Investment Thesis

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) stock has been making upward moves in trading this week and last, but the biotech - currently valued at a market cap of $161m and share price of $8.2 - still trades at a discount of ~45% to July 2020 highs of $15.

Aravive is progressing its lead candidate AVB-500 - an ultrahigh-affinity, decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway - into a Phase 3, pivotal trial in patients with Platinum Resistant Ovarian Cancer ("PROC") in combination with the chemotherapy treatment Paclitaxel, which is expected to begin this quarter.

The Phase 1b data showed an overall Objective Response Rate of 22% - which is potentially enough to garner an approval if repeated in its pivotal trial - but the ORR rose to >50% in combo with Paclitaxel in a patient subset showing Minimal Efficacious Concentration of 13.8mg/L - a vast improvement on current standards of care, with Progression Free Survival ("PFS") also significantly extended.

Aravive has shown the potential to significantly disrupt not just the 2nd / 3rd line PROC market, but possibly, multiple other solid tumor treatment markets, beginning with kidney cancer, in which AVB-500 is in a Phase 1 trial.

As such Aravive stock looks to be significantly undervalued relative to its potential. There is a high level of insider ownership and a share count of just 17.4m. Analysts have expressed a view that AVB-500 could be a potential blockbuster treatment.

It's unusual to find a drug developer with such promise at such a low price and as such, I would recommend investors take a closer look at the opportunity. I discuss Aravive and AVB-500 in more depth below, including the downside risk, which comes from the small data sets and unusual share price movement.

GAS6/AXL Overview

There are currently no FDA or European Medicines Agency ("EMA") approved therapies targeting GAS6/AXL, despite the fact that this combination of a high affinity ligand growth arrest-specific protein 6 ("GAS6"), and receptor tyrosine kinase ("RTK") is found to be over-expressed in multiple different types of cancer - including Ovarian, Pancreatic, Bladder, Uterine, Kidney, Breast and Lung cancers.

When GAS6 activates AXL it becomes a driving force responsible for many of the dangerous hallmarks of cancer cells, such as proliferation, metastasis, acquired drug resistance, fibrotic response, and immune system evasion. Aberrant AXL expression is usually associated with poor disease prognosis.

Scientists have struggled with the problem of how to address GAS6 for decades, but, due to the high affinity between kinase and ligand, traditional treatment types such as antibody-drug conjugates ("ADCs"), monoclonal antibodies ("mAbs") and tyrosine kinase inhibitors ("TKIs") lack either the potency or selectivity to knock out the GAS6/AXL interaction.

On the other hand, AVB-500 has been engineered to have a 200-fold higher affinity for GAS6 than the natural GAS6/AXL interaction, enabling it to effectively disrupt its activity, and theoretically starve tumorous cells of the signalling that enables them to spread and resist the immune system's attempts to destroy them.

Phase 1 Trials Highlighted Promise of AVB-500

In a Phase 1b trial of AVB-500 plus either Paclitaxel or pegylated liposomal doxorubicin ("PLD") in PROC, Aravive's drug was found to have a strong safety profile, with no signs of dose limiting toxicities, and to show signs of efficacy comparable and even superior to current standards of care - most notably in patients whose blood trough levels reached the Minimal Efficacious Concentration ("MEC") of 13.8mg/l.

At a dose level of 10mg/kg, a 21.6% objective response rate ("ORR") was observed (8/37 patients) regardless of MEC, or whether Paclitaxel or PLD was used as the combination therapy, but with Paclitxel only the ORR rose to 33% (5/15 patients), with 1 Complete Response ("CR"), and with Paclitaxel and patients who achieved MEC, the ORR rose still further, to 50% (4/8 patients). The Progression Free Survival in patients who used Paclitaxel and achieved MEC was 7.5 months, compared to 2.3 months in patients who did not achieve MEC. The current PFS generated by standards of care is a little over 4 months.

At a dose level of 15mg/kg 5 out of 5 patients experienced clinical benefit, with a CR, 2 Partial Responses ("PR") and 2 Stable Disease ("SD"). In the 20mg/kg cohort the results were less impressive, with only 1 of 7 patients achieving PR and 1 SD, but Aravive has put this down to the cohort enrolling patients whose tumors did not express high levels of GAS6 or AXL, and would therefore not be representative of AVB-500s eventual target population.

Best In Class Credentials?

AVB-500 Phase 1b headline results compared to competing treatments. Source: Aravive corporate presentation.

As we can see above, Aravive's early data compares quite favourably with results from Phase 1 studies of drugs being developed by rival biotechs to treat Ovarian cancer, in this case, Mersana Therapeutics' (MRSN) XMT-1536 - which targets the sodium-dependent phosphate transport protein NaPi2b - and ImmunoGen's (IMGN) Mirvetuximab Soravtansine - a tubulin-targeting agent that combines a folate receptor binding antibody, cleavable linker and maytansinoid payload DM4.

