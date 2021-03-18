The Diverging Move Between Natural Gas Producers And Natural Gas Prices
Summary
- Natural gas producers have remained resilient despite a ~10% drop in natural gas prices.
- For starters, producers were undervalued relative to the STRIP.
- But more importantly, fundamentals aren't bad at all going forward. Market still expects tighter storage by November.
- We continue to advocate taking positions in producers as opposed to NG futures for those looking to participate in natural gas.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of HFI Research Natural Gas get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Welcome to the diverging moves edition of Natural Gas Daily!
Since we got out of our NG long positions along with our long BOIL position, NG producer stocks are actually up despite natural gas prices falling some ~10%. For the year as a whole, you also can see the stark contrast between natural gas producers and the underlying commodity.
Natural gas currently is one of the few commodities that are down for the year. For natural gas producers, the overall rise in the energy sector has played a contributing role, but none of the producers Antero Resources (AR), EQT Corp. (EQT), Southwestern Energy (SWN), Range Resources (RRC) above have underperformed XLE.
This begs the question, are investors taking a different view to longer-term natural gas fundamentals than natural gas traders?
Similar to our belief that natural gas producers would be the best way to play the potential structural undersupply coming for natural gas, it appears that the market is taking the same view.
Historically, whenever natural gas prices underperformed, we would see natural gas producers sell-off. And during the bad periods of 2017/2018, you would see natural gas producers get crushed even if natural gas prices were flat to up. This diverging difference does illustrate something important for all investors to pay attention to - this time is different than before.
We think investors are gaining more and more confidence that natural gas producers won't be shooting themselves in the foot this time around.
Lower 48 production has been stable at around ~90 to ~91 Bcf/d following the freeze-off event in February. Production guidance going forward indicates finishing the year around ~91 Bcf/d. While the recent loosening in natural gas fundamentals is making people question whether or not we will have a natural gas storage crisis next winter, it doesn't eliminate the scenario that storage will still be tighter than normal going forward.
Source: ICE
At the moment, the market is pricing in 3.52 Tcf for November gas storage, which is ~200 Bcf below the 5-year average. While this scenario is far away from the sub 3 Tcf scenario we envisioned, it doesn't spell a loose market either. And for natural gas producers that have seen years of low $2 to $2.50/MMBtu prices, this tighter storage outlook will definitely support $2.5+.
Perhaps this psychological price difference and the tighter natural gas fundamentals going forward are what's keeping natural gas producers elevated.
In the past, we also have discussed that EQT's valuation should be closer to $25 per share assuming a $2.50/MMBtu flat price. And considering the stock is still only at $18 and change with prices above $2.5 going forward, the bigger picture is that natural gas producers remain cheap.
So from a trading perspective, when fundamentals improve and it looks like bulls can get back in on a natural gas trade, remain steady in buying up natural gas producer stocks. We think this remains the best vehicle to play the rally in natural gas prices as opposed to levered ETNs like BOIL.
With the supply drop and structural increase in natural gas exports, natural gas investors and traders may be staring at a multi-year bull market developing in the natural gas space. Now is the time to really start looking at some of the natural gas producers that will benefit greatly from a price uplift. At HFI Research Natural Gas, we are the #1 natural gas service and we can help you navigate through what's coming.
We are currently offering a 2-week free trial, so come and see for yourself what we are all about.
This article was written by
The #1 natural gas research service on Seeking Alpha.
----------
HFIR Natural Gas prides itself in offering variant perception investment research in macro natural gas analysis.
Due to high demand for HFI Research's natural gas premium only offering, we have decided to launch a cheaper premium service, HFI Research Natural Gas, for natural gas followers.
----------
HFI Natural Gas Premium will offer the current exclusive natural gas content HFI Research subscribers currently receive, they include:
- Daily Natural Gas Fundamentals
- Storage Projection Updates
- "What Are The Traders Saying?"
- A community of natural gas traders and investors to bounce ideas off of.
----------
HFI Research Natural Gas will not include the other benefits HFI Research subscribers currently receive, and for those interested in our full offering, you should visit our main page for information:
https://seekingalpha.com/account/research/subscribe?slug=hfir
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.