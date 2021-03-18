Photo by Art Wager/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Behold, the sprawling Walmart (WMT) parking lot.

Do you see the value in it? No? That's okay. Most people can't see it either. It took me a while to see it. In fact, someone much smarter than I am had to explain it to me.

That someone was Joey Agree, CEO of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Recently, in a brief conversation for which Mr. Agree generously made time, he helped me see what I failed to see before.

You see, like a geothermal vent on the ocean floor, Walmart Supercenters create their own ecosystems around them. Neighborhoods spring up as closely as possible. Houses already in close proximity go up in value. Other retailers and restaurants want to be nearby, preferably sharing the same parking lot. If Walmart's locations aren't already highly valuable and commercially dynamic, the very presence of a new store will make them so.

In so coveted and dynamic a location, there is tremendous value locked up in those sprawling parking lots. If you're still confused, don't worry. It will become clear.

To explain, I first want to touch on what makes an "all-star" net lease REIT, and why I consider ADC one. Each net lease all-star has its own "secret weapon" that sets it apart from the others. As surprising as it may sound, ADC's secret weapon is represented by that humble, yet invaluable, Walmart parking lot.

What Makes An All-Star?

I've written in the past about the three net lease real estate investment trusts that I view as "all-stars" in their industry:

To be fair, there is a fourth that I consider an all-star quality net lease REIT, and that is National Retail Properties (NNN). A company does not keep a dividend growth streak going for 30 years, through three recessions, by accident. The management team is seasoned, with an average tenure at the company of about 20 years. However, just how much of a permanent impairment the REIT will suffer from the pandemic is an open question, which prevents me from including it in the all-star list for now.

Speaking of company management, there's an important point that often gets overlooked (including by me) when assessing the quality of a REIT.

When one invests in a REIT, in what exactly is one investing their hard-earned money? Is it the portfolio of properties? Well, yes and no. Obviously those are the company assets, but at the same time those assets can and will change over time as properties are acquired or sold. Is it the balance sheet? Again, yes and no, because the balance sheet can strengthen or degrade in a matter of years or even months.

Fundamentally, whenever one buys an ownership stake in any business, REITs included, the core investment one makes is in a team of investors. That is, one is entrusting one's capital to the managers of a portfolio of assets and a corporate balance sheet. Good assets and a strong balance sheet can be mismanaged to render poor returns, and a mediocre portfolio and balance sheet can be shrewdly managed to produce attractive returns.

What qualities characterize a truly all-star management team in a real estate investment company? I can think of eight:

Significant Shareholder Alignment : Typically evinced by open market purchases of company stock when shares are undervalued

: Typically evinced by open market purchases of company stock when shares are undervalued Work Ethic : Putting in the work day after day after day

: Putting in the work day after day after day Focus : Concentrating on the goal and avoiding distractions

: Concentrating on the goal and avoiding distractions Proficiency : Deep understanding of one's craft and industry

: Deep understanding of one's craft and industry Intellectual Curiosity : Constantly seeking to expand the boundaries of one's knowledge base

: Constantly seeking to expand the boundaries of one's knowledge base Productivity : The ability to accomplish more using fewer resources

: The ability to accomplish more using fewer resources Insight : The ability to see or create value where others can't or don't

: The ability to see or create value where others can't or don't Trailblazing: Developing a unique investment philosophy that others seek to emulate

When one invests in an ownership stake of a business, one is effectively investing in the shareholder alignment, work ethic, focus, proficiency, intellectual curiosity, productivity, insight, and trailblazing nature (or lack thereof for any of these) of the management team.

The combination of these qualities usually results in some unique capability (or capabilities) that distinguish the company from its competition and helps it achieve outsized returns over a sustained period of time. I call this the "secret weapon."

WPC's secret weapon is the sale-leaseback model, which it effectively pioneered and brought to the European continent. To this day, WPC is the predominant net lease landlord in continental Europe and has access to many deals that others don't.

