Will Barnes Discusses Naked Wines

Mar. 18, 2021 11:30 AM ETNaked Wines plc (MJWNF)1 Like
Andrew Walker profile picture
Andrew Walker
5.16K Followers

Summary

  • COVID has taken Naked Wines' business to the next level.
  • Will argues that the COVID bump is sustainable.
  • Naked Wines scale and business model give them a huge moat competitors will struggle to match.

Will Barnes, co-founder of inpractise.com, discusses the investment case for Naked Wines (WINE) (OTC:MJWNF). The company's been a huge COVID beneficiary, but despite a nice run Will thinks the market is underestimating the long term potential of Naked Wines and how advantaged the business is against the rest of the wine industry.

Chapters

0:00 Intro

7:00 Naked Wines Overview

12:25 How Naked Wines Angel model works

15:15 Why isn't this Blue Apron 2.0?

22:00 Naked's scale and business model gives them a cost advantage

28:00 Would winemakers leave as they got bigger?

32:30 Can Naked Wines grow beyond the angel wine model?

38:45 Naked Wines' data gives them a moat

45:35 Naked Wines' Postcard anecdote

49:35 Valuation and how sustainable is the COVID boost

52:30 Reasonable 2025 bull case

57:45 Potential "level up" opportunities

This article was written by

Andrew Walker profile picture
Andrew Walker
5.16K Followers
Andrew Walker is a portfolio manager at Rangeley Capital LLC with a focus on small cap special situations investments. He's also the founder of https://yetanothervalueblog.substack.com/ and the Yet Another Value podcast
Follow

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.