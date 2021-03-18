Nicholas Ward's Dividend Growth Portfolio: February 2021 Review

Sorry for the delay with this monthly review piece.

Early in March, I was so focused on the pullback that we witnessed in the broad markets, and especially the NASDAQ (if you know me, you know that I love a good secular growth story from the technology sector), that I put my February review off to the side while I performed quite a bit of due diligence on a handful of stocks that had pulled back significantly.

However, we've seen a bit of a rally play out in recent days, finally providing time for me to put together my February portfolio review piece.

Total Returns

With regard to that tech-centric sell-off, my portfolio has underperformed during February and thus far, year-to-date.

During February, my holdings grew by roughly 0.7%, compared to the ~2.6% growth performance that the S&P 500 put up.

Through February, on a year-to-date basis, my portfolio's value had fallen by 1.03%. During this same period of time, we saw the S&P 500 rise approximately 2.1%, showing a wide performance gap.

I outperformed the broad market by nearly 6% in 2020. Outperforming the SPY isn't my primary goal; however, it is a tertiary threshold that I hope to cross (my two primary goals are to generate dividend yield that is greater than the S&P 500's and dividend growth that is greater than the S&P 500's). And, with that in mind, I have plenty of ground to make up before New Year's Eve, 2021.

This underperformance doesn't come as a surprise to me (due to the negative pressure that rising rates have put on the NASDAQ). However, it also doesn't bother me because when I look at my holdings, I see a collection of market leaders and blue-chip stocks that largely benefit from strong secular trends. Recent earnings results from my largest holdings (which reside primarily in the tech sector) were tremendous. The pandemic accelerated the digital transition that I've been talking about from a macro point of view for years now and once that cat has been let out of the bag, there's no going back.

For instance, my largest holding, Apple (AAPL), recently reported one of the best quarters that I've ever seen, from any company, and yet, the stock is down roughly 14% from its recent highs. I'm seeing very similar stories play out across my portfolio. Frankly put, I don't manage my portfolio with month-to-month performance in mind. I'm thinking about likely performance years, if not decades, down the road. And, with that secular growth potential in mind, I can rest easy when transitory headwinds appear in the short term.

Dividend Growth Results

I've said this too many times to count by now, but my absolute favorite aspect of the dividend growth investing strategy that I adhere to when it comes to the pursuit of financial freedom, is that it truly doesn't matter how well (or unwell) my holdings perform from a capital gains perspective. Instead, all that matters is that their fundamental growth stories remain intact so that their dividends can continue to rise, year in and year out, in a sustainable manner.

I have no plans to rely on selling assets to fund my retirement. Instead, I hope to simply sit back and collect a rising stream of dividends. Once my passive income stream exceeds my lifestyle's expected expenses by a wide enough margin of safety to provide a safety net in the event of unexpected costs, I will have reached the promised land: financial freedom. What's more, since I am not planning on selling assets to fund my retirement once my active income stream ceases to exist, I run no risk of prematurely running out of valuable assets to sell. On the contrary, due to the reliable growth of my passive income stream, throughout my life (and retirement), the size and strength of my purchasing power should only increase. This provides an extra layer when it comes to peace of mind, because not only can I sleep well at night knowing that my wife and I will be able to enjoy a comfortable retirement, but I will also have a very sizable dividend income machine that I can pass along to my offspring, as a big part of my legacy, so that their lives will be easier and more enjoyable as well.

And, with all of that in mind, I am pleased to say that my portfolio's dividend income stream continued to grow in February. On a y/y basis, my dividend income last month was up 3.1%.

This is low growth (my annual dividend growth target is 10%+). However, the results are not exactly comparable, due to the fact that I've trimmed Apple, which factors heavily into my February dividend results, several times during the past year (I've decided to trim my position a handful of times in recent years as AAPL's huge rally has pushed my exposure to that company up above the single-stock risk threshold that I feel comfortable with). Every time that I've sold AAPL shares, I have used the proceeds to (more than) replace the income stream that was lost. However, when I make trades like that, I don't factor the month in which those replacement dividends will be received into the equation.

So, while February's growth rate is artificially low due to the divestments from this month's portion of my passive income stream, results in other months will be artificially higher, due to my willingness to use active management to bolster my dividend income stream. Most recently, in December of 2020, I sold ~6% of my AAPL stake, locking in 186% profits. I used the majority of those proceeds to bolster my Amazon (AMZN) position. However, I used a portion of those proceeds to replace the lost income with shares of Merck (MRK), which pays dividends on the January, April, July, October schedule, as opposed to Apple's February, May, August, November schedule.

