to let our $200 million 364 day line of credit facility naturally expire in May 2021. All of these decisions reflect our confidence in the long-term growth and profitability outlook of our company and our unwavering commitment to maximizing returns for our shareholders.

Longer term as Laura mentioned, given the acceleration in our business along with the macro trends that should continue to favor our business for the long term we see a faster path to now reach 10 billion in net revenues and 15% operating margins in the next five years. We estimate that Pottery Barn will expand almost 3.5 billion in revenues. West Elm will grow double digits almost doubling in size to over 3 billion. Williams-Sonoma will reach almost 1.6 billion in revenues and our Pottery Barn kids and teen business will grow to 1.4 billion. This anticipated top-line growth in addition to strong growth in our core business will be fueled by accelerated double-digit growth across a number of our key initiatives including our B2B business expanding to a billion in revenues, our marketplace business growing to almost three times the size of today to over 700 million, our emerging brands expanding to a combined revenue of over 600 million and our global operations more than doubling in size to 700 million.

From a profitability perspective, further operating margin expansion should predominantly be driven by overall sales leverage from higher sales levels and a continued shift to our more efficient and profitable e-commerce business, reduced occupancy costs from the renegotiation of our lease agreements and the expected closure of approximately 25% of our retail fleet as our leases come up for renewal, continued strength in our product margins from an ongoing focus on more content-led marketing and more value-engineered high-quality and sustainable products as well as overall strong financial discipline maintaining expense growth below sales growth.

In summary, our record performance this year is a testament to the strength of our teams and the power of our three key differentiators; our in-house design, our digital first channel strategy, and our values. As we look at the next year and beyond we are optimistic about our business and given the favorable long-term macro trends including a strong housing market, the disruption of brick and mortar, and an accelerating shift to e-commerce, the expected continuation of working from home in some capacity post-pandemic, and the increasing importance of sustainability and being a values driven company combined with our key differentiators; our growth initiatives, our double-digit growth and new customer accounts and loyalty members, our strong operating cash flow and liquidity, and a proven track record of strong financial discipline, we believe we are uniquely positioned to drive long-term growth and profitability resulting in market share gains and strong financial returns for our shareholders.

I would now like to open the call for questions. Thank you.

Adrian Yih

Good afternoon. Congratulations. I mean, it really is a nice topping to what was a difficult year, but you made it through extraordinarily well. Laura, so my first question is for you. It looks like the brands are all hitting sort of this accelerated sweet spot of growth here in the U.S. Can you talk a little bit about the foreign businesses? You haven't yet stepped into Europe and so we're seeing some players in the space obviously launch into Europe kind of as their next phase of kind of TAM growth.

So can you talk about that first and foremost? And then Julie, really interesting on the occupancy line. I mean that is it's pretty incredible that your sales grew 24% and your occupancy is flat. So I really wanted to understand what the occupancy line trajectory looks like for 2021. Should we assume it's kind of flattish as we go through Q1 and then into the full year? And then on the flip side of that on the merch margins are you at historically low levels of clearance and have you permanently changed the nature of the business such that we won't go back, we won't mean revert back to historical levels of promo? Thank you so much. And congrats again.

Julie Whalen

Thank you. In terms of global we recognized as we travel the world that no one else is doing what we're doing and we've had great success in really bringing e-commerce to some of these markets particularly the franchise partners who are very well established, but didn't have a big e-commerce business and so we have, we partnered with great people in the Middle East. We have a really sizable operation. In fact this week we just opened a brand new flagship store in Dubai that is phenomenal with a Williams-Sonoma Home Expression that is something you haven't ever seen before. Two days in we're off to a great start there and that's just yet one example of the great stores that we're building together and the business we're building together with our franchise partners around the world. There is still a lot of growth there.

