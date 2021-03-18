Photo by PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSE:EXD) gave us some insights into the fund with the latest Annual Report. It helps give us a gauge of how the fund managed under the hood throughout 2020. A notably volatile year as the end of the longest bull market on record came to a swift and violent end.

Eaton Vance remains a popular choice of funds for those seeking a call writing option strategy. EXD remains a better value over the Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETV). As we also noted in our previous article on EXD and its peers. Where at that time, EXD was outperforming its peers.

EXD's strategy is to "invest in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more U.S. indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to seek to generate current earnings from the option premium. The Fund's portfolio managers use the adviser's and sub-advisers internal research and proprietary modeling techniques in making investment decisions. The Fund evaluates returns on an after-tax basis and seeks to minimize and defer federal income taxes incurred by shareholders in connection with their investment in the Fund."

EXD is on the smaller size, so this can be a risk to larger investors that need a lot of liquidity. It is just over $100 million in total managed assets. The expense ratio for the fund is 1.25%.

Performance - A Solid 2020, The First Full Year Under The New Investment Policy

2020 was the first full year since the fund switched its policy. As a reminder, this policy changed in 2019 that aligned the fund to invest similarly to ETV - while also writing options on indexes. Since an index can't be owned, these are cash-settled options.

The fund benchmark against the S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, CBOE S&P 500 BuyWrite and CBOE Nasdaq 100 BuyWrite Indexes. Though it would be more convenient if they blended these benchmarks as opposed to just showing each of these indexes' performances. The last one-year performance is the most relevant.

It noted in the latest report that the fund was able to collect higher premiums, but it was not enough to offset the losses as they were so rapid in the February/March collapse of 2020.

In this market environment, elevated option premiums were not able to offset the speed of the equity market rally. As a result, the options strategy - while it cushioned Fund performance during the short, sharp market downturn in the spring of 2020 - dragged on Fund performance versus the Index for the period as a whole. The options strategy was able to outperform the Fund's options benchmarks due to diversified strikes - or set prices at which derivative contracts may be bought or sold when exercised - and maturities when selecting options to sell.

The options strategy then hindered the fund's performance to the upside as well. As they note it was the "largest single detractor" of performance. This is what we would expect during raging bull markets. This is exactly what the rest of 2020 was like after the rapid recovery from the bear market. This isn't something new to option-based funds as we've noted in our option-based fund coverage in the past.

The Fund's options overlay strategy (the options strategy) was the largest single detractor from Fund performance versus the Index, as might be expected during a period of strong equity market performance. The Fund employs an options strategy of writing - that is, selling - stock index call options on a portion of its underlying common stock portfolio. The options strategy is designed to help limit the Fund's exposure to market volatility and provide current income, but may limit the Fund's upside potential in a rising market environment.

For 2020, the fund was still able to manage total NAV returns of 9.44% and a total market price return of 5.90%. Both figures are more than reasonable expectations for me considering its strategy.

Since making the policy shift overall, the fund's chart looks a bit healthier than the consistent downward trend that had been the case previously.

Despite this, the fund is still plagued with a discount that isn't consistent with its peers. The fund's latest discount of 3.11% does still seem attractive. Though admittedly, as growth stocks are taking a hit, some patience might be warranted to see where the volatility settles out.

The longer-term history of the fund's discount is even less relevant as the fund was completely different before. However, note that from 2019, the fund still hasn't closed the gap completely. This is in contrast to its peer fund ETV.

Distribution - A Healthy 8.03% Distribution Yield

Along with the fund's transition, it implemented the more appealing monthly distribution payout.

This currently works out to a distribution yield of 8.03%, and the NAV distribution yield works out to 7.78%.

As far as coverage of the distribution, the bulk will come from capital appreciation and not net investment income [NII]. In particular, a lot of the distribution will come from the source of return of capital [ROC].

NII coverage comes to just 3%. We can also see in the above that it also had net realized losses, but an unrealized appreciation that offset these losses. That is how the fund still had positive returns for the year. The bulk of these realized losses came from the written options that it noted as having a drag on performance above.

This illustrates why the ROC that was paid out by EXD wouldn't be considered destructive.

Through writing calls on indexes, they can generate losses. Writing options against an index can result in losses since they are cash-settled. Meaning that if an index rises too high the premium collected will not be enough to offset the cash payment that will be due, or the amount that it will take for the fund to close the position will be greater than the premium received. In theory, losses can be unlimited for option index writing since an index can go to infinity. In practice, we know this won't typically happen for obvious reasons. Also, the managers can roll the positions or close them, just like any other option position for an individual.

This is also where the other side of the portfolio can benefit. If an index is going to be rising significantly, then chances are the underlying positions within the fund are also rising in at least a similar upward trajectory. After all, these funds own a lot of what the index they are writing on reflect as well. That's how funds like EXD, ETV and Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETW) can generate losses even when the underlying positions might be rising and accumulating unrealized gains. If they never sell the unrealized gains to turn them into realized gains, then that is exactly where they remain.

Holdings - Tech Exposure Might Give Pause

The largest exposure of EXD is by far in tech. With the latest market volatility due to interest rate fears, tech has been taking a breather. Thus, more conservative investors might want to take a pause and see where this shakes out over the next several weeks or even months. Depending on where the volatility takes us.

Not only is the fund more concentrated in tech overall, but the top three positions make up a meaningful portion of the portfolio as well. The top ten positions on their own up 43.3% of the portfolio.

The top three positions of Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT) and Amazon (AMZN) make up 26.2% on their own.

AAPL last reported its earnings on January 27th, 2021. It reported record revenue - with a beat on EPS and revenue. Revenue increased by 21.37% year over year. That type of growth is exactly why the stock of AAPL can continue to grow and trade at what seems like unrealistic valuations.

MSFT announced its last earnings on January 26th, 2021. It turned in EPS of $2.03, a beat of $0.39. The company also beat on revenue, as revenue grew 16.7% year over year. However, it was impressive as Azure was estimated to continue to slow, but, in fact, the revenue growth accelerated for the quarter. This was part of why the stock got a pop on its earnings.

Then finally, when AMZN announced earnings, the big announcement was Jeff Bezos stepping down as CEO. Of course, the beat on both EPS and revenue were impressive as well. Particularly, the revenue growth of 43.59% year over year. Helped by the fact that more shoppers were heading to buy online rather than go to physical locations.

Conclusion

EXD remains the best value relative to the other Eaton Vance option-based U.S funds of ETV and Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (ETB). It pays an attractive distribution that has been covered through gains since it's switched its investment policy. Historically, the fund looks like a weak performer. However, that initial look can be quite deceiving.