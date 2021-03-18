Photo by Ivan Bajic/E+ via Getty Images

Chasing yields has been an intriguing process. Although we don't normally focus on income producing investments, we cannot deny that strong dividend yields provide the necessary cushion against capital fluctuations. This is the reason that we like BDCs, along with REITs.

So today, we will be looking at Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC), which is a company we have on our radar for some time now. More specifically, by reading their fiscal Q1 2021 results (calendar Q4 2020), we found three things to be particularly positive as compared to the company's peers.

#1: Portfolio Mix

The first thing that caught our attention was the quality of the portfolio mix. The company invests almost exclusively in first lien loans, the majority of which are one stop loans. In addition, nearly 100% of the company's loans are in floating rate, which positions the company nicely into the interest rate increase prospect.

Source: GBDC Q1 2021 investor presentation

And it's not only the debt type diversification that we like here, but rather the industry diversification as well. The company is well-diversified in different sectors of the economic activity, the largest of it being software and healthcare providers and services.

Source: GBDC Q1 2021 investor presentation

One thing that also caught our eye when we looked a little deeper was the very small amount of PIK interest. Although significantly higher than Q3 2020, Golub Capital still has one of the lowest PIK interest among BDCs, well below the industry's average. It is worth mentioning that approximately 12% of the company's loans at fair value have paid in kind options. According to Golub's CEO, David Golub, the rise in PIK interest is temporary and it is primarily due to late stage lending activities to companies which prefer some form of PIK interest due to their nature.

A second reason was that the COVID-19 pandemic created so quick and deep changes in the funding process and sustainability that BDCs used part of their total interest in the form of PIK interest in order to amend existing credit facilities. As Bloomberg reports, " Income tied to PIK arrangements made up 9.7% of what the sector brought in during the second quarter of this year, up from 6.1% the previous quarter, according to Raymond James & Associates research."

#2: Reduced Non-Accruals

At the end of the calendar year, the company had loans in seven companies in its portfolio on a non-accrual status. In terms of total debt investments, 1.2% were non-accruals (at fair value status). Firstly, it is very encouraging to see that non - performing loans are significantly reduced as compared to the previous quarter. At the end of September 2020, the company had non-performing loans in nine companies in its portfolio which represented 1.7% of their total debt investments at fair value.

Source: GBDC Q1 2021 investor presentation

However, by looking into the company's latest 10-Q, we can see that its portfolio has deteriorated in terms of performance, during the last year. More specifically, while during the recent years the percentage of loans performing in line with expectations was north of 80%, ranging from 81.6% to 88.2%, this figure dived to 72.8% in fiscal year 2020 and rose up to 74% at the end of fiscal Q1 2021.

While some of these loans performed even better, the majority of them started to underperform, however without being regarded as non-performing. Let us remind here that a loan gets the non - accrual status by not performing for the past 90 days. So we may be facing some sort of delayed presence in the company's financial statements.

Still, in line with our general view of the market, we believe that this won't be a major problem for the company. The reason is first and foremost the defensive strategy followed by the management in terms of loan quality and diversification. In addition, though, we strongly believe that the systemic implications of the COVID-19 pandemic will be alleviated, at least partially, by the recently voted $1.4 trillion relief package. This will not leave Golub outside of the equation. In a way, the economy (and thus the economic participants) could be considered as somehow lucky that the pandemic created "too big to ignore" consequences.

#3 Dividends, special or not

And here we are finally into the yummy part: Dividends, one very important reason to own a BDC, and Golub Capital is no exemption in that regard. As we are writing this article, the company is trading at $14.64 per share, which represents a 7.8% dividend yield. However, the company is paying $1.16 per share in annual dividends while its annualized Q1 2021 net investment income is $0.93 per share.

In our view, if these numbers work out to be close to reality, the company will either cut again its dividend or supplement it from its capital gains. Still, we have to mention that current estimates deem the current dividend viable, at least marginally. Last but not least, the company has the very positive habit of distributing special dividends in the form of equity to its shareholders, which points to a very nice alignment of interest between shareholders and management.

Conclusion

We like Golub Capital a lot. We like the nice quality of its portfolio in terms of debt tier and industry diversification. Trading at $14.64 per share, the company is currently in line with its net asset value of $14.60. While at first glance the dividend cannot be regarded as totally safe, the current dividend yield acts like a nice cushion to a share price decline. As a matter of fact, we like the chances of the dividend remaining at the present level and thus, making this company a real opportunity to invest in.