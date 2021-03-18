Fed Holds On Rates, Expects Bump In Inflation Will Be Temporary
Summary
- U.S. Fed holds rates steady and reiterates no rate hikes through 2023.
- Colbourne: We're in a new Fed framework of Average Inflation Targeting (AIT).
- Colbourne: Expect to continue to see the U.S. dollar weaker particularly against the Canadian dollar.
The U.S. Federal Reserve kept its key interest rate on hold near zero, and believes the bump in inflation this year will be temporary. Anthony Okolie speaks with Scott Colbourne, Managing Director, TD Asset Management, about the Fed's Average Inflation Targeting (AIT) framework and what this means for markets.