XMT-1536 remains in a Phase 1 expansion study, whilst Mirvetuximab has entered a second pivotal Phase 3 trial, after its first - in medium and high FRa expressor patients - failed to extend PFS by a statistically significant amount compared to chemotherapy. The latest trial is expected to read out data in Q321 - Mirvetuximab has been pegged for sales ~$377m by analysts.

Aravive management has itself pointed out that it is never a good idea to compare trial results too closely, noting the difference in patients evaluated (10 in its own trial subset, versus 47 in the Mersana trial and 366 in the ImmunoGen trial).

Even so, the ORR readout of 50% and PFS of 7.5 months is impressive and paves the way for Aravive's pivotal trial of ABV-500.

Pivotal Trial of AVB-500 In Ovarian - Design & Protocols

After receiving guidance from the FDA in November last year Aravive laid out its plans for a pivotal Phase 3 trial of AVB-500 in Ovarian cancer, as shown below.

Aravive Phase 3 trial design. Source: Aravive corporate presentation.

The FDA has confirmed that the trial will satisfy criteria for a full approval of AVB-500, and the submission of a Biologics License Application - like Mersana and ImmunoGen, Aravive has already secured a Fast Track Designation for AVB-500.

The company has opted for a 15mg/kg dose after noting that the pharmacokinetics of AVB-500 starts to plateau at that dose (there are no safety concerns associated with using a higher dose), and based on its simulations predicts that 84.2% of patients treated at that dose ought to have a cycle 1 through higher than the MEC of 13.8mg/l.

The study will evaluate AVB-500 + Paclitaxel versus Paclitaxel alone after the Phase 1 study showed higher efficacy than AVB-500+ PCL. Aravive also noted from the P1b trial that clinical activity of AVB-500 + Paclitaxel was higher in Bevacizumab - Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBF) Avastin - naïve patients - hence the P3 trial will stratify by previous use of the chemotherapy.

The primary objective will be to measure anti-tumor activity using PFS and RECIST - a standardised way to evaluate tumor shrinkage - with secondary endpoints including Overall Survival ("OS"), ORR, Duration of Response ("DoR") and Quality of Life ("QoL").

As such the pivotal trial looks to be geared in favour of AVB-500, although the increase in the size of the study - to 300-500 patients, across ~165 sites in the US and Europe - will present a new set of challenges for the company.

Subsequent to its releasing final data from its P1b trial, analysts at HC Wainwright raised their price target for Aravive from $15, to $26, and increased their estimated chances of success for AVB-500 to 30%, from 25%, predicting peak sales for the treatment of ~$900m, if approved. Cantor Fitzgerald also awarded Aravive stock a $30 price target in January last year. Interim data will be available in Q122, management says.

Exploring ccRCC & The Wider Oncology Market

Aravive's second target for AVB-500 is in Clear Cell Renal Cell Carcinoma ("ccRCC"), where research indicates that AXL is expressed in ~70% of all diagnoses, implicated in tumor advancement and negatively correlated in patient survival.

Aravive conducted its own preliminary research into ccRCC, generating strong preclinical data, management says, and has chosen to evaluate AVB-500 in combination with Cabozantinib - a TKI developed by the biotech Exelixis (EXEL) which is expected to dominate the 2nd line treatment market in ccRCC over the course of the coming years, with the first-line setting increasingly dominated by checkpoint inhibitors - notably Merck's (MRK) Keytruda, Bristol Myers Squibb's Opdivo, and Roche's Tecentriq - all multi-billion selling treatments.

A Phase 1b/2 trial - which was approved by the FDA in February 2019 - began dosing this month. The 1b portion will evaluate safety and tolerability in 10, 15 and 20mg/kg doses in combination with Cabozantinib in up to 18 patients with advanced ccRCC who have failed a first-line treatment, whilst the Phase 2 portion will evaluate the recommended dose - likely to be 20mg/kg or even 25mg/kg - in combo with Cabozantinib vs Cabozantinib alone in 45 second-line patients. The primary endpoint will once again be PFS. The Phase 1 portion is expected to be fully enrolled by Q421, with the Phase 2 portion expected to begin in early 2022.

Like Kidney and Ovarian cancers, AXL is >70% expressed in Pancreatic, Breast and Uterine cancers, and >45% expressed in Bladder and between 18-48% expressed in Non Small Cell Lung cancer ("NSCLC").

As such, Aravive is considering initiating what are known as "basket trials" which evaluate numerous different types of solid tumors at the same time, testing AVB-500 in combination with a PD-1 (checkpoint) inhibitor or PARP (poly(ADP)-ribose polymerase) inhibitors.

