Last summer, I started covering banks after I avoided this sector (banking and investment management) for a long time. And I am still torn: on the one side, these companies often have a wide economic moat (in my opinion) and the potential to outperform the market over the long run in a very impressive way. On the other side, I still find it difficult to assess especially the risks banks are facing, and the potential of making investment mistakes is huge for me.

In the following article, I will look at another company from that sector - BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) - which is also one of the major players in the investment and asset management sector, but is not facing the typical risks of banks.

Business Description

BlackRock, Inc. was founded in 1988 - among others by Larry Fink, who is still CEO - and has become one of the leading investment management firms with $8.68 trillion of assets under management on December 31, 2020. Today, the company has about 16,500 employees in more than 30 countries, is serving clients in over 100 countries, and provides a broad range of investment management and technology services to institutional and retail clients worldwide.

When looking at the assets under management, we can differentiate according to many criteria - we can differentiate by geography, we can differentiate by client types, we can differentiate by product type and we can differentiate by the underlying asset in which these products invest. More than half of AUM is invested in equity ($4,420 billion in AUM) and about one third is invested in fixed income ($2,674 million in AUM). Additionally, BlackRock invested $659 billion in multi-asset and $235 billion in alternatives as well as $666 million, which is in cash management. BlackRock is also differentiating between active equities ($410 billion in AUM) and active fixed income ($1,035 billion AUM) on the one side and iShares and index as rather passive tools on the other side ($5,649 billion).

We can also differentiate according to three different client types:

Retail : BlackRock serves retail investors through a wide array of vehicles like open-end and closed-end funds or private investment funds. Retail investors are usually served through intermediaries (broker-dealers, banks or insurance companies) and due to technology solutions, the number of financial advisors using BlackRock products is also increasing.

: BlackRock serves retail investors through a wide array of vehicles like open-end and closed-end funds or private investment funds. Retail investors are usually served through intermediaries (broker-dealers, banks or insurance companies) and due to technology solutions, the number of financial advisors using BlackRock products is also increasing. iShares ETF : iShares is the leading ETF provider in the world with $2.7 trillion of AUM.

: iShares is the leading ETF provider in the world with $2.7 trillion of AUM. Institutional: BlackRock also serves institutional investors in different sub-categories including pensions, endowments and foundations, official institutions and financial institutions.

We can also look at the different regions and the America region with $5.64 trillion in assets under management is still the most important one for BlackRock. About $2.39 trillion in AUM are stemming from the EMEA region and $642 billion stem from Asia-Pacific.

BlackRock is only reporting in one business segment - the asset management business - but we can differentiate by the three major regions. And Americas is still responsible for the biggest part of revenue with $10,593 million in revenue in fiscal 2020 (an increase of 9.2% compared to fiscal 2019). Europe generated $4,940 million in revenue, which is reflecting an increase of 18.8% compared to fiscal 2019 (however, revenue declined in 2019 compared to 2018). And finally, Asia-Pacific generated $672 million in revenue, which is $6 million lower than the revenue in fiscal 2019.

Overall, BlackRock generated $16,205 million in revenue in fiscal 2020, which is an increase of 11.5% compared to fiscal 2019. Diluted earnings per share were $31.85, reflecting an increase of 12.0% compared to fiscal 2019 and adjusted earnings per share were even $33.82 (18.8% higher than in fiscal 2019). When looking at the last few quarters, we see a sharp drop in the first quarter of 2020, but since then, BlackRock could improve revenue as well as earnings per share every single quarter.

BlackRock is generating most of its revenue by fees and the biggest part of revenue ($12.6 billion) stems from "investment advisory, administration fees and security lending revenue". Investment advisory performance fees and distribution fees are also contributing about $1.1 billion each to revenue. And finally, about $1.1 billion in revenue is stemming from technology service revenues.

Risks

While these numbers look great, and it seems like there is no reason to worry, it probably won't come as a surprise to you that BlackRock is also facing risks and challenges. One major risk is a potential anti-trust action. Usually, when one company is about to form a monopoly or when a few companies are forming an oligopoly, regulators often get concerned. We are seeing this right now with Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), Facebook (FB) or Amazon (AMZN), which are very dominant in their markets. And the three companies BlackRock, Vanguard and State Street Corporation (STT) are also forming an oligopoly. In case of financial institutions, regulators are not only worried about monopolies and oligopolies, but also the major important players in the financial world that are "too big to fail" are sometimes also posing a major risk to the financial stability of the world. And since the Financial Crisis, there is a huge focus on financial institutions.

The second major risk I like to mention is maybe counterbalancing the first risk in some ways: new competitors entering the ETF industry, which might lead to price competition. Additional competition and more players in the industry will break up the oligopoly of those three companies and there might be less reason for anti-trust actions. However, additional competition might lead to price wars. Index funds require no active management, which enabled companies like BlackRock to offer products with much lower fees, and this was a great advantage in the competition against active managed funds. But the imminent danger are extreme price wars between different companies that want to gain market shares by offering cheaper prices and lower fees. And when price competition is getting too intense, BlackRock will lose market shares or has to cut its fees as well, which is a pressure on margins and profitability. And the industry has seen new entrants in the past.

Wide Economic Moat

We can certainly see that BlackRock lost market shares in the last few years, but in 2020, BlackRock still had a market share of 39% of the ETF market (Vanguard about 25% and State Street about 16%). And BlackRock has to fight hard not to lose more market shares as ETFs can certainly be seen as a commodity. It is difficult for a company to set itself apart from competitors and convince customers to buy the ETF, which is reproducing the performance of the S&P 500 vs. a competitor's ETF, which is also reproducing the performance of the S&P 500. The only criterion to differentiate for the customer is the price (which is in this case the fees one has to pay).