STOR's secret weapon is its own distinctive use of the sale-leaseback model for private, non-investment grade tenants for which it can act as a capital provider while obtaining landlord-friendly lease terms. As my colleague Jussi Askola puts it, STOR buys properties that no one else can buy with lease terms that no one else can get.

So what is ADC's secret weapon? In short, it is the high quality, flexible, reusable, and anti-fragile nature of its real estate.

That word — "anti-fragile" — was coined by Nassim Nicholas Taleb to refer to assets that perform especially well in the midst of economic weakness or chaos. ADC boasts multiple layers of anti-fragility in its real estate assets. When a recession or pandemic strikes, its blend of essential retailers tends to outperform. But, in many cases, if one of those essential retailers (say, a Walmart) decided not to renew their lease, ADC would still benefit from their leaving.

As a particularly potent example of this, let's look at ADC's growing ground lease portfolio.

About Those Ground Leases...

ADC has been rapidly growing its portfolio of ground leases, which made up 9.6% of annual base rent at the end of 2020. And these pieces of land are leased to some of the strongest retailers in the world, with 99% of them either investment grade-rated or high-quality unrated companies.

Source: March 2021 Presentation

And ADC's ground lease segment continues to grow.

In February of this year, ADC agreed to purchase 15 ground leases from shopping center REIT Kite Realty Group (KRG) for $36.6 million. Despite being only a drop in the bucket of total expected acquisitions in 2021 of $800 million to $1 billion, this transaction marks a significant uptick in the number of ground leases being added to the portfolio. For some perspective, ADC acquired a total of 26 ground leases throughout the entire year of 2020.

If you're unfamiliar with ground leases, the concept is very simple. If you're a homeowner, you know that there are two parts of a piece of real estate: the land and the improvements (i.e. the building or structure built on the land). Most forms of real estate are owned "fee simple," in which the owner possesses both the land and the improvements, even if the use of the property is leased to a tenant.

A ground lease is where the landlord buys the land but not the improvements. Typically, the tenant occupying the property is the owner of the improvements, but sometimes the landowner, improvements owner, and tenant can be three separate entities. ADC avoids those more complicated situations. The only ground leases ADC owns are the type in which the tenant owns the improvements.

Like a triple-net leased property, ground leases carry zero obligations or responsibilities for the landlord. That makes ground leases a bit like an asset-backed corporate bond, sometimes with contractual rent escalations included.

Brand new, or near the beginning of their initial 15-20-year terms, ground leases for investment grade tenants typically sell in the mid- to high-4% cap rate range. That may sound extraordinarily low, but when compared to BBB corporate bond yields that are 200 basis points lower, they don't look so bad.

Data by YCharts

However, ADC boasts that its acquisition cap rates for ground leases are much higher than the newly listed IG ground leases. Agree says that its acquisition cap rate ranges between 5.5% and 7% with the average shaking out somewhere around the low- to mid-6% area — and that's for ground leases with a weighted average of over 11 years remaining on the lease term!

How is ADC accomplishing this? Joey Agree doesn't want to give away all of his secrets, but suffice it to say, the acquisition team's relentless focus on ADC's core tenant base is an asset here. They leave no stone unturned in their hunt for properties that meet their criteria, including (as we found out from the Q4 conference call) buying a Walmart from Alex Trebek's estate.

Moreover, they are not afraid to buy ground leases with very little remaining term when their due diligence leads them to conclude that a renewal is highly likely. ADC is one of the largest landlords to Walmart, for instance, and their relationships at Walmart often afford them insights into store performance or future plans to which other landlords don't have access.

The Margin of Safety in Ground Leases

There are two aspects of these ground leases that give them a margin of safety above and beyond what can be found in other forms of real estate.

The first margin of safety is a low rent rate. One way Walmart can continue to offer "everyday low prices" is by keeping its own costs down, including real estate costs. Ground leases typically have lower rents per square foot than net leases. Thus, agreeing to a ground lease is a way of monetizing the value of the Walmart's real estate while keeping ongoing real estate costs minimal.