Since May 2019, the company has also provided AVB-500 to AstraZeneca (AZN) -who are evaluating the drug in combination with its approved PD1 mAb Durvalumab in PRAC - and to EMD Serono who are trialing it in combo with Avelumab (marketed and sold as Bavencio) in Advanced Urothelial cancer.

Aravive has also inked a strategic development collaboration with Wuxi Biologics, with the objective of identifying and developing high-affinity bispecific antibodies against connective tissue growth factor (CTGF), targeting cancer/fibrosis using WuXiBody - its proprietary drug-development platform.

Market, Competition & Valuation

Selected cancer drug markets and growth rates. Source: Aravive corporate presentation.

As shown above, Aravive's target markets are substantial and growing at a steady rate, although management's growth estimates may be somewhat on the high side. Cabozantinib is the only currently approved therapy that has AXL-inhibiting qualities, although Aravive management believes that a variety of companies - including Astellas Pharma (OTCPK:ALPMY), Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX), Eli Lilly (LLY), Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) and Tolero Pharmaceuticals are developing AXL inhibitors.

Ovarian cancer is one of the most chemosensitive epithelial tumors and has a less than 50% 5-year survival rate, falling to just 9-12 months in PROC patients. It is the 5th leading cause of death among women in the US, and as such represents an area of high unmet need.

Based on available evidence, it certainly seems as though AVB-500 would make a significant impact on the treatment market if it can display the same levels of efficacy in its pivotal trial that it has done in its Phase 1b.

In its failed Phase 3 trials, ImmunoGen's Mirvetuximab showed a PFS of 4.1 months, versus 4.4 months in chemotherapy alone, a long way behind AVB-500's optimal 7.5 months, suggesting that AVB-500 would be the preferred option in its target patient subsets, if approved, - although in Mirvetuximab's latest pivotal trial, the FDA has indicated that an ORR of >12% would be the benchmark for an approval, and based on forward readouts the drug should achieve this and therefore win an earlier approval than AVB-500.

Meanwhile, the latest Phase 1 data readouts for Mersana's XMT-1536 showed the drug had an ORR of 28% in a 31 patient cohort - down from 35% in its preliminary analysis - but also that 31% of patients had a dose reduction, delay, or discontinuation due to a treatment-related adverse event. Mersana's share price fell from an all-time of $26, to $18 after the data was released.

In its 2020 10K submission, Aravive lists the chemotherapy drugs Gemcitabine, pegylated-liposomal Doxorubicin, Topotecan, and Paclitaxel - with or without Bevacizumab as the current standards of care in 2nd and 3rd line PROC treatment, and says that the average PFS they generate is 3-4 months, with a median OS of 9-12 months. Having done some online research I have found some examples of therapies being trialed in PROC besides those already mentioned, but none that extend PFS beyond 5 months - the most successful probably being EMD Serono's Berzosertib which achieved PFS of 22.0 weeks in combo with Gemcitabine in a Phase 2, 88-patient trial.

AVB-500's early data, therefore, implies that it could significantly extend patient PFS and OS compared to competing therapies, and would surely demand consideration as a treatment option if approved, putting it in a strong position when it comes to marketing to physicians, and finding its way onto formulary lists in order to secure reimbursement deals from health insurers.

Whether analysts $900m peak sales estimate in PROC alone is accurate may be questionable given that Mirvetuximab - targeting the same indication - has only received a sales estimate of $337m, and also given that AVB-500's TAM in PROC is estimated by Aravive to be 23k patients in the US and Europe combined - sales of $900m would therefore work out at a list price of $40k per annum if every patient was treated with the drug. This discussion of the prices of chemotherapy treatments by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence suggests that list prices are much lower.

Still, Aravive's share count is just 19.4m, and its market cap $161m, so it seems likely that the company's share price would skyrocket if commercialisation became a solid prospect, even if the peak sales estimate was a much more conservative $300m.

If AVB-500 were to deliver best-in-class data in PROC, the clamour to test the treatment in more and more solid tumors would be deafening, and surely Aravive would warrant a market cap >$1bn, or at least 5x more than what it is worth at the time of writing.

Besides the US and Europe, Aravive is also testing the market in Asia having signed a license agreement with 3D Medicines for the development & commercialisation of AVB-500 across all oncology indications in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan.

Risks

Before getting too far ahead of ourselves, however, it is worth looking at some of the risks associated with AVB-500, and by extension Aravive and its valuation.

First of all, the market did not react kindly to Aravive's July '20 release of its Phase 1b data in PROC - Aravive stock fell from $10.7, to $5.5, although I have not come across any negative press in relation to the data.

I had been scratching my head as to why this happened - another SA contributor has suggested that the failure of AVB-500 in combo with PLD - which achieved an ORR of ~15% - could be the reason, indicating that AVD-500 is not the most versatile of drugs and may not work in as many combinations as previously thought.