The point of all this is that even though February's dividend growth was low, I am still on track to produce double-digit dividend growth during 2021 and I can't wait to see the results that my portfolio generates throughout the rest of the year.

February Trades

First things first, on 2/01/2021, I selectively re-invested my January dividends into shares of these 6 companies: Agree Realty (ADC), Comcast (CMCSA), Enbridge (ENB), Raytheon Technologies (RTX), Roper Technologies (ROP), and Verizon (VZ).

To me, this was a really nice mix of growth, yield, and dividend growth prospects. Other than Comcast, I was underweight all of the companies, so the moves were made largely with asset allocation/constant rebalancing in mind. I choose to add to Comcast because of a bit of an early year dip coming off of the heels of what I believed to be a solid earnings report. I posted a video about these purchases on my YouTube channel, which can be seen here.

Up next, I'll cover the weekly ARK Invest purchases that I make as I build out my small, speculative exposures to the actively managed ARK funds. These funds have taken quite a bit during 2021 thus far, but thankfully I started this weekly dollar-cost-averaging system long enough ago that my cost basis is still below the current share prices on all 5 funds.

Date ARKK ARKW ARKQ ARKG ARKF 2/5/21 $149.26 $175.62 $95.29 $108.79 $57.78 2/12/21 $155.61 n/a $98.73 $111.42 $62.32 2/19/21 n/a n/a $96.95 $107.53 $62.66 2/26/21 n/a n/a $86.08 $93.32 $55.32

I've essentially filled out my positions on 3 out of the 5 of these funds. As you can see in the chart above, I stopped buying shares of ARKK and ARKW during February because those weightings grew full. These days, I'm looking to fill out my ARKF position while I wait around for the launch of the ARK Space ETF, because that's another area of the growth market that I'd like to have exposure to.

Overall, I am happy to essentially buy and forget these shares. Going into this ARK experiment, I knew that they would trade with a lot of volatility. However, getting back to the long-term outlook that I have as an investor, I wanted to make sure that I had exposure to cutting-edge technological disruption. By maintaining exposure to disruptive forces, I am essentially hedging my bets a bit, being that the vast majority of my holdings are the mature, market leaders that these upstart names are attempting to de-throne. As I said in this piece, the ARK funds were the quickest, easiest, and best way that I found when it came to initiating exposure to this area of the market which is admittedly outside of my personal circle of competence.

And lastly, we move towards the main two trades that I made during the month.

As I said in January, I am now adding cash to my portfolio on a monthly basis (for the first time since 2016, due to various life circumstances that put pressure on my household's cash flows). So, while I remain cautious, from a macro valuation standpoint, I am still looking to put a bit of this new money to work every month as I continue to compound my dividend income stream. In January, I used the savings to initiate exposure of Lockheed Martin (LMT) and L3Harris Technologies (LHX) into weakness. And, in February, I used the new cash to re-establish exposure to Domino's Pizza (DPZ) and to add to my underweight Home Depot (HD) position.

On 2/24/2021, I bought shares of HD at $256.01 and shares of DPZ at $361.31. And then, when DPZ dropped on earnings results the next day, I added to the DPZ stake again, buying shares at $338.98, averaging down my position to a cost basis of $355.20.

I covered both of these purchases in recent focus ticker articles.

Here's the link to the Home Depot purchase article.

Here's the link to the Domino's Pizza purchase article.

In short, while neither of these companies represented very wide margins of safety at the prices that I paid, I thought both were examples of blue-chip dividend growth companies that had recently sold off to fair value and, as I've said many times before, channeling my inner Warren Buffett, there is nothing wrong with buying a wonderful company at a fair price.

Investors seem to believe that neither of these names will be able to produce operational results in 2021 that stack up to the 2020 growth numbers which were fueled by changes to consumer spending habits due to the pandemic. However, to me, this is short-sighted. Sure, both stocks have a lot of momentum coming into 2021 and their valuations were elevated, but at my price points, on a forward basis, both companies were trading below their long-term average premiums, which was a buy signal for me. Both DPZ and HD have been generating massive wealth for shareholders (and returning large amounts of cash to them in the form of both dividends and stock buybacks) over the years and I see no reason why that trend is going to stop anytime soon.

When I bought shares of both companies, I knew that I would be happy to average down further, if the market gave me an opportunity. I tend to like to average down in -10% increments. Well, I had price targets at $225 for HD and $320 for DPZ which never hit. That's okay, though. Both companies remain underweight in my portfolio and I would be pleased to add to either if we see more weakness in the coming weeks/months.

