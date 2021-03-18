The Diverging Move Between Natural Gas Producers And Natural Gas Prices

Welcome to the diverging moves edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Since we got out of our NG long positions along with our long BOIL position, NG producer stocks are actually up despite natural gas prices falling some ~10%. For the year as a whole, you also can see the stark contrast between natural gas producers and the underlying commodity.

Natural gas currently is one of the few commodities that are down for the year. For natural gas producers, the overall rise in the energy sector has played a contributing role, but none of the producers Antero Resources (AR), EQT Corp. (EQT), Southwestern Energy (SWN), Range Resources (RRC) above have underperformed XLE.

This begs the question, are investors taking a different view to longer-term natural gas fundamentals than natural gas traders?

Similar to our belief that natural gas producers would be the best way to play the potential structural undersupply coming for natural gas, it appears that the market is taking the same view.

Historically, whenever natural gas prices underperformed, we would see natural gas producers sell-off. And during the bad periods of 2017/2018, you would see natural gas producers get crushed even if natural gas prices were flat to up. This diverging difference does illustrate something important for all investors to pay attention to - this time is different than before.

We think investors are gaining more and more confidence that natural gas producers won't be shooting themselves in the foot this time around.

Lower 48 production has been stable at around ~90 to ~91 Bcf/d following the freeze-off event in February. Production guidance going forward indicates finishing the year around ~91 Bcf/d. While the recent loosening in natural gas fundamentals is making people question whether or not we will have a natural gas storage crisis next winter, it doesn't eliminate the scenario that storage will still be tighter than normal going forward.

Source: ICE

At the moment, the market is pricing in 3.52 Tcf for November gas storage, which is ~200 Bcf below the 5-year average. While this scenario is far away from the sub 3 Tcf scenario we envisioned, it doesn't spell a loose market either. And for natural gas producers that have seen years of low $2 to $2.50/MMBtu prices, this tighter storage outlook will definitely support $2.5+.

Perhaps this psychological price difference and the tighter natural gas fundamentals going forward are what's keeping natural gas producers elevated.

In the past, we also have discussed that EQT's valuation should be closer to $25 per share assuming a $2.50/MMBtu flat price. And considering the stock is still only at $18 and change with prices above $2.5 going forward, the bigger picture is that natural gas producers remain cheap.

So from a trading perspective, when fundamentals improve and it looks like bulls can get back in on a natural gas trade, remain steady in buying up natural gas producer stocks. We think this remains the best vehicle to play the rally in natural gas prices as opposed to levered ETNs like BOIL.