As I reported in my previous article on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last October, the company announced yet another restructuring plan which essentially was a pivot away from its dominant revenue source (low-margin commodity based servers) toward an as-a-service ("aaS") customer favored pay-per-usage business model focusing on edge-computing and cloud service optimization (see HPE Pivots To An Edge-To-Cloud aaS Platform & Yields 5%). That strategy shift is already bearing fruit. Driven by its Intelligent Edge Segment, HPE's Q1FY21 results exceeded expectations and delivered record free-cash-flow while overall margins for the enterprise expanded 70 basis points. As a result, management raised its full-year 2021 guidance and it appears as though HPE has finally settled on a more focused, higher-margin, and sustainable business plan.

That said, the company still faces challenges. As expected, considering HPE is consciously curtaining its lower-margin core server Compute Segment, server sales are trending lower yet are still a high percentage of overall revenue. As a result, the company needs to keep working multiple growth levers and reducing costs as overall revenue growth may be somewhat muted in 2021. Let's take a closer look at the first-quarter results to see how the strategy shift is playing out.

Q1 Earnings

The Q1FY21 EPS report was announced a couple weeks ago and it was generally bullish: GAAP EPS of $0.17/share was $0.08 beat while revenue of $6.83 billion beat by $80 million.

The segment results are shown below, with the three highest margin segments highlighted in red by the author:

Source: Q1 Presentation

As can be seen by the graphic, the Intelligent Edge segment grew revenue by 11% yoy and delivered operating profit of $152 million. That equates to 18.9% of operating profit despite being only 11.8% of total revenue. The IE segment benefited from campus switching and market share gains in WLAN. Strong WLAN performance was likely due to last year's strategic acquisition of Silver Peak, a leader in the SD-WAN market (software-defined wide area network). Silver Peak is a nice compliment to HPE's Aruba Edge Services Platform and - as I mentioned in my previous article - is likely giving HPE an advantage on competitor Cisco Systems (CSCO).

The Compute Segment, HPE's largest, reported revenue of nearly $3 billion. While that was down 2% yoy, the segment showed signs of stabilizing after a tough 2020. Operating profit margin of 11.5% was up 80 basis points yoy.

The soft-spot in the quarter was the Storage Segment (17.5% of sales), where revenue was down 6% yoy and profit margins deteriorated by 30 basis points as customers continue to migrate toward all-flash storage solutions. HPE's Nimble Storage (another strategic acquisition in 2017) drove software-defined storage solutions up 31%.

The strategy shift to an aaS-based business models is certainly off to a good start. Overall GAAP gross margins of 33.5% were up 70 basis points yoy as the shift to the Intelligent Edge is bearing fruit. Total ARR increased to $649 million - up 27% yoy. That being the case, HPE delivered a record $563 million of free-cash-flow in Q1. That equates to an estimated $0.42/share based on the 1.315 billion fully diluted shares outstanding at the end of the quarter, and compares quite favorably to the current $0.12/share quarterly dividend.

HPE ended the quarter with $4.165 billion in cash, $2.727 in short-term borrowings, and $11.963 billion in long-term debt.

Going Forward

HPE's restructuring and new reporting structure should continue to consolidate operations and cut costs in 2021. Overall SG&A and R&D expenses should also work lower during 2021.

I expect a very competitive market for commodity servers and storage solutions going forward. However, Q1's results were pretty strong considering their 2020 performance.

While Q1 didn't display it, the High-performance Computer and Mission Critical Systems Segment (HPC & MCS) should grow this year given the need for brute force super-computer power to crunch meta-data for analytics. By its nature, this segment can be quite lumpy on a quarter-to-quarter basis, so I wouldn't read too much into the Q1 revenue results (down 9% yoy). I say that because on the Q1 conference call CEO Antonio Neri said about the HPC & MCS segment:

...we can only recognize revenues once customer workloads are in production. In Q1, revenue was down 9% from the prior year. We remain very confident in this high-growth segment based on our backlog of our awarded business, which now exceeds well over $2 billion of exascale contracts and a robust pipeline of multi-million dollar sized deals.

