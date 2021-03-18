Photo by JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Descartes (NASDAQ:DSGX), a leading cloud-based logistics and supply chain software provider, has proven itself to be a highly disciplined and consistent M&A-driven cash flow compounder in the transportation and logistics software space. As its FQ4 '21 results showed, Descartes remains a strong business that continues to outperform expectations through the cycles. As a result, shares trade at a deserved c. 32x EV/EBITDA - a notable premium to the historical trading range but still well below many of its supply chain management software peers. Overall, I think Descartes remains a buy, even with the current premium valuation, as the solid cash flow generation and outsized organic/M&A-driven growth potential should continue to drive longer-term value creation.

Improved Organic Growth Underpins Strong FQ4 '21 Results

Descartes reported a solid FQ4 '21 report, outperforming on both the top line and EBITDA, as the organic environment appears to be improving. Furthermore, Descartes is also benefiting from increased volumes from vaccine distribution, which are, in turn, leading to Y/Y increases in shipping volumes. This trend looks likely to continue into the upcoming quarters as well, with volumes recovering alongside air travel amid the reopening of global economies.

Another key positive from the call was the fact that management expects strength in e-commerce to continue post-COVID-19, further adding to growth in the core business. Similarly, the bottom-line is benefiting from previous cost-containment measures, which have proven to be surprisingly sustainable thus far, with both EBITDA margins (+310bps Y/Y) and EBITDA growth (23% three-year CAGR) coming in well ahead of prior targets for yet another quarter.

Source: Descartes FQ4 ‘21 Investor Presentation Slides

Solid Fiscal 2022 Outlook Indicates Descartes is Operating Above Target Ranges

Looking ahead, Descartes remains on track to achieve its longer-term targets for adjusted EBITDA growth of 10-15%/year and 35-40% margins (including acquisitions), with organic growth also staying in the 3-6% target range. Considering fiscal 2021 results were already ahead of this, however, with adjusted EBITDA up 16% Y/Y and margins at 40.7%, I see a clear upward bias to these numbers.

Furthermore, management also indicated that it is already above the targeted 3-6% organic growth range, pointing toward upside to organic growth going forward. With EBITDA margins also staying above 40% for the third consecutive quarter, the current EBITDA calibration appears conservative, reflecting management's preference to stick with its target ranges pending a high level of certainty.

Source: Descartes FQ4 ‘21 Investor Presentation Slides

Another key source of upside could be Brexit, with management noting the potential opportunities arising from post-Brexit logistics complexity on the call (relevant excerpt from the FQ4 '21 transcript below). Notably, several companies have already reached out to Descartes, validating its status as a global leader in the space. While I expect this to be a tailwind for the business, the potential upside will be difficult to quantify pending further clarity. As guidance will likely only be provided in a few quarters' time, considering decision making on trade regulation remains ongoing in the British government, any positive news flow on this front could re-rate the shares.

"Yes. I mean, we're early days yet in Brexit. We know we've signed up a good portion of the market. We think we're the market leader in that business right now. There's still an informed compliance phase, which means that the government is not finding anyone yet for not making these filings. I think they have announced that they have 6 months to get in compliance. So we think it's going to be good for our business. We think it's going to be somewhat impactful to our business, not at a point right now where we're going to start guessing about just how much. But hopefully, in the next 2 quarters, we'll have a lot more form perspective on that, let's say."

Focus Remains on Strategic Tuck-Ins

Leading into the quarter, Descartes also acquired QuestaWeb (a regulatory compliance solution for logistics service providers and importers) for c. $36 million. No financial details were provided, but considering the lack of a deferred payment this time around, the transaction was likely done at an elevated valuation multiple relative to the prior tuck-ins. QuestaWeb also extends Descartes' M&A activity in the customs compliance market following the acquisitions of MK Data in 2015, Datamyne in 2016, and Visual Compliance in 2019, reflecting the increasing demand within the space. An overview of Descartes' M&A activity over the last year is as follows:

Date Company Acquired Value ($ 'millions) Mar-21 QuestaWeb $36 Nov-20 ShipTrack $38 Jun-20 Kontainers $12 Feb-20 Peoplevox $25

Source: Company Data, Press Releases

Financially, I view the acquisition as a positive – assuming this business is consistent with similar transactions in the past, it is likely to contribute meaningfully higher recurring revenue and EBITDA margins well above the current 35-40% target range. As such, I believe the addition of QuestaWeb will be a net positive for Descartes' existing logistics network capabilities, allowing users to minimize duties, fees, and taxes, while also offering cross-selling opportunities with its other freight-forwarding and customs broker back-office platforms such as Kontainers (acquired in 2020).

Robust Balance Sheet Supports M&A Ahead

Going forward, Descartes will continue its smaller tuck-in-focused acquisition strategy despite acknowledging the elevated valuations in the space. I would note, however, that the entire purchase price of QuestaWeb was paid in cash - in contrast with the previous ShipRush acquisition, which saw a substantial portion in contingent payments, suggesting comfort with the M&A backdrop.

Source: Descartes FQ4 ‘21 Investor Presentation Slides

Furthermore, I think Descartes is positioned to execute on its M&A strategy, not only because of its existing platform size and scale, which offers plenty of synergies for the target but also because of its pristine balance sheet. Supported by Descartes' strong EBITDA conversion, cash from operations has been strong, driving a c. $100 million cash position and zero debt. Additionally, the company can tap into a c. $350 million undrawn revolver and a c. $1 billion shelf prospectus if it needs to, which puts it in a great position to drive more inorganic growth.

Source: Descartes Fiscal 2021 Annual Report

Final Take

Overall, I continue to see room for Descartes shares to re-rate upward as the company continues to execute its growth strategy. While the current target range stands at an impressive 35-40% EBITDA margin, I see further margin expansion potential as the company shifts towards more data-driven products with low incremental delivery costs while also reaping the benefits of prior cost containment measures. Considering its status as a growing and strongly cash-generating SaaS company, I think the current valuation multiple premium to historical levels is warranted.

At present, Descartes is also trading at c. 32x EV/EBITDA, a discount to comparable supply chain management software companies such as American Software (AMSWA), Kinaxis (OTCPK:KXSCF), Manhattan Associates (MANH), and SPS Commerce (SPSC). As such, I am bullish on the shares.