One way to fight this this problem is a company's brand name. When I trust a company and a corporation has a reputation, I might rather choose BlackRock instead of a competitor. I might also just choose BlackRock as it reduces searching costs - if I don't want to do a lot of research which ETF is the best, I will just choose those that are easily available (and in many cases, this is BlackRock).

Aside from the brand name, BlackRock has another competitive advantage to fight price wars: cost advantages through the scale of its operations. Being one of the major asset managers with trillions in assets under management enables BlackRock to offer cheaper fees than many competitors as expenses are usually the same for an ETF with $1 billion in AUM or $100 billion in AUM. And in case of a price war, BlackRock's profitability might suffer, but most likely the company will emerge as one of the winners.

And so far, BlackRock managed the price pressures quite well. We can see this by looking at the company's margins. Price wars and price pressures are usually visible in declining gross margins as well as declining operating margins. And the fact that BlackRock can keep both margins more or less stable is a good sign and also a strong hint that the company has a wide economic moat.

Aside from margins, we can also look at return on invested capital, which was 10.21% on average during the last decade - another strong sign for a wide economic moat. And RoIC also improved during the last few years and fluctuated between 11.8% and 14.5% in the last four years.

And the fact that BlackRock is a rather controversial company due to its dominant position in the market as well as the talks about anti-trust actions are also hinting towards a wide economic moat. As a wide economic moat often leads to pricing power and a powerful position over competitors and customers, people tend to criticize that powerful position.

Over the last five years, assets under management increased with a CAGR of 13% and such high growth rates are also showing that BlackRock is performing quite well - despite new companies entering and ETFs being a commodity.

Dividend

Similar to many other banks and asset managers, BlackRock is also paying a dividend. Since 2003, when BlackRock started distributing cash to shareholders that way, the dividend has never been cut, and since 2009, the dividend was raised every single year (during the Financial Crisis, BlackRock kept the dividend stable). Right now, BlackRock is paying a quarterly dividend of $4.13, reflecting a 13.8% increase compared to the previous dividend.

When using the current quarterly dividend ($4.13) and the fiscal 2020 earnings per share ($31.85), we get a payout ratio of 52%. For a financial company this seems like a reasonable payout ratio and is also in line with payout ratios of banks and other financial institutions.

And considering the extremely low capital expenditures of BlackRock (on average during the last five years, capital expenditures were 5.9% of operating cash flow), BlackRock can not only spend money on dividends, but also on share buybacks. During the last decade, BlackRock decreased the number of outstanding shares about 20% and management will most likely continue to do so in the years to come.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

When trying to determine at which price BlackRock would be a good investment, we can for starters look at simple valuation metrics. The best metric in my opinion is price to free cash flow and BlackRock seems to be trading at rather high multiples right now - at least when compared to the numbers of the last decade.

And like always, I will calculate the intrinsic value of a stock by using a discount cash flow analysis and we therefore have to make some assumptions. As a basis, we can take the free cash flow of fiscal 2020, which seems reasonable. Additionally, we have to make some assumptions about the growth potential of BlackRock in the years to come. To get some ideas what growth rates might be realistic, we can look at past numbers.

CAGR Since 1998 Since 2010 Since 2015 Revenue 19.45% 6.81% 8.00% Net Income 25.06% 9.28% 8.03%

Revenue growth clearly slowed down over the last two decades and we have to assume that growth will continue to slow down. Nevertheless, revenue growing about 6% annually seems more than realistic for the next decade. Especially as the overall ETF market is expected to still grow in the double digits during the next few years.

And even if Blackrock should lose market shares, growth rates in the mid-to-high-single digits seem realistic. Another important aspect are the company's margins, which will have a huge influence on the bottom line. We could make arguments for margin improvement (and some analysts argue that BlackRock will improve margins over time) as well as margins declining due to competition. I will assume that BlackRock is just able to hold its margins steady for the next decade. But we can assume that BlackRock will continue buying back shares, which might add another 1-2% growth to the bottom line. For perpetuity, we assume 6% growth as always.

Using the numbers above and an 8% growth rate for the next decade, we get an intrinsic value of $659.56 for BlackRock (10% discount rate). Using a growth rate of 9% instead leads to an intrinsic value of $707.92.

It seems like BlackRock is almost fairly valued, but there is one reason to be cautious. The two calculations above don't account for the scenario of a huge stock market crash. I don't know if the stock market will collapse in 2021 or 2022 or even later - but at some point during the next few years, it will happen. BlackRock's revenue is primarily stemming from fees, which are based on a percentage of the assets under management, and if AUM declines, revenue of BlackRock will be hurt. And during a bear market (or: market crash) we usually see two dynamics: equity prices are declining and people usually panic and start selling stocks and ETFs. And both aspects combined could have a huge impact on BlackRock's assets under management and therefore also on the top and bottom line. During the Financial Crisis (especially in 2008) we also saw declining revenue and net income for BlackRock.

Conclusion

BlackRock certainly seems like a good, long-term investment. Despite challenges and risks, the company has a great business model and a wide economic moat around its business. And although BlackRock lost market shares in the last few years, it can continue to grow with a healthy pace and defend its dominant position in the market. But at this point, the shares seem to be overvalued, and although I see the potential of BlackRock surprising us with higher growth rates than expected, I also see the risk of a big market crash having a huge negative impact on BlackRock. The stock will remain on my watchlist for now.