In effect, ground lease landlords like ADC are the low cost providers of real estate capital, just like Walmart is the low cost provider of merchandise. With low ongoing real estate costs (i.e. rent) at any given store, the tenant is more likely to be profitable at that location and remain there for a long time. If Walmart decided to move to a newly built store or even retrofit an existing building into a new store, their costs would be significantly higher than the rent they pay at their current ground leased stores.

This is true of other ground lease tenants as well, not just Walmart. Walmart is ADC's largest ground lease tenant as well as its largest tenant overall, ending 2020 at 7.3% of ABR, but most of its ground leases are for similar big box properties.

So the first margin of safety for ADC is being the low cost provider to its ground lease tenants (a trait that I presume is true to a lesser extent of the overall portfolio). The second margin of safety in these ground leases is their anti-fragility.

You might think that this anti-fragility stems from being leased to financially strong essential retailers. That is true. But, as previously stated, there is another form of anti-fragility here.

The Anti-Fragility of Ground Leases

Back to that Walmart parking lot.

ADC would certainly not mind seeing that parking lot continue to bustle with cars, because it would mean that Walmart continues to operate at this location and pay rent. It's hard to complain about collecting scheduled rent.

But what if (*gasp!*) Walmart doesn't renew their lease?

Now you have a giant box paying you nothing. But you do have a big, beautiful parking lot with worlds of potential.

Consider this: the downside for the landlord in a ground lease, like in most triple-net lease properties, is that the tenant/owner of the improvements has full control over the use of the land, and the ground landlord does not have the right to make alterations to the property.

Walmart, like many other retailers that occupy big box stores, does not like to turn the edges of their parking lots into outparcel spaces, even though they usually have room to do so. (Most Walmart stores sit on at least a dozen acres of land.) They want to have as much visibility from the street as possible. What they don't want is to have a quick service restaurant, gas station, and car wash blocking drivers' line of sight to their store frontage.

But if Walmart (or any of ADC's other big box retail tenants) was to leave, ADC would be free to redevelop that property. They could carve out three or four outparcels in the parking lot, creating individual ground leases for a QSR, coffee shop, gas station, auto parts store — anything that would fit. Because Walmart stores are almost always situated on well-located real estate, it's highly likely that many potential tenants would be attracted to these spaces.

And because the rent is so low for ADC's ground leases, developing and leasing a few outparcels in a Walmart parking lot would probably be able to replace the entire lost rent from the vacated tenant. What's more, ADC would then be able to market the vacant big box space to the likes of a Burlington or T.J. Maxx (TJX) or Kohl's (KSS), or they could retrofit it for a grocery store like Kroger (KR), or they could redevelop it into a shopping center.

The point is that the underlying rent-generating capacity of these ground leases is not only resilient, it's anti-fragile. In other words, ADC could not only replace the lost rent if a big box retailer left, they would likely be able to increase it. Not only is the downside limited, the upside is significant.

Bottom Line

The safety and stability of ADC's (now monthly) dividend is unmatched in the net lease REIT space. But, in this case, investors do not need to forego growth for the sake of safety. Not only is ADC rapidly expanding its portfolio, many of the properties it is acquiring bear anti-fragile qualities that make them tremendously valuable even in the rare case of a vacancy.

Insiders certainly seem to see under-appreciated value in the portfolio, as they have collectively purchased millions of dollars of shares in the last few months.

Source: SEC Form 4

Now, those purchases were all below $64 per share, and the stock has run up above $68 since then. But as interest rates continue to rise, ADC might experience another selloff, giving investors the opportunity to acquire shares at roughly the same level as insiders recently did.

Though ADC is certainly vulnerable to higher interest rates, I would view any rates-driven selloff as a buying opportunity, because as I explained in "The Economic Recovery Contains the Seeds of Its Own Demise," there is a ceiling on the level of interest rates that the economy is capable of bearing before things start breaking down.

Considering demographics, debt burdens, the proliferation of zombie companies, or the spread of innovative and price-lowering technologies, the long-term macroeconomic outlook continues to look disinflationary rather than inflationary. That is the perfect environment for the likes of ADC to thrive.