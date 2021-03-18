Photo by lemono/iStock via Getty Images

Battery recycling

Those batteries that contain valuable materials will be recycled, on the very simple grounds that people can make money out of extracting valuable materials. This is the very concept of mining itself - extracting valuable metals from the earth can make a profit. That the metals are in something that has been used before doesn't change this basic economic calculus. If the cost of extraction is less than the revenue to be gained then profit is there for the taking.

Where the economics do differ is that when mining we're trying to find out where God's Engineer has put those piles of valuable metals. With recycling we're trying to collect those used items into a pile which is then valuable to exploit. Our actual technologies might vary, might be the same, but that is our major difference.

With mining we're trying to find ore - ore being defined as the pile of something that's worth extracting metals from. With recycling we're trying to create that ore.

This is true whether we're talking about lead acid batteries or lithium ones. The vital part of the process is in gaining the pile of them to reprocess.

American Battery Metals

When I looked at American Battery Metals (OTCQB:ABML) before I noted this point and problem. They are making much of their process to build a lithium battery recycling plant. Yet there's not enough in their plans - to my taste, you understand - about the process of collecting lithium batteries to be reprocessed.

My point - having actually been in the scrap metal business at least occasionally - being that as this is the essential part it's also the one that usually ends up gaining most of the profit from the process. Scrap metal dealers do make good money. The people running - say - copper smelters make the normal return on profits. Having a plant that can recycle lithium batteries gets nowhere without having a network collecting lithium batteries.

Given the emphasis on the factory and not the network I thought there wasn't much there.

Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals (AQMS) has taken an entirely different decision. It's clear and obvious that there are collection networks for lead acid batteries. There are also recycling plants for said batteries but perhaps there's a better way, a better chemistry, of doing that recycling?

That's what Aqua claims and I didn't think much of it. There's nothing, really, new enough in the claims to make it a breakthrough technology. Even if it works, it's just not either patentable enough or new enough to be a world beater in terms of profitability.

Since I wrote that a global expert on lead processing has pointed out to me that electrowinning of lead is nothing new. Here's a patent from 1984 and further, a basic version of the process was patented back in 1901. Rotating anodes are nothing new either. There's just nothing here at Aqua that's all that new.

Spruce Point

Spruce Point has a report on Comstock (LODE) and American Battery here in which Aqua makes a bit part appearance.

Stripping away the details it's really a series of claims that these companies are the sorts of froth we generally do see when markets get as febrile as they are currently over the whole EV thing. What, in the old days at least on the London Markets, we might call spivs having it on.

I have no view about Comstock having not investigated it. But the mix and match of stories being proffered by Aqua and American Battery do remind of peaks of markets that I've seen before (late 90s with .com stocks and yes, I was a qualified stockbroker to see the late 80s peak too).

We must all make up our own minds about that report. Some of what is being said are indeed circumstantial. But then someone asking for our money does need to be fairly careful about the company that is kept.

One part that I do think is unfair. Spruce point out that one of the gentlemen involved appears to own a brothel. I'm not a great fan of that form of commerce but I do think that a junior miner employing someone who knows how to run a profitable business is an interesting, possibly useful, innovation.

The actual point here

The point to make here is that there is very rarely just the one thing wrong with a company. Which does make life rather easier for us. For it means that if we find the one thing going wrong we can then make the assumption - and it might even be an unfair one at times but a useful shortcut for ourselves - that there's enough wrong that we don't want to be there.

My original analysis of the two, Aqua and American Battery, was that their economic or technical claims don't seem to me to add up. The Spruce claims are that the people running them don't add up. The larger point I am making here being that the two seem to go together.

Naturally so too. After all, who would be promoting a company without a useful economic or technical case? Or, the other way around, if the folks aren't quite right then why would we expect them to have that case?

Which gives us our larger lesson for the day. For us to have an investment that seems worthwhile we need that everything adds up. This does mean that if we start to analyse and find that there's the one thing wrong then we can stop. We don't need to go further.

No, this is not a hard and fast case. There will be those occasions when such a metric misleads us. But there are so many unreasonable investments out there that this is a perfectly workable first line sorting device.

My view

As before I remain bear on Aqua and American Battery on the basis that their technical and economic claims do not, to me, add up. The Spruce claims are simply in addition to that.

The larger point I'm making here being that we can, equally, just look at the Spruce claims and start to assume that the technical and or economic claims are unlikely to be correct. One major error in the logic of a company does, as I insist, allow us to look very askance at everything else they claim.

The investor view

Microcap stocks - not that ABML is at present but it perhaps should be - and junior miners are, either and both, hugely risky investment areas. As such there has to be great certainty in entrusting your money to any of them. These two don't manage that. Avoid and, given the connections, that seems likely of Comstock too.