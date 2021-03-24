CPG + Cannabis - Interview With SLANG Worldwide CEO Chris Driessen (Video)
Summary
- Chris Driessen, CEO at SLANG Worldwide talks about being focused on the tremendous opportunity in US cannabis.
- Speaking the language of CPG, reliance on data, consumer analytics. Small nuance in between markets, but largely same series of events. Growth in enterprise value.
- Clever consolidation - more than just money, about strategic partnerships and alliances forming.
Topics include:
- Chris joined OrganaLabs in 2014 which subsequently became Organa Brands. Slang bought them; went public in January 2019.
- Dispelling myths and stigmas around cannabis; the evolution and maturation of the industry over the last decade. Entering the mainstream.
- Colorado market's success - 2nd in the US, generated $2.2 billion in cannabis revenue
- Slang is a CPG company, operating the oldest continuously operated licensed extraction lab in the US. Across product platform, in over 2,200 points of retail globally, 16 different markets, Canada, Puerto Rico and 14 states. How Slang decides who to partner with.
- Traditional CPG KPIs are not the same for a cultivator or dispensary - market share, market penetration, want to have the most eyeballs and the most consumption, branded moments. Consistency across all products is essential; and coupled with the ability to be available in most competitive adult use markets drives brand loyalty.
- What happens once inter state commerce opens up and the importance of having consistency despite so many variables. Rigid process drives consistency and interstate commerce favors companies like Slang to be able to go into new states more easily than MSOs because they're capital light. Market share more important than acres of cultivation.
- Reliance on data, consumer analytics. Small nuance in between markets, but largely same series of events. Different points along the way to the same end: full legalization. Slang's place in the marketplace - casting a wide net for consumers.
- Recent deal with Merida Capital, opens up Missouri's medical program for them and Virginia's adult use opening up in 2024. More presence in Mid Atlantic region, presence in Michigan. Capital is now more available than ever and on friendlier terms, but also strategic partnerships and Merida may be a non-traditional MSO, but they are an MSO nonetheless in 7 states. More than just money, there's strategic partnerships and alliances forming. Those navigating that well will win in the end.
- Thoughts on US legalization opening up. Mississippi, South Dakota coming online proves the overwhelming support around cannabis. Incremental progress.
- CBD as a possible gateway to THC. CBD in the marketplace ahead of THC (which is what makes cannabis psychoactive) - getting in position with CBD to capitalize on growth when legalization opens up to THC. Evolution of edibles. Cannabis beverages.
- Slang just became plant-touching which is why Chris thinks they're still so undervalued. Will be a radical revenue shift and optimization towards profit in 2021. Recent increase in share price is due to tailwinds from broader regulatory bullishness and had their first adjusted positive EBITDA quarter, revenues increased even before they went plant touching.
This article was written by
Quality leadership is a significant factor in successful companies. CEO Interviews brings you informed conversations with the best and brightest CEOs in the publicly traded markets. The show provides intimate and in-depth investing discussions with industry leaders across all sectors of the marketplace. Contact us at: ceointerviews@seekingalpha.com