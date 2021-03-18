Photo by mrdoomits/iStock via Getty Images

I last checked in on Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) about one year ago in "The Geron Saga: COVID-19 Edition". As I anticipated, it has suffered from the pandemic in terms of operations, albeit its share price has had a nice run from $1.06 when I published the article to ~$1.75 as I write in mid-March.

In this article, I will update my earlier report and explain why I am on the sidelines albeit no longer bearish as to its prospects.

Geron's Q4, 2020 earnings CC showed that its lead indication for its imetelstat in the treatment of MDS has experienced delays but should be fully enrolled by the close of 2021

Geron's pipeline (pipedot) consists of a single therapy, its telomerase inhibitor imetelstat. Imetelstat, in the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome [MDS], is currently undergoing a phase 3 trial (IMerge, NCT02598661). It has patent protection into 2030 in the US with both orphan and fast track designations (slide 5). Its orphan designation gives it potential for a special 7-year (slide 12) exclusivity.

Its ClinicalTrials.gov brief summary for this trial is:

...to evaluate the efficacy and safety of imetelstat in transfusion dependent participants with low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) that is relapsed/refractory to erythropoiesis-stimulating agent (ESA) treatment.

Geron's latest presentation slide describes its MDS opportunity as follows:

I have reported on various stages of this study over the last several years. After a lengthy gestation, Geron seems poised to finally generate top-line data (slide 3) for this study by 2H 2022, although given pandemic delays it recognizes the potential that this may slip into 2023.

CEO Scarlett enthused about imetelstat's phase 2 performance per data presented at a recent conference stating that it:

... showed high rates and exceptional durability of transfusion independence. Of any study in non-del(5q) lower-risk MDS patients who relapsed and refractory to ESAs, the 20-month minimum duration of transfusion independence in IMerge Phase II was the longest reported to date.

He continued:

...imetelstat is the only drug in development to establish a correlation of these and other measures of disease modification with key clinical outcomes, including durability of transfusion independence and low-risk MDS ....

Geron's second imetelstat indication is for treatment of certain patients with intermediate-2/high-risk myelofibrosis [MF]

In addition to imetelstat's ongoing MDS trial, its second opportunity is for imetelstat in treatment of certain patients with myelofibrosis [MF]. As I recall back in the day, when Geron was working on its collaboration with Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) Janssen Pharmaceuticals, MF was imetelstat's lead indication. Time passes and things change.

After the collaboration broke down, Geron was unsure of how it was going to proceed with MF. After consultations with KOLs and the FDA, Geron has decided to proceed with a newly designed phase 3 trial; Geron refers to its MF trial currently in development as IMpactMF. This phase 3 trial which it opened in 02/2020 is posted on clinicaltrials.gov as NCT04576156. Its summary purpose is

...to evaluate the overall survival of participants treated with imetelstat compared to best available therapy with intermediate-2 or high-risk Myelofibrosis (MF) who are refractory to Janus Kinase (JAK)-Inhibitor treatment.

Geron published a presentation slide for this MF indication analogous to its MDS opportunity slide:

Its scheduling will be subsequent to MDS with top-line results not expected before H1, 2024 (slide 18) with final analysis in 2025. The phase 3 IMpactMF trial is a handoff from Geron's old phase 2 IMbark trial. During Geron's Q4, 2020 earnings call CEO Scarlett touted the overall survival shown in IMbark where:

...imetelstat treated patients had a median OS of 28 months, which is almost twice the median OS reported in the medical literature.

Geron has ample cash resources to fund its near term; its intermediate outlook is not so comfortable

Geron has always maintained sufficient liquidity to fund its current operations. It has traditionally funded itself with a steady stream of share offerings, some debt and a smattering of revenues.

The drag of financing 30+ years of futility with nary a product sale and an accumulated deficit >$1 billion has taken its toll. Geron has built up a massive accumulation of outstanding shares as shown by the inexorable upward stair step of the yellow line on the chart below:

Data by YCharts

New shareholders coming to Geron are investing in a company with a $0.54 billion market cap. It boasts a single therapeutic molecule imetelstat which it has tested in nearly 20 clinical trials for various indications going back as far as 2006. The last indications standing are MF and MDS.

The pandemic seems to be winding down. This is important for Geron and its shareholders. As described below in its 2021 10-K (p. 42):

The extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic impacts our business, our regulatory and clinical development activities, ... supply chain... as well as the value of and market for our common stock, ...[is] highly uncertain ... Accordingly, we do not yet know the full extent of potential delays or impacts on our business, ... or the global economy as a whole. However, these effects could materially and adversely affect our business and business prospects, our financial condition and the future of imetelstat. ...

The pandemic is a large known unknown for all investments, not just Geron. However, delays are particularly problematic for Geron for at least two important and related reasons. Geron is a small company with limited financial resources and with a limited pipeline, as I refer to it, a pipedot. The longer it takes to develop imetelstat the more it costs and the greater the chances that competition take hold.

Geron does not run a low-cost operation. It guided for a 2021 cash burn of $108-112 million. With cash, cash equivalents and current and noncurrent marketable securities on hand of $260 million, including $140 million from a 05/2020 share offering and $24 million from a $75 million loan facility, Geron has a cash runway through 2022.

Its loan agreement (p. 52) secured by substantially all of Geron's property, excluding intellectual property, includes standard covenants that could result in an acceleration of all amounts due. One such covenant includes the:

...occurrence of an event that could reasonably be expected to have a material adverse effect....

Conclusion

Geron has a clear shot at rising above its current malaise. For a moment I will advance a salutary scenario for Geron. During its Q4, 2020 earnings call CEO Scarlett hypothesized a three-year MDS launch trajectory. In order for this to succeed, Geron must:

complete its MDS phase 3 trial enrollment, generate and process top-line results, file its NDA with the FDA, get FDA approval for its NDA, get FDA approval for imetelstat with a label that supports a differentiated marketing plan.

This is all within the realm of a reasonable possibility. In its MDS opportunity slide above, it projects its MDS indication as having a $500 million annual revenue potential, implying a market cap of $2 billion. What are the odds that it takes place without damaging, possibly even crippling, delays?

They are insufficient to interest me in Geron at the moment. I am not long the stock. I take notice of the fact that JNJ cut imetelstat loose after having thoroughly examined it. While this is ambiguous in terms of imetelstat's ultimate efficacy, it raises questions. At some point in evaluating imetelstat value proposition, JNJ found it unattractive.