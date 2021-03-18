Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images News via Getty Images

The first quarter of 2021 is starting to wind down. In a matter of few weeks, US companies begin to report earnings, and airlines will be one of the first sectors to do so. It will be even more interesting to follow the industry closely this time, as it is heavily invested in the upcoming reopening of the economy and pickup in consumer discretionary spending.

A top-of-mind airline to track is Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL). The most valuable of the US-based legacy carriers should release its numbers around April 14. Beyond the headline numbers of a sharp 53% YOY drop in revenues and per share loss of $2.72 that Wall Street expected to see, I highlight below my expectations and key questions for what could be the last full pandemic-stricken quarter for the battered airline sector.

The tone will be upbeat

It is very much a consensus that airlines will bring to their earnings calls a very optimistic take on the airline space for the next few months. The data points have already started to trickle in, and they suggest a strong recovery in air travel between the spring and summer seasons.

For starters, airport traffic in the US has been increasing substantially, even if it still sits well below pre-pandemic levels. The YOY change reached a trough of -96% in March 2020 and averaged -71% since this time last year. Now, it is about half of what it used to be before the start of the COVID-19 crisis, and has been climbing fast since the end of January 2021. See chart below.

Source: TSA

Bookings, probably the best predictor of revenues up to six months out, have been showing signs of life as well. In the case of Delta's peer American Airlines (AAL), net bookings have been rebounding strongly and are now fast approaching 2019-2020 levels. Delta has been no stranger to this same trend, as reported by Seeking Alpha:

Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian said that bookings began picking up five or six weeks ago. The airline’s revenues took a 'big step up' improving by 40% from February to March on the back of the rise in bookings.

I will be curious to hear more from the executive team about two key topics of conversation: fares and international travel. The former has been recently reported to be weak up to February, but I wonder if recent trends in bookings and traffic may have started to move the pricing needle.

The latter is a more important piece to Delta than to the average carrier, since nearly 30% of the company's total 2019 revenues were earned in international travel. I expect the segment to recover more slowly in 2021, and more color on management's expectations will be appreciated.

A shift from defense to offense

Through most of 2020, the strategy that prevailed in the airline space was defense. Carriers that managed their cash and fleet more tightly were perceived to be safer and more compelling investments amid a chaotic environment of lockdowns and vanishing demand for travel services.

Delta stood out on cash burn metrics, alongside Southwest (LUV) and Alaska (ALK). I think that this helps to explain the better performance of these three stocks compared to the rest of the sector – namely, peers American, United (UAL) and Spirit (SAVE) – through the end of the third quarter of 2020. See graph below.

Data by YCharts

But the focus of attention has shifted quickly from defense to offense. Since the announcement of the first vaccine, in November 2020, the biggest losers of last year quickly became the winners of the past few months – Alaska has been an exception, standing out relative to the sector across the entire period and justifying my bullishness.

This was a classic case of rotation into higher beta stocks ahead of the expected rebound in economic and travel activity in 2021. See graph below.

Data by YCharts

Given the above, I believe investors should set their expectations accordingly. In my view, DAL stock will likely not be a winner within the airline sector over the next few months, should the recovery continue at its current pace. The carrier does not have the more aggressive profile that I believe investors will choose to reward in a bullish economic environment.

For the longer term, I continue to think that DAL is probably the best legacy carrier stock to own. Its business fundamentals appear to be stronger than those of American and United: better cost structure, more competitive routes and stronger balance sheet.