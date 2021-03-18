Photo by RinoCdZ/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has made investors rather ecstatic over the past 12 months. The stock is up 33% from January 2020 and an impressive 108% from the 2020 lows.

The driving force in our view has been a perfect trifecta where Disney has benefitted from the market bubble valuations, the reopening trade and its streaming success. We dissect Disney's numbers below and tell you why this makes a perfect short hedge for the market madness.

2020

Disney's numbers for 2020 were surreal. For the year ended October 3, 2020. EPS from continuing operations for the fourth quarter was a loss of $0.39. EPS from continuing operations for the year was a loss of $1.57 compared to income of $6.26 in the prior year. Disney suspended its dividend in 2020 and by every financial metric, the company had problems.

But investors have focused on its streaming success and we have to admit the boost in revenues there has been fantastic. For the more recently reported quarter (Q1 fiscal 2021), Disney+ showed a revenue increase of 92%!

The segment still reported losses but with the acceleration in revenues, that is likely to change.

Understanding Return Potential

With streaming firing on all cylinders, investors have certainly had something to cheer about. The reopening economy should also benefit Disney's theme parks and boost earning potential in 2021-2022. But at the current valuations all of this (and more) is being discounted. For example, Disney now trades at 19X the most optimistic 2025 estimates.

It is also trading at 28X the most optimistic September 2022 earnings estimates. But earnings estimates are more problematic to base a valuation on, especially when uncertainty is high. Revenue valuations tend to be far more accurate in predicting forward returns for mature companies. Even here Disney is trading at 3.6X 2024 revenue estimates.

3.6X revenues four years out is such a silly multiple that Disney has not been able to pull it off even when it was a far smaller and more nimble company.

If you paid that much in 1998 or 2000, you spent more than a decade breaking even.

Disney back then grew revenues at 7% a year. This is not radically different than what Disney has achieved in the last decade (excluding the pandemic). It is not very different than what rates it will grow at, once the boost from streaming dries up. But remember you are paying 3.6X topped out streaming revenue multiple (2024). Hence the chances that you make money from here, over the next decade is close to zero.

Downside Case

When investors get disenchanted with growth rates, Disney is likely to trade close to 1.5X revenues. Even using an optimistic $110 billion revenue outlook, the losses can be substantial.

Why Use It To Hedge

Before anyone gets to "But have you seen what XYZ trades at?", let us be the first to point out that XYZ's bubble valuation does not justify Disney's. The whole market multiple has gone into the stratosphere and Disney will be one of many stocks that will drop. In case anyone thinks the revenue multiple is irrelevant, do remember that it shows one of the strongest correlations with 10 year forward returns.

Currently the S&P 500 is trading at 2.4X 2022 sales. Even if you set that as your "base". do note that the only data points in that ballpark had negative 10 year total returns.

Getting back to Disney, in our opinion is serves as a fantastic hedge because investors are suddenly changing the valuation multiple on a slow growing company. That shift is not at all justified as even if the new revenues flow through, they won't change the overall trajectory of the company. A more likely case is that Disney struggles to grow at the expected pace and profits don't flow either. There is also a limited pie here for streaming revenues consumption and Disney will likely lose revenues in one area as it gains them in another. Disney's valuation is even more stretched than that of the market and extremely undeserved for a company that just cut its dividend. We see Disney matching the up move of S&P 500 but falling faster in a correction.

Conclusion

Even in the context of a long bull market, Disney has reverted to its 30 week moving average at least once a year.

That average is currently at $152 and Disney has not had a "meet and greet" in 2021. Immediate risk is towards that target. On a longer term basis, Disney looks one the higher risk stocks that could fall the most in a bear market. Hence we think it provides one of the best hedges for those that invest in the S&P 500 (SPY). We have a strong sell rating with a 1 year price target of $140. That is based on our estimate of 3X sales for the next four quarters ($84 billion sales, $252 billion market cap).

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.