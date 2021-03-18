Photo by pixinoo/iStock via Getty Images

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) released 2021 guidance that involved weaker production expectations than I expected. Oil production is expected to be down around 6% compared to 2020. Viper's guidance may be on the conservative side, and 2021 production was negatively impacted by 1% to 2% by the February winter storms.

At $17 per unit, Viper's units appear to be fairly priced for $55 WTI longer-term oil. It may also need to acquire more of an interest in the Guidon and QEP acreage to participate in Diamondback's development of its newly acquired acreage.

Reduction In Line Of Sight Wells

One thing to note is that there appears to be a reduction in the number of line of sight wells since Viper's Q3 2020 report. At that time, there were 486 gross wells (6.6 net wells) undergoing active development and expected to be turned to production within around six to eight months. There were also 431 gross wells (11.2 net wells) that were considered line-of-sight wells. Those line-of-sight wells were not being actively developed yet, but Viper believed that they would be turned to production within around 15 to 18 months based on permitting by third party operators or Diamondback's expected completion schedule.

The most recent update shows that the net wells under active development has increased by 24% to 8.2 net wells. This has been driven by an increase in Diamondback's activity. However, the net line-of-sight wells have gone down by 20% to 9.0 net line-of-sight wells.

This is due to a reduction in Diamondback's line-of-sight wells, which are down 25% on a gross basis and 38% on a net basis compared to October. The combined Diamondback operated active development and line-of-sight wells hasn't changed as much, going from 10.9 net wells in October to 10.1 net wells in February 2021. However, this is something to keep an eye on as Diamondback may be shifting some of its development capital to its newly acquired Guidon and QEP acreage, and Viper mentioned that it didn't own a lot of minerals under the Guidon and QEP acreage.

2021 Outlook

Viper's 2021 production guidance indicates that its 2021 production may fall slightly from 2020 levels despite the strength in oil prices. It is currently guiding for approximately 15,375 barrels of oil per day and 25,500 BOEPD in total production at its 2021 guidance midpoint. This would be a 6% reduction in oil production and a 4% reduction in total production from 2020 averages.

It should be noted that Viper has been outperforming its recent production guidance, so this may be a conservative outlook. The 2021 production expectations also include a 1% to 2% reduction in production due to the February 2021 winter storms.

At $62 WTI oil in 2021, Viper would be expected to generate around $324 million in revenues after hedges. Viper's hedges have around negative $71 million in value as it has hedges covering around 68% of its projected oil production with a ceiling of $43 to $44 per barrel.

Type Barrels/Mcf Realized $ Per Barrel/Mcf Revenue ($ Million) Oil (Barrels) 5,611,875 $60.00 $337 NGLs (Barrels) 1,736,944 $18.00 $31 Natural Gas [MCF] 11,752,088 $1.90 $22 Lease Bonus and Other Income $5 Hedge Value -$71 Total $324

With $65 million in projected cash expenditures, that results in a projection of $259 million in positive cash flow for Viper.

$ Million Production and Ad Valorem Taxes $28 Cash G&A $7 Cash Interest $30 Total Expenses $65

Notes On Unit Count

During Q4 2020 and the first half of Q1 2021, Viper repurchased 2.533 million common units for approximately $31 million in total. Viper currently has $100 million authorized for its unit repurchase program.

Viper had 65.3 million common units and 90.7 million Class B units outstanding as of mid-February 2021. It may have around $1.66 per unit in distributable cash flow in 2021 despite its hedges.

Valuation And Debt

At $55 WTI oil and no hedges, Viper could generate around $318 million EBITDAX. Viper's net debt was $545 million at the beginning of 2021, so its leverage would be 1.7x at that oil price (and no hedges). Viper was targeting leverage of 2.0x or lower. Thus, Viper's level of debt appears to be reasonable for a $55 WTI oil environment and it can put most of its distributable cash flow to distributions and unit repurchases.

At $55 WTI long-term oil, I'd value Viper at around $17 per unit, which would be around a 10x EV to unhedged EBITDAX multiple. This is based on 2021 production levels, and is a bit lower than what I thought Viper should be worth at $55 WTI long-term oil before. This is because Viper's near-term production expectations are lower than expected. E&P companies (including Diamondback) are generally showing more capital discipline now. This is good for their financial health (and for keeping oil prices up) but isn't doing much for Viper's production growth. Viper may need to acquire a greater royalty interest in the Guidon and QEP acreage to boost its production.

Viper would be projected to have $1.85 per unit in distributable cash flow with $55 WTI oil and no hedges. This would be a 10.9% yield at a unit price of $17 per share.

Conclusion

Viper is guiding for slightly lower production in 2021 despite strong oil prices. This guidance may be a bit conservative, but with Diamondback acquiring a substantial amount of new acreage, Viper may need to acquire a higher royalty interest in that acreage in order to boost its production going forward.

Viper's balance sheet appears healthy, with $50s oil helping to get its leverage to its targeted range. Based on Viper's production expectations, I'd value its units at around $17 based on long-term $55 WTI oil. If Viper's guidance turns out to be conservative, it may have some more upside at $55 WTI oil, but I'd generally consider it fully valued for the current market environment.