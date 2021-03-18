Delta Air Lines: What To Expect Of The First Quarter
Summary
- Delta Air Lines should be one of the first US companies to report first quarter earnings. This will be an important season for the airline space.
- The tone will likely be highly optimistic: increase in airport traffic, jump in bookings, and expectations for a much better warm season in 2021.
- But DAL stock will likely not be a winner within the airline sector over the next few months, should the recovery continue at its current pace.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Storm-Resistant Growth get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
The first quarter of 2021 is starting to wind down. In a matter of few weeks, US companies begin to report earnings, and airlines will be one of the first sectors to do so. It will be even more interesting to follow the industry closely this time, as it is heavily invested in the upcoming reopening of the economy and pickup in consumer discretionary spending.
A top-of-mind airline to track is Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL). The most valuable of the US-based legacy carriers should release its numbers around April 14. Beyond the headline numbers of a sharp 53% YOY drop in revenues and per share loss of $2.72 that Wall Street expected to see, I highlight below my expectations and key questions for what could be the last full pandemic-stricken quarter for the battered airline sector.
The tone will be upbeat
It is very much a consensus that airlines will bring to their earnings calls a very optimistic take on the airline space for the next few months. The data points have already started to trickle in, and they suggest a strong recovery in air travel between the spring and summer seasons.
For starters, airport traffic in the US has been increasing substantially, even if it still sits well below pre-pandemic levels. The YOY change reached a trough of -96% in March 2020 and averaged -71% since this time last year. Now, it is about half of what it used to be before the start of the COVID-19 crisis, and has been climbing fast since the end of January 2021. See chart below.
Source: TSA
Bookings, probably the best predictor of revenues up to six months out, have been showing signs of life as well. In the case of Delta's peer American Airlines (AAL), net bookings have been rebounding strongly and are now fast approaching 2019-2020 levels. Delta has been no stranger to this same trend, as reported by Seeking Alpha:
Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian said that bookings began picking up five or six weeks ago. The airline’s revenues took a 'big step up' improving by 40% from February to March on the back of the rise in bookings.
I will be curious to hear more from the executive team about two key topics of conversation: fares and international travel. The former has been recently reported to be weak up to February, but I wonder if recent trends in bookings and traffic may have started to move the pricing needle.
The latter is a more important piece to Delta than to the average carrier, since nearly 30% of the company's total 2019 revenues were earned in international travel. I expect the segment to recover more slowly in 2021, and more color on management's expectations will be appreciated.
A shift from defense to offense
Through most of 2020, the strategy that prevailed in the airline space was defense. Carriers that managed their cash and fleet more tightly were perceived to be safer and more compelling investments amid a chaotic environment of lockdowns and vanishing demand for travel services.
Delta stood out on cash burn metrics, alongside Southwest (LUV) and Alaska (ALK). I think that this helps to explain the better performance of these three stocks compared to the rest of the sector – namely, peers American, United (UAL) and Spirit (SAVE) – through the end of the third quarter of 2020. See graph below.
But the focus of attention has shifted quickly from defense to offense. Since the announcement of the first vaccine, in November 2020, the biggest losers of last year quickly became the winners of the past few months – Alaska has been an exception, standing out relative to the sector across the entire period and justifying my bullishness.
This was a classic case of rotation into higher beta stocks ahead of the expected rebound in economic and travel activity in 2021. See graph below.
Given the above, I believe investors should set their expectations accordingly. In my view, DAL stock will likely not be a winner within the airline sector over the next few months, should the recovery continue at its current pace. The carrier does not have the more aggressive profile that I believe investors will choose to reward in a bullish economic environment.
For the longer term, I continue to think that DAL is probably the best legacy carrier stock to own. Its business fundamentals appear to be stronger than those of American and United: better cost structure, more competitive routes and stronger balance sheet.
Join our community
Members of my Storm-Resistant Growth community will continue to get updates on LUV (allocation updates, insights, etc.) and the performance of my market-beating "All-Equities SRG" portfolio on a regular basis. To dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified strategy designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.
This article was written by
Daniel Martins is a Napa, California-based analyst and founder of independent research firm DM Martins Research. The firm's work is centered around building more efficient, easily replicable portfolios that are properly risk-balanced for growth with less downside risk.
- - -
Daniel is also the founder and portfolio manager at DM Martins Capital Management LLC. He is a former equity research professional at FBR Capital Markets in New York City and finance analyst at hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, where he developed most of his investment management skills earlier in his career. Daniel holds an MBA in Financial Instruments and Markets from New York University's Stern School of Business.
- - -
As of mid-September 2020:
- The firm's All-Equities SRG portfolio, available to subscribers, had been beating the S&P 500 by over 10 percentage points per year since inception, with comparable levels of risk.
- The Multi-Asset SRG "sister portfolio" had produced market-beating returns since inception, with risk-adjusted performance more than twice as strong as the S&P 500.
- DM Martins Research was rated by Tip Ranks among the top 3% experts in the market, including independent researchers as well as professional Wall Street analysts.
- - -
On Seeking Alpha, DM Martins Research has collaborated with Risk Research, Inc.
DM Martins Research also runs the Apple Maven channel: thestreet.com/apple
Disclosure: I am/we are long LUV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.