West Elm is one that hasn't been as established in these franchise markets and then also e-commerce continues to be a higher percent of sales in these global markets. We announced last year that we'd be going into India. We are still on track to do that. It's a little delayed, but it's a big market. Our forecast is that it's one of the most sizeable for us and we're very excited about that partnership. We want to do it really well and so we put off China and we don't have plans to enter China at this point. Similarly, we are in London with West Elm. We have some things in some of the department stores there. We also have kids’ website, but we don't have further plans to expand other than in e-commerce. It’s just there is a lot more easy places to go right now than Europe with a long leases and also just the difficulty of doing business there. So we're not doing a big push right now in Europe.

Laura Alber

So regarding occupancy and your questions there so I think first of all if you look back you'll see that we have been holding occupancy dollar growth down for a while now and we do expect that to continue. The important thing to remember is there is many things that go into occupancy like depreciation from capital investments, also our distribution center rent. So there will be ups and downs but the reality is as I said in my prepared remarks if we're closing apparently about 25% of our fleet at least that will lower our occupancy dollars and then potentially be offset by these other things that I just mentioned but then you combine that with the higher sales volume, higher e-commerce volume and all of that leverages that line. So I do expect both to have more muted dollar growth but also the higher sales will drive that leverage going forward for the foreseeable future.

As far as merchandise margins, yes, we do have some of the lowest levels of clearance inventory that we've had in the company and at this point in time we expect that to continue but it's also the fact that we've made a decision to really pull off of site-wide promos and go after content-led relevant marketing. So instead of just doing a blanket email where we give you 20% off we're getting more and more fine-tuned about what we serve up to you to give you what you want and if you want it you could only get it from us and that combined with the fact that we are value engineering the product to get at the right price and the right quality and the right sustainability levels and we'll never compromise on that. It puts it in a situation where if you want it you got to buy it it's a great price so people are buying it. So that is we are going after that aggressively and that's why we're so confident in merchandise margins continuing to expand going forward.

Adrian Yih

Great. Very helpful. Best of luck.

Laura Alber

Thank you.

Steven Forbes

Sorry about that. Good evening. I just want to follow up on the selling margin or merchandise marketing commentary you provided during the call. I think you said, selling margins expanded 260 basis points during the fourth quarter. So can you remind us what that number was for the year and then as we think about the path to a 15% EBIT margin, any commentary on the cadence of the selling margin profile in the business as you think about potentially cycling something, some of these transitory headwinds whether it be clearance as you just mentioned or promotional activity. Do you see anything as it relates to cadence in the selling margin?

Laura Alber

I mean, selling margins all year have been accelerating on from an improvement standpoint from an expansion standpoint. So again, we expect that to continue going forward. I don't have handy right now the exact amount on the year, but if you look back you can see by quarter that they've continued to expand and this quarter in particular was the largest expansion. As far as puts and takes as to what could drive the selling margins I mean we've always said that the shipping costs are a part of selling margins and so that obviously has become something that we've been focused on more recently especially as our mix shift to e-commerce, the more furniture we have and there's been higher rates that have come through with our third-party shippers. But I think the combination of the fact that we can drive these merch-margin expansion throughout and then you layer it with occupancy on top of it is what's been able to give us this incredible gross margin expansion for the entire year and so that is why we're confident going forward that'll continue.

We obviously also are working specifically on shipping costs and trying to minimize those increases as much as possible to help with the selling margins going forward in addition to the merch-margin and whether that's using more of our omni fulfillment at our stores which has been a huge win for us obviously during this time and it's a differentiator the fact that we have these stores as hubs around the country to obviously trying to figure out ways to take this larger items and bring it into our own delivery network and lowering some of the cost with our third-party shippers. Now at the same time we have great relationships with our third-party shippers and so we're working with them to come to a great solution but we are focused not only on offsetting shipping costs but also lowering them in an absolute sense to keep driving these selling margins to where they are.

Steven Forbes

Thank you. Best of luck. Stay safe.

Laura Alber

Thank you.

Oliver Wintermantel

Yes. Thanks guys. I had a question regarding labor costs. You mentioned COVID pay in 2020, but then also bonuses and all of that. So I wanted to see how you plan for 2021 and beyond for on labor costs?