Nick's Portfolio

Core Dividend Growth 46.41% Company name Ticker Cost basis Portfolio Weighting Apple (AAPL) $24.26 13.79% Microsoft (MSFT) $53.17 4.24% Qualcomm (QCOM) $60.29 2.37% Cisco (CSCO) $32.67 2.17% BlackRock (BLK) $413.84 2.56% Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) $48.82 2.38% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) $113.36 2.23% Honeywell (HON) $123.87 1.39% Merck (MRK) $77.01 1.30% PepsiCo (PEP) $92.39 1.22% Brookfield Renewable (BEPC) $29.24 1.21% Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) $34.07 1.17% Texas Instruments (TXN) $95.19 1.15% Amgen (AMGN) $130.50 1.13% Brookfield Infrastructure (BIPC) $39.19 1.12% Coca-Cola (KO) $39.78 1.06% Illinois Tool Works (ITW) $130.90 1.02% Intel (INTC) $31.16 1.00% Pfizer (PFE) $31.94 0.71% Medtronic (MDT) $73.94 0.64% Digital Realty (DLR.PK) $49.87 0.54% Diageo (DEO) $107.91 0.51% Lockheed Martin (LMT) $323.12 0.45% 3M Company (MMM) $150.40 0.42% McCormick (MKC) $35.71 0.33% Raytheon Technologies (RTX) $61.67 0.30% High Yield 13.89% AT&T (T) $37.68 2.66% Altria (MO) $49.69 2.04% AbbVie (ABBV) $75.35 1.44% W.P. Carey (WPC) $63.32 1.36% International Business Machines (IBM) $128.95 1.07% Realty Income (O) $54.75 0.92% STORE Capital (STOR) $22.91 0.83% Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) $115.13 0.79% National Retail Properties (NNN) $36.73 0.70% Essex Property Trust (ESS) $215.29 0.50% Verizon (VZ) $45.20 0.48% AvalonBay Communities (AVB) $148.29 0.45% Enbridge (ENB) $31.31 0.33% British American Tobacco (BTI) $38.44 0.24% Agree Realty (ADC) $64.20 <0.10% High Dividend Growth 18.12% Broadcom (AVGO) $234.30 3.32% Visa (V) $72.45 2.88% Starbucks (SBUX) $48.10 2.86% Comcast (CMCSA) $37.74 2.58% Nike (NKE) $58.75 2.24% Mastercard (MA) $81.40 1.33% Lowe's (LOW) $121.85 1.14% Home Depot (HD) $204.05 0.67% Domino's Pizza (DPZ) $355.20 0.64% L3Harris Technologies (LHX) $171.95 0.46% Non-Dividend 10.39% Alphabet (GOOGL) $741.39 4.99% Amazon (AMZN) $1,635.35 3.00% Facebook (FB) $162.99 0.73% ARK Internet (ARKW) $138.09 0.44% ARK Innovation (ARKK) $121.87 0.39% ARK Genomic (ARKG) $90.07 0.34% Ark Autonomous/Robotics (ARKQ) $76.27 0.31% ARK Fintech (ARKF) $45.54 0.19% Salesforce (CRM) $214.65 0.10% Special Circumstance 7.53% Walt Disney (DIS) $91.69 4.24% NVIDIA (NVDA) $110.55 1.28% Novo Nordisk (NVO) $37.74 0.93% Constellation Brands (STZ) $172.19 0.45% Roper (ROP) $418.69 0.38% Carrier (CARR) $20.97 0.13% Otis (OTIS) $58.65 0.11% Viatris (VTRS) $13.43 <0.10% Cash 3.68% Most Recent Update: 3/17

Conclusion

Thus far, throughout the month of March, I've already seen really nice returns, due to the rally in the NASDAQ 100. I'm writing this on 3/17/2021 and I've already seen gains of 4%+ during the month. If this trend holds, then March will end up being one of my best months of all-time (it's rare to have a single month where we're talking about mid-single digit total returns. And more importantly, moving forward, I look forward to seeing what my dividend growth begins to look like as the inorganic growth (coming from new capital additions) starts to be factored into the comps. This should begin to occur in Q2, due to the more aggressive stance that I've taken, with regard to my cash position, now that I'm in a position where the household's cash flows allow for monthly investments.

Happy St. Patrick's Day (I suppose it'll be belated, by the time this is published, but all the same) everyone!

Best wishes to you all.