During the quarter, Neri also reported that HPC completed the installation of the "Dammann 7" supercomputer for Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) - one of the top-10 supercomputers in the world.

In January, HPE was selected by the National Center of Atmospheric Research ("NCAR") - funded by the National Science Foundation - to build a $35 million super-computer to improve predictions of hurricanes, wildfires, and solar storms. Weather simulation is one of the most complex and computationally intense modeling problems and the new Cray EX Supercomputer - with a peak performance of 19.87 petaflops - will be 3.5X more powerful than the system it will replace.

Meantime, HPE's primary growth driver will likely continue to be the Intelligent Edge Segment. This segment posted its third quarter in a row of sequential revenue growth and, as shown in the graphic above, profit margins were up 680 basis points yoy. WLAN sales continue to be a robust growth driver with the company's SD-WAN offering a competitive advantage. Indeed, HPE is supporting customer cloud-connections to Amazon's (AMZN) AWS and Microsoft's (MSFT) Azure. On the Q1 conference call CEO Antonio Neri said:

We launched new SD-WAN capabilities to centrally monitor, manage and automate connectivity from branch location to AWS, adding support for the AWS Transit Gateway Connect solution. And early today, you may have seen our announcement introducing new solutions from deeper integration between our Aruba ESP and Microsoft Azure, which will simplify IoT device connectivity and bring Aruba Central to Microsoft Azure.

(Note: the announcement link in the statement above was added by the author; Aruba ESP is HPE's Aruba "Edge Services Platform"). That referenced article quotes IDC as saying:

...that by 2022, 50 percent of infrastructure deployed will be in critical edge locations, and by 2024, over 75 percent of infrastructure in edge locations will be consumed or operated via an as a service model.

Which of course, is exactly the aaS-model that HPE has pivoted to and is focusing on. Also on the conference call, CEO Neri discussed new switching products that are designed for edge-cloud data centers which, he says, represents a $12 billion TAM opportunity.

As a result of the strong business developments in Q1, strong margin gains, record free-cash-flow performance, and the increased visibility due to ARR growth HPE raised FY21 non-GAAP EPS guidance to a range of $1.70-1.88 per share, a $0.10 increase over previous guidance. GAAP EPS guidance was also raised by $0.10 to a range of $0.48-0.66/share. The midpoint of full-year free-cash-flow guidance was raised to $1.25 billion, up from the previous $1.0 billion (see slide 10) - up a whopping 25%.

Summary and Conclusion

HPE's Q1 was an upside surprise as its pivot to an aaS-based business model is working to raise margins and, after so many previous restructuring efforts since the split from HP, looks to be a sustainable strategy over the long term. The company has several growth levers (supercomputers, SD-WAN, Aruba ESP, etc.) that should all deliver in 2021. That said, the company's relatively low-margin server business is still a large percentage of revenue - despite a rather surprisingly strong Q1. Longer term, HPE's hybrid-cloud aaS business-model is not unique and there are several large competitors with deep pockets. Amazon is clearly moving toward a more distributed edge model for AWS, while Microsoft, Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), and Dell (DELL) also compete in the space.

Much of the good news of the bullish Q1 performance and raised FY21 guidance has already been built into the stock price over the past six weeks (see below). As a result, HPE is up a whopping 38% YTD. However, despite the nice run it is trading at a relatively modest 9x the midpoint of 2021 non-GAAP EPS guidance of $1.79/share and still yields 3%. If FCF comes in at the midpoint of guidance ($1.25 billion), that equates to an estimated $0.95/share - easily covering the current $0.48/share dividend.

I advise current shareholders to hold onto the shares and to add on potential weakness. For prospective new shareholders, I suggest you consider adding HPE to your watch list and look for an entry point around the $14.50 level - the last "step" before the recent leg higher.