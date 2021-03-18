Will Barnes Discusses Naked Wines
Summary
- COVID has taken Naked Wines' business to the next level.
- Will argues that the COVID bump is sustainable.
- Naked Wines scale and business model give them a huge moat competitors will struggle to match.
Will Barnes, co-founder of inpractise.com, discusses the investment case for Naked Wines (WINE) (OTC:MJWNF). The company's been a huge COVID beneficiary, but despite a nice run Will thinks the market is underestimating the long term potential of Naked Wines and how advantaged the business is against the rest of the wine industry.
Chapters
0:00 Intro
7:00 Naked Wines Overview
12:25 How Naked Wines Angel model works
15:15 Why isn't this Blue Apron 2.0?
22:00 Naked's scale and business model gives them a cost advantage
28:00 Would winemakers leave as they got bigger?
32:30 Can Naked Wines grow beyond the angel wine model?
38:45 Naked Wines' data gives them a moat
45:35 Naked Wines' Postcard anecdote
49:35 Valuation and how sustainable is the COVID boost
52:30 Reasonable 2025 bull case
57:45 Potential "level up" opportunities