Julie Whalen

So our labor costs as we spoke to during the year have obviously gone up. You've heard that from many other retailers especially the hourly rates and so across the board we have moved to a $14 per hour rate. So at least we're at $14 per hour or even higher in our distribution centers in particular in certain areas. And so we've got a lot of that in our base. Obviously there's always pressure and we always look at the hourly wages on a market by market basis and we want to be competitive.

Our people have been the secret sauce if you will especially this year and so we are making certain that we're taking care of them from an hourly rate perspective but since we've made these moves in the past it's not as much of a headwind for us as it might be for others. On the flip side I think you mentioned COVID costs. We obviously expect that there will be reduced or eliminated COVID cost which is going to help us next year because those are fairly substantial and so you've got some moving parts.

Labor you've got the utilization with these hourly wages and potential a little more pressure on the labor line. You've got the fact that we may have some more advertising spend but on the flip side you've got COVID costs that are coming out. So it gives us a lot of confidence combined with our merchandise margin expansion and our occupancy leverage and with higher sales leveraging the entire P&L that we can drive operating margin expansion next year.

Oliver Wintermantel

Thanks very much Julie. Good luck.

Julie Whalen

Thank you.

Seth Basham

Thanks a lot and good evening. Congrats on a great quarter and year. My question is around the outlook; very impressive in terms of the margin outlook particularly for 2021. Just perhaps you provide a little bit more color on the complexion of the margin expansion you're expecting in 2021, how much of it will be in gross margin? How much of it in SG&A, you expect both of those to provide expansion to your operating margins?

Julie Whalen

Yes. This is Julie. I will answer that question. So we expect expansion on both. It's obviously going to depend by quarter and we're not giving quarterly line item guidance but at the end of the day we're very confident in our merchandise margin expansion. We're very confident in our occupancy leverage and as I just mentioned on the last question that we have, I guess, benefit of some of these COVID costs that are going to be flipping out and yes, we will have some increased costs but we will be able to more than cover that as a result of the higher COVID cost that will be coming out to cover it.

And so that combined with higher sales will allow us to leverage any of those costs that are coming through and drive operating margin expansion on the bottom line. And remember a lot of the sales that we're driving now with an expectation of 70% or higher are going to be e-commerce and e-commerce we have historically been one of the most profitable e-commerce companies out there and so as we shift more and more to e-commerce that completely leverages the P&L. So that's our expectation.

Seth Basham

Understood. Just to follow up if you're going to be expanding your operating margins seemingly materially in 2021 your goal is 15% in 2025 it seems like you don't have that much more expansion plan for 2022 through 2025. Is that just conservatism at this point in time?

Laura Alber

I'd say there's some conservatism, but also we want to make sure that our value proposition stays really compelling and that our service is the best in the industry and so we're, it's a bit of conservatism it's also making sure we have the money set aside to invest back into the business to stay on top.

Seth Basham

Understood. Congrats and best of luck.

Laura Alber

Thank you.

Cristina Fernández

Hi and congratulations also on a good quarter. I had two questions. One when you look at your demand trends, are they prior based or are you seeing any notable differences in markets that where restrictions have been lifted or have higher vaccination rates versus those that don't? So that's one and then my second question is on fulfillment. I wanted to see if you could talk more about the ship from store and how you can roll that further and help perhaps lower some of your cost to fulfill the orders and how do you see that evolving over the next couple years?

Laura Alber

Yes. So thank you this is Laura. Let me just first take the ship from store and then I'm going to pass it to Felix to answer what we're seeing or not seeing with the correlations. So in terms of ship from store, ship from store is great because it leverages inventory that would otherwise be trapped in stores and helps us better fulfill customers demand and we're getting better and better at it and driving it and marketing it correctly putting on filters to our sites they can sort for things and it's an area that has grown up a ton more this year, but there is still a lot more room for us to do more with that and in particular with bylines pick up in store.

So we've been pushing that as well not just because it's COVID but because it's another great way to service the customer who wants to get in and out quickly. So you're going to see us continue to market them better, have better site experiences and put more power behind infrastructure. I'm going to pass it to Felix what we're seeing with vaccination and face opening and all that good stuff.