I would broadly concur with this analysis - whilst also noting Aravive's observation in its 10K submission that:

control arms of the third-party AURELIA trial of Bevacizumab (NCT00976911) showed ORR of 30.2% (out of 55 patients total) with PAC alone and 7.8% (out of 64 patients total) with PLD alone.

I would also look at the 20mg/kg dose data which disappointed. Management argued that the wrong patients - those who did not over-express AXL - were chosen for this cohort, but there is a slight sense that Aravive has been cherry-picking the best of its trial results, whilst disregarding the negative readouts.

Other examples would be the higher ORR observed in patients who achieved MEC (50% in combo with Pacltaxel), and with those who expressed higher levels of DAS6/AXL (0% ORR in those with low levels of AXL). Could it be possible that other treatments would have had a similarly positive / negative effect on the same patients, who would have expressed the same high / low levels of other proteins targeted by existing TKIs or therapies?

Unfortunately, it is beyond my abilities to speculate on that - and the fact remains that an ORR of 21.6% across all patients would be good enough for approval in a pivotal trial based on FDA guidance - but the larger pivotal trial ought to reveal much more, whilst Aravive is trying to develop serum-based biomarkers to identify patients who are most likely to benefit from AVB-500.

Aravive's data readouts can be regarded as promising but in no way conclusive - there is simply not enough data. This brings us to the issue of financing future trials.

In its latest corporate presentation, Aravive reports a cash position of $81.6m - including a recent $21m investment from Eshelman Ventures - who hold a 20% stake in Aravive and whose founder, Dr. Fred Eshelman is Chairman of the Board - which the company says is sufficient to last until H222.

Aravive's cash burn in FY20 was $24.2m, but this is likely to escalate rapidly as the costs of running a 300-500 patient trial, plus basket trials, a possible Phase 2 trial in ccRCC etc. take their toll, which means management will likely to have raise a substantial sum in 2022, perhaps >$100m. Provided its trial data readouts are positive, investors ought not to have to worry about being diluted by a share offering, but if they are not, Aravive has substantial single asset risk.

That would be my third significant concern. Aravive is all in on AVB-500 and targeting GAS6/AXL signalling - which although promising, remains largely unproven. My fourth would be the presence of better-resourced rivals in the space, such as Eli Lilly (LLY). It is often the case that second-generation treatments rapidly erode the first-mover advantage of first-generation ones, so there is a risk that even if approved, AVB-500 is quickly challenged by a vanguard of GAS6/AXL treatments that build and improve upon the performance of AVB-500.

Conclusion

All things considered, I would still regard Aravive as a highly intriguing investment possibility.

The company has a tight insider ownership - 2 other board members, and 1 ex-Board member hold ~5% stakes in the company (Blackrock, Fidelity management and the Vanguard Group hold ~3% stakes), indicating that management and Board are confident of and invested success.

Phase 1b data in PROC has shown an ORR sufficient to garner an approval - based on FDA guidelines - across its entire patient spectrum, whilst results in patients showing MEC and a high expression of AXL can be considered compelling / best-in-class.

The company's share price is trading at a significant 45% discount to previous highs of $15 whilst, if anything, it ought to be worth significantly more now than it was 1 year ago.

There are medium-term catalysts in play with ccRCC data available before the end of the year, and PROC data in the first quarter of 2022. And if successful, the potential for the company to target other solid tumors is very strong.

With such a small market cap, Aravive must also represent an attractive acquisition opportunity for a larger biotech or Pharma, given the potentially explosive earning potential of AVB-500, who would pay a substantial premium to current share price, perhaps striking a deal in the billions, rather than millions.

In fact, the main issue that I can find with Aravive is the apparent lack of justification for its low share price and valuation. Perhaps it is the single asset risk, or the inconsistent trial results - although arguably, they actually support Aravive's thesis and offer a better treatment prognosis than any other treatment type, either commercialised or in development - or the requirement to raise further funds. It could also be related to the late-stage trial failure of Mirvetuximab, and the low statistical likelihood of promising early stage data being reproduced in much larger scale trials. Finally, the dominance of checkpoint inhibitors in first-line cancer treatment may be eroding the market of second or third-line therapies, although Aravive is already testing AVB-500 in combo with ICIs.

Analysts do not appear to be concerned, however, setting a consensus price target of $24 for Aravive shares. Despite some misgivings, my take would be that Aravive in many ways looks like too good of an opportunity to miss out on, so long as investors can afford to stomach heavy losses if AVB-500 does prove to be too dependent on treating "the right kind" of patients and too many patients in its pivotal trials turn out to be the "wrong" type - although trial protocols are arguably in place to make sure that doesn't happen.