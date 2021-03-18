Introduction

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) might offer income investors plenty to love with their well-covered high distribution yield of almost 10% but at the same time, their coal exposure poses one big problem, as my previous article discussed. During the subsequent months, their results for the fourth quarter of 2020 have been released and whilst digging through their latest annual SEC filing, I discovered another obscure problem that sees their high distribution yield of almost 10% living on borrowed time.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Detailed Analysis

Instead of simply assessing distribution coverage through distributable cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact on their financial position. The main difference between the two is that the former ignores the capital expenditure that relates to growth projects, which given the very high capital intensity of their industry can create a material difference.

It was little surprise that a partnership whose operations focus very heavily on coal was severely impacted during the Covid-19 economic downturn, the pain of which is easily visible in their cash flow performance. They saw their operating cash flow decrease by 34.98% year on year during 2020 with it falling to only $89m versus $137m during 2019, however, if removing the impacts of working capital movements the decrease expands even further to a very large 53.54% year on year. Since these results both represent a full-year decrease of essentially the same magnitude as those recorded during the first nine months of 2020, it thereby indicates that the fourth quarter of 2020 remained very challenging.

If interested in a detailed analysis regarding their historical performance and ability to cover their distributions, please refer to my previously linked article since nothing material has changed in this aspect. The salient finding that is relevant right now was that they can still generate an adequate amount of free cash flow to cover their distribution payments even during the depths of this downturn. Whilst this still sounds sufficient for income investors despite the very large impact to their cash flow performance, there is an obscure problem stemming from terms governing their 2025 notes, the main points of which are quoted below.

"Despite our liquidity level at the end of the year, our consolidated leverage ratio has risen since early 2020 and was 4.6x at December 31, 2020." "To the extent our leverage ratio continues to exceed 3.75x, which we expect for the foreseeable future, we will be required to continue to pay one-half of the required preferred distributions in PIK units and will be unable to redeem any PIK units until our consolidated leverage ratio falls below 3.75x."

-Natural Resource Partners 2020 10-K.

This rather uncommon clause sees them effectively deferring half of their preferred distribution payments but oddly still sustaining all of the common distribution payments, whereas generally speaking, common unitholders receive nothing until the preferred unitholders are fully paid. On the surface, this might initially sound like a 'who cares' moment for the common unitholders who are still currently sitting back collecting their large income stream but there remains more to the story, as quoted below.

"Distributions on the outstanding PIK units will accrue and accumulate at 12% per year until such PIK units are redeemed. Under our partnership agreement, to the extent any PIK units are outstanding at any time after January 1, 2022, we will be prohibited from making any distributions with respect to our common units until we have redeemed all such PIK units in cash."

-Natural Resource Partners 2020 10-K (previously linked).

Apart from the obvious undesirability of their unpaid preferred distributions accruing interest of 12% per annum until paid, if these are not fully paid by the end of 2021 they will be forced into completely suspending their common distributions. This means that they are currently living on borrowed time and regardless of whether they have the cash available to make all distributions payments, it cannot be done until their leverage ratio decreases from its current 4.60 to under 3.75.

It was noted in the first quote included above that they expect their leverage ratio to exceed 3.75 "for the foreseeable future" and thus given their lack of other financial guidance it seems that this situation could easily persist through 2021. If they continue deferring half of their $7.5m quarterly preferred distribution payments during all of 2021, counting the two other ones already deferred from 2020 and the 12% per annum accrued interest then this will amount to a total of $24.903m owing by the start of 2022.

Arguably the scariest part of this situation is that thanks to the 12% per annum accrued interest the amount owing will continue increasing very fast if this downturn proves long-lasting and thus they are unable to resume making their entire preferred distribution payments. There are only two ways to reduce their leverage ratio and begin making their preferred unitholders whole, either their earnings have to recover or their debt has to decrease. Whilst the former option is obviously just a simple waiting game that is largely out of their control, after reviewing their financial position the same can also be said for the latter option.

Image Source: Author.

It was positive to see that despite being another rough quarter, their minimal cash outflows allowed their capital structure to remain broadly unchanged during the fourth quarter of 2020. If their adjusted EBITDA of $105m from 2020 was to theoretically remain unchanged during 2021, their $471m of debt would have to decrease to under $393m in order to resume all of their preferred distribution payments and thus save their common distributions. Whilst they currently retain a near $100m cash balance that could sufficiently lower their total debt in theory, as subsequently explained, their liquidity means it is not necessarily this simple and thus they still face a waiting game for any recovery.

Image Source: Author.

Following this situation, it was no surprise that their leverage has remained within the high territory with a net debt-to-EBITDA of 3.69 and interest coverage of 2.23. Whilst these are not necessarily endangering their ability to remain a going concern nor their distributions, if the tide moves against coal quickly in the future then this could easily change. If any readers are wondering, the difference between my net debt-to-EBITDA of 3.69 and the 4.60 leverage ratio that is highlighted by management largely stems from my result utilizing their net debt, which is done across my entire library of analyses to increase comparability.

Image Source: Author.

Thankfully they were well prepared for this downturn with strong liquidity, which has been maintained during the fourth quarter of 2020 with their current and cash ratios sitting at a solid 1.91 and 1.63 respectively. Whilst this plays an important role ensuring that they can remain a going concern amidst this downturn, their debt maturity profile creates an issue when trying to deleverage and thus resume their preferred distribution payments, as the table included below displays.

Image Source: Natural Resource Partners 2020 10-K (previously linked).

On the surface, everything seems fine with them sporting a steady repayment schedule that does not see any particularly large maturities until 2025. Whilst this one aspect is ideal, all of their debt relates to their senior notes instead of a credit facility and thus they cannot simply use their cash balance to reduce their leverage ratio as soon as possible in order to resume their preferred distribution payments.

This situation means that despite a solid cash balance and the prospects to generate free cash flow after distribution payments, it cannot easily be utilized to reassume their entire preferred distribution payments since the restrictive leverage ratio is based upon their total debt and not net debt. This ultimately means that once again, they largely face a waiting game for operating conditions to sufficiently recover along with their earnings to avert suspending their common distributions at the end of 2021.

Conclusion

As it stands right now, their common distributions are living on borrowed time since they cannot make their entire preferred distribution payments until their leverage decreases, which will require their earnings and thus operating conditions to recover. Whilst this could eventuate during 2021, management has provided no exact guidance and realistically, this could go either way and thus my neutral rating is being maintained whilst I now consider their common distributions risky.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Natural Resource Partners' 2020 10-K (previously linked), 2019 10-K and 2017 10-K SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.