Felix Carbullido

Sure. Thanks for the question. What we've seen in our data is that demand for furniture is still very strong in states where vaccination rates are high. So there's no correlation between changes in state level that vaccination rates and our data and our growth in our furniture business. So what we're seeing is it's really not a zero-sum game here. As more people get vaccinated, as travel starts to open up, as schools start to open up, we have a substantial gear business, a luggage business and as vaccination rates increase we expect people to open up their homes more. So our dining and entertaining businesses are primed for that. So early indications are no correlation in fact it's a negative correlation is what we're seeing. We're seeing strong rates across the board regardless of vaccination rates.

Jonathan Matuszewski

Hi guys great quarter. Thanks for taking my questions. My first one was just on the Williams-Sonoma concept another remarkable quarter there. Curious what you're seeing as far as repeat spending trends now that we're beginning to anniversary some of these cook and eat at home trends from last year. Any color there as far as kind of new and repeat customers would be helpful? That was my first question.

Laura Alber

Sure. First I'll say that yes Williams-Sonoma we've made a lot of changes to that strategy and it's paying off from the exclusive to shifting from what was predominantly a store business to an online business and really driving content again which we're thrilled to continue to do. In terms of the Williams-Sonoma categories that are working we are seeing great strength across the board particularly the areas where most dominant cookware, cutlery, electrics.

In terms of customer metrics we have very favorable customer metrics and it's interesting we have very high orders per customer versus last year repeat customers and when you compare it to someone like a wayfarer and you see that we have higher dollars in all those categories strictly higher dollars per order we have extremely productive online advertising and online profitability as Julie mentioned earlier. Felix did I miss anything there? Do you want to add anything to that?

Felix Carbullido

No, I mean just to reiterate we haven't, we've seen our repeat rates be very strong and as Laura mentioned all those new customers we acquired during shelter and place are returning at record rates and actually shopping across our portfolios at record rates. So we think that our share of wallet within these new customers will continue to grow as we introduce them to not just the best of Williams-Sonoma, but what our other brands have to offer in leveraging our loyalty program to encourage them to shop across our portfolio.

Jonathan Matuszewski

Great. That's super helpful and then just a quick one I'd squeeze in. Design crew I think you mentioned around half of in-store revenues and I think you mentioned those customers are spending around two times as much. So just curious you've had a lot of success integrating kind of outward with room planner and all that. How are you thinking about maybe capital for potentially other tech related M&A options going forward? Any color there with your thoughts would be helpful. Thanks.

Laura Alber

I thought you were going to ask a different question, I was ready for the other one which is I wanted to tell you that one of the most amazing things that happened during the shutdown is that the people who worked in store who couldn't work did virtual design chat and they have done such a phenomenal job that it's a whole new channel for us now. So we have the online design services where you don't need to do anything but use our tools. In fact you can power yourself the 3D tour tool, which nobody has done that before. Other people allow you to pay and have their designers send you back 3D models. You can actually go on yourself as a customer and do it or you can call a store, go into a store or you can do it virtually.

And so, yes, we are continuing to shift capital dramatically from brick and mortar to online services, online e-commerce and infrastructure for supply chain that supports it all and that shift is remarkable. Julie you want to give a few numbers?

Julie Whalen

Yes. We used to spend less than 50% basically on e-commerce spend, e-commerce related spend I should say and now we're spending about 85% are expected to this year and we expect that'll hold to be higher. So our complete shift in capital is going to e-commerce now and that's one of the examples that we'll be spending on as well.

Laura Alber

And as it relates to innovation we have a lot of great stuff that we're building in-house that is as good as anything I've seen and of course we're always looking at the landscape to see how we can get a jump on anything that we had already planned to do anyway.

Jonathan Matuszewski

Very helpful. Thanks for the color.

Marni Shapiro

Congratulations guys. Amazing quarter, amazing year and I love the way the stores look right now. Your transition spring has been beautiful. So Laura and Julie I guess kind of a bigger picture question here to start the home space has become very popular getting a little bit more crowded online. So you outlined some of your key differentiators. Would that also fit into like what are your differentiators online? What are your advantages that you have on e-commerce that differentiates you and separates you from the pack as it gets more crowded?

Laura Alber

Great question Marni. Thank you. So online, we really bring not just a single product to life but a lifestyle and so we have spent a long time the PIP, the Product Information Page is the lifestyle. And everything that is on that page needs to help you make that decision whether it's 3D or UGC, which we have really amped up online and then different guided shopping paths if you're interested in something and we're seeing that really help us add on to an order if you went on to look for one thing to be able to show you and have you add something else and inspire you to buy things you didn't think you were looking for and versus our competition. There is a lot of people selling many things but sometimes it's about really helping the customer make a decision and if they trust you with your quality and your sustainability and your value equation the conversion is higher.

So we know that the work that we've done to build the brand actually through our stores in a lot of cases and through our catalogs is now coming to fruition online and so we continue to make the investments in the things that make it easier for the customer to make a decision whether that's swatches, color accuracy, 3D modeling in rooms, immersive experiences and just simply real-life photography showing people how other customers have used something really makes a difference. I'd say the other thing that's really different about us is that with all these different brands run by separate people such a wealth of ideas and innovation and we can try something in one brand and then not bet the farm and push it across multiple brands once we know it works, and Elisa’s team is very innovative in looking at AB testing and always trying something new and that's been a big part of our success with our key tech partners.

Marni Shapiro

That actually makes a lot of sense. Could I just ask a quick follow-up to it also? I guess it's a two part follow-up even. The trends that you are seeing that emerged during COVID, which one do you think will be stickiest post-pandemic and also it sounds like in spite of the enormous growth online and all your work online, it sounds like in every turn you are still talking about the stores and it sounds like that's still important part of the story. Is that how you are thinking going forward?

Laura Alber

Yes. Let's talk about the on trends that we see. When you think about, first of all, we are so excited that the back team is underway and we are still hopeful for reopening of the economy once we reached immunity. The hope has always been your biggest investment. Home values have gone up overtime historically for Americans. They invest in their home. They know that they usually get it back and this year it's the better piece. Everything you were there too much. And you learned a lot new things. And lot more, you know the people learned to cook. Once you learn to cook you never go back. You may go out for dinner, but you are going to cook better. And you are always going to be interested in the cooking trend. And that is key to the future of Williams-Sonoma.

I would say secondly, entertainment. We have been able to entertain. Some people like actually be able to get together for Easter, July 4 and imagine the holidays. We are busy dreaming of the most inspiring Christmas parties, New Year's parties that we can host in our homes and how we make that better for our customers and we cannot wait to serve our customers.

Also outdoor. We like fresh air. Nobody got this. Nobody even got the cold or the flu. I think you are going to stay outdoors a lot more than you did before. We are seeing as I mentioned strength in West Elm outdoor, well by the way it’s equally, it's going to [Indiscernible] and Williams-Sonoma homes and if you haven't seen the new Williams-Sonoma home catalog, take a pick at that because it's dominant this way of luxury outdoor that I think you will be extremely inspired by.

The last picture and I just want to talk about obviously hybrid work from home. I don't know about you, but I still have a really accomplished the perfect work from home station. I still have desk to buy. You have been so busy you just don't get around. There is still a lot more room to make those work from home spaces better and new home builds are going to include it. So that's the business we are willing to play in and we have that work phase business in West Elm and we continue to grow it and we have a lot of guidance and innovation on work from home. So there is a lot of opportunities for us Marni and it's just whether it's product growth strategy or business to business or channel strategy, you take the gross strategy together and you put it with our three key differentiators and the macro I am telling we are going to have a great ride here and it's a multi-year ride.

Laura Alber

Well thank you all for joining us and I really wish you and your family the best and we appreciate your interest and look forward to talking to you soon hopefully